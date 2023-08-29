Boeing (BA) and MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA): Which Defense Stock Is an Immediate Buy for Investors?

NYSE: MSA | MSA Safety Incorporated News, Ratings, and Charts

MSA – The defense industry is well-positioned for long-term growth driven by technological advancements and enhanced efficiency. So, let’s examine which defense stock among MSA Safety (MSA) and Boeing (BA) is the right pick for your portfolio…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Aug 29, 2023


The defense sector looks well-positioned for future expansion thanks to its capacity for innovation and adaptation under challenging circumstances. So, it could be wise to buy quality defense stock MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA). However, considering the weak fundamentals of The Boeing Company (BA), it could be wise to wait for a better entry point.

According to the Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022, the A&D market is expected to reach $1.05 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The industry is experiencing more focus on new technologies and, evolving business models and the push for more digital and operational efficiencies.

The air defense system market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% until 2032, owing to the rising industrial and manufacturing sectors. The growing worldwide air traffic and the developing commercial aviation industry have raised the need to protect airspace from potential threats.

The global digital aviation market is expected to reach $65.11 billion by 2029, growing at an 8% CAGR. Aviation digital technologies offer effective flight operations, maintenance, and data computers, resulting in least risk and maximum efficiency.

Investors’ interest in defense stocks is evident from the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR) 8% returns over the past three months.

Let’s examine the stocks mentioned above in detail.

Stock to Buy:

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)

MSA is an international developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries.

MSA’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 22.20% is 125.7% higher than the industry average of 9.83%. Its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 45.61% is 50.4% higher than the industry average of 30.33%.

For the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, MSA’s net sales rose 20.1% year-over-year to $447.30 million. Its operating income increased 54.4% over the prior-year quarter to $95.01 million. The company’s net income increased 40.7% year-over-year to $67.09 million. Its EPS came in at $1.70, representing an increase of 40.5% year-over-year.

The consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 12.2% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $6.50 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. MSA’s shares have gained 41% over the past year to close the last trading session at $180.05.

MSA’s promising fundamentals are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

MSA has a B grade for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality. Within the Air/Defense Services industry, it is ranked #18. To see additional MSA’s ratings for Value and Stability, click here

Stock to Hold:

The Boeing Company (BA)

BA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

BA’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 12.69% is 132.3% higher than the 5.46% industry average, while its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 1.46% is 89.3% lower than the 13.62% industry average.

For the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, BA’s total revenues rose 18.4% year-over-year to $19.75 billion. Its sales of products increased 19.1% year-over-year to $16.69 million.

However, its net loss came in at $149 million. Also, its loss per share came in at $0.25.

Street expects BA’s revenue to increase 18.8% year-over-year to $79.10 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to come in at negative $2.51 for the same period. Over the past year, the stock has gained 34.1% to close the last trading session at $227.06.

BA’s POWR Ratings reflect this mixed outlook. The stock has an overall rating of C, equating to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

BA has a C grade for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #51 out of 72 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, and Stability for BA.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

MSA shares were trading at $180.57 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.52 (+0.29%). Year-to-date, MSA has gained 26.40%, versus a 17.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Play this Stock Market Dip?

Investing was a lot more fun during the non-stop rally between March and July. August has brought a long over due correction to the S&P 500 (SPY). The key for investors is figuring out when to buy this dip, and what are the best picks. Steve Reitmeister shares his thoughts including a preview of the 7 stocks and 4 ETFs he is recommending to investors now.
Aug 26, 2023 | 6:38am
: SWGAY | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Consumer Stocks That Won't Quit

The consumer goods industry enjoys stable demand due to declining inflation and a steady job market. Despite the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, consumer spending continues to remain solid. To that end, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong consumer stocks, Swatch Group (SWGAY), Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and ACCO Brands (ACCO). Keep reading...
Aug 25, 2023 | 1:25pm
: ELV | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Medical Stocks Dominating the Industry

Thanks to the non-cyclical nature and the increasing demand for healthcare services, the healthcare industry should continue to brave most market challenges. Hence, it could be an opportune time to explore dominating medical stocks: Elevance Health (ELV), Centene Corp. (CNC), and Molina Healthcare (MOH), which might garner substantial returns for your portfolio. Read more…
Aug 25, 2023 | 12:19pm
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Better Investment Than Baidu (BIDU)?

The Chinese economy seems poised for long-term growth supported by the elimination of COVID-related restrictions and a surge in spending on services. While leading Chinese stocks Alibaba Group (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) should benefit from the industry tailwinds, let us determine which stock is the better investment...
Aug 25, 2023 | 12:14pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Who Wins the Battle Over 4,400?

How low will stocks go? That is the question on everyone’s mind as the recent highs for the S&P 500 (SPY) seem like a distant memory as stocks have been going the wrong direction for the entirety of August. Investment expert Steve Reitmeister the causes of the recent sell off plus a market outlook, trading plan and 11 top picks for the days ahead. Read on below for the full story...
Aug 23, 2023 | 6:15am

Read More Stories

More MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSA News