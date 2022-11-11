1 Pitiful EV Stock to Sell Before 2022 Ends

: MULN | Mullen Automotive Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MULN – Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares have fallen 97.9% from their 52-week high amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment. While solid EV demand and favorable government incentives are significant tailwinds for the industry, the company is expected to struggle further amid high inflation, supply chain issues, rising raw material costs, and stiff competition. Thus, it could be wise to sell the stock before the end of the year. Continue reading….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Nov 11, 2022


Electric car manufacturers have been popping up everywhere as the world moves from internal combustion (IC) engine vehicles to cleaner, non-polluting alternatives. Electric cars have seen demand soaring over the past few years, with more people dumping IC engine vehicles.

Development-stage electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) has had a difficult 2022, with the stock declining 93.7% in price year-to-date and 96.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $0.33.

The company operates in various verticals of businesses within the automotive industry. The company owns some synergistic businesses, including CarHub and Mullen Energy. It is developing Mullen FIVE, a fully electric SUV, and Mullen DragonFLY, an electric sports car.

The demand for automobiles recovered significantly after the pandemic restrictions were lifted, but automobile demand has been affected this year because of high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and a lingering chip shortage.

The soaring gasoline prices this year led to many prospective car buyers shifting to EVs as the operating costs of gasoline-powered vehicles rose substantially. Despite high demand, EV makers have been unable to ramp up production due to high raw material prices, chip shortages, and supply chain disruptions.

The third quarter of 2022 saw EV sales of over 200,000 in the United States, setting a new record. Electric car sales grew faster than any other auto industry segment. According to the Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report, Americans bought 67% more electric vehicles in the third quarter than in the year-ago period.

However, the high borrowing costs may deter prospective EV customers. Also, charging infrastructure still needs to be improved. Moreover, the proposed tax credits for EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act come with various restrictions, proving counterintuitive.

Here’s what could influence MULN’s performance in the upcoming months:

Weak Financials

MULN’s loss from operations widened 184.5% year-over-year to $18.22 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company’s net loss widened 289.9% year-over-year to $59.47 million. Moreover, its net loss per share narrowed by 94.5% from the prior-year quarter to $0.16.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-months P/B, MULN’s 8.59x is 314.3% higher than the 2.07x industry average.

Weak Profitability

MULN’s trailing-12-month ROTC is negative compared to the 6.75% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month ROA is negative compared to the 4.94% industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

MULN has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. MULN has an F grade for Value, consistent with its stretched valuation.

It has a D grade for Quality, in sync with its weak profitability.

MULN is ranked #57 out of 64 stocks in the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Click here to access MULN’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Bottom Line

MULN is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $0.40 and $1.17, indicating a downtrend. MULN is unlikely to capitalize on the industry tailwinds due to its poor financials, stretched valuation, and weak profitability.

Given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, investors holding MULN should consider getting rid of it before the end of 2022.

How Does Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) Stack up Against Its Peers?

MULN has an overall POWR Rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell rating. You might want to consider investing in the following Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Subaru Corporation (FUJHY), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), and Volkswagen AG (VWAGY).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MULN shares were trading at $0.31 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.02 (-4.61%). Year-to-date, MULN has declined -94.07%, versus a -15.02% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MULNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FUJHYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VWAGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for November

2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting crushed. Add inflation and a hawkish Fed to the mix and you understand why the downward pressure persists. And yet some investors are making money in this market if they employ the right strategies. That is what you will find in this article detailing the 100 Best Stocks for November 2022. Get full details below...
Nov 11, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Future Looks Bright for These 3 Stocks

With the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance to battle stubborn inflation and a slowdown in the economy, market stability is nowhere in sight. Hence, it could be wise to consider investing in fundamentally sound stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), TravelCenters of America (TA), and J.Jill (JILL), which are available at attractive valuations for long-term wealth creation. Continue reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 4:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Internet Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Google Right Now

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening has led to a massive selloff in the tech sector. The tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been declining in price. Moreover, it missed the consensus revenue estimate in the third quarter amid the tech slowdown and intensifying competition. So, we think investors should consider investing in Expedia Group (EXPE) and Yelp (YELP) instead. Keep reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 ETFs to Avoid for Long-Term Investing

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance is expected to fuel a recession next year. While the stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the upcoming months, the recession could have long-term consequences for fixed-income securities, precious metals, and companies working on disruptive innovations. Therefore, long-term investors should avoid underperforming ETFs iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT), VanEck Gold Miners (GDX), and ARK Innovation (ARKK). Read more...
Nov 9, 2022 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Internet Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Google Right Now

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening has led to a massive selloff in the tech sector. The tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been declining in price. Moreover, it missed the consensus revenue estimate in the third quarter amid the tech slowdown and intensifying competition. So, we think investors should consider investing in Expedia Group (EXPE) and Yelp (YELP) instead. Keep reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 3:34pm

Read More Stories

More Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MULN News