Uber Technologies (UBER) vs. N-able (NABL): Which Tech Stock is Set for Gains?

: NABL | N-able Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

NABL – The tech industry is poised for growth amid increasing emphasis on automated business processes and the adoption of emerging technologies. However, which tech stock among Uber Technologies (UBER) and N-able (NABL) is set for gains? Read on to know my views…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Nov 22, 2023


In this article, I have evaluated Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and N-able, Inc. (NABL) to determine which stock could be worth buying to capitalize on the industry’s growth prospects. After comparing these stocks fundamentally, I think NABL can generate superior returns based on the factors discussed throughout this article.

Before comparing these stocks, let’s see what’s shaping the tech industry’s prospects.

According to Gartner, global IT spending will reach $5.10 trillion in 2024, a rise of 8% year-over-year. The growing need for digital transformation and automated business processes across industries is driving this surge in IT spending. The IT sector will likely grow significantly in the coming years as businesses continue to rely on technology.

Moreover, firms focusing more on digital with access to advanced technologies for driving growth while decreasing cost, growing usage of cloud technologies, and using business intelligence to earn increased revenues are fueling growth in the IT market.

Therefore, the United States IT Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% until 2028.

UBER gained 57.8% over the past nine months compared to NABL’s 17.1% gain. The stock gained 89.4% over the past year compared to NABL’s 6.2% returns.

However, here are the reasons why I think NABL might perform better in the near term:

Recent Developments

On September 20, 2023, UBER and Staples, the working and learning store, announced that they were teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers across the US. This should boost revenues.

Conversely, On November 20, 2023, NABL announced Cove Data Protection for Microsoft 365, offering an additional layer of protection against data loss for Microsoft Teams, including backup and recovery of teams, members, settings, and files.

Recent Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, UBER’s revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year to $9.29 billion. Net income attributable to UBER came in at $221 million, compared to a net loss of $1.21 billion for the same quarter. Its net income per share came in at $0.10 as compared to negative $0.61 for the same quarter. However, its total costs and expenses increased marginally year-over-year to $8.90 million.

On the contrary, NABL’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023, rose 15% year-over-year to $107.57 million. Its gross profit rose 15% year-over-year to $90.21 million. Its net income increased significantly year-over-year to $6.01 million, and net income per share stood at $0.03.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

Over the past year, UBER’s revenue grew at a 23.8% CAGR. Analysts expect UBER’s revenue to increase by 16.5% this year and 13.5% in the fourth quarter ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to decline 45% in the current quarter (ending December 2023).

Conversely, NABL’s revenue has increased at a CAGR of 12% over the past year. Its revenue is expected to increase 13.1% this year and 11.8% in the fourth quarter ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 1.5% this year and 9.4% in the next quarter ending March 2024.

Valuation

UBER’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.38 is higher than NABL’s 17.29. However, UBER’s forward EV/Sales of 3.15x is lower than NABL’s 5.74x.

Profitability

UBER’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 32.41% is lower than NABL’s 84.40%. In addition, UBER’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 0.88% is lower than NABL’s 15.65%.

Thus, NABL is more profitable.

POWR Ratings

UBER has an overall rating of C, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Conversely, NABL has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. UBER has a C grade for Stability, which is justified by its 24-month beta of 1.32. On the other hand, NABL has a B grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 24-month beta of 0.68.

Among the 75 stocks in the Technology – Services industry, UBER is ranked #49, while NABL is ranked #10.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated both stocks for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, Growth and Quality. Get all UBER ratings here. Click here to view NABL ratings.

The Winner

The tech industry is expected to keep seeing substantial growth thanks to the growing market for emerging technologies. Industry players such as UBER and NABL are well-positioned to benefit from these industry tailwinds.

However, NABL seems to be the better buy here, considering its higher margins and stability.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Technology – Services industry here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

NABL shares were trading at $11.86 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.00 (0.00%). Year-to-date, NABL has gained 15.37%, versus a 20.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NABLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UBERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Small Problem May Loom Large for Bull Market

The stock market sure seems bullish in November given the tremendous bounce from bottom. But the large cap bias of the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to hide some of the weakness found in smaller stocks. This important topic needs to be reviewed to appreciate the health and longevity of this bull run. That topic is at the center of Steve Reitmeister’s most recent commentary that includes a preview of his top 11 picks for today’s market. Read on for more…
Nov 18, 2023 | 6:25am
: ALRM | News, Ratings, and Charts

Rate Cuts in 2024 Could Be a Goldmine for These 2 Stocks

Indications are growing that the interest rate cycle has topped, and that we could see Fed Chairman Powell begin moving in the opposite direction next year. If the growing evidence is correct and inflation has been “defeated”, this should allow the Fed to relax the fastest rate increase in history. That shift in policy will have outsized benefits to stocks like Alarm.com Holdings and Armstrong World Industries as the rate sensitive housing market reignites from its current smoldering state.
Nov 16, 2023 | 12:40pm
: ACN | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Rated Outsourcing Tech Stocks to Consider Buying

The growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies is expected to drive growth in the tech outsourcing market. Therefore, it could be prudent to consider buying these fundamentally strong stocks: Accenture (ACN), Nomura Research Institute (NRILY), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), and The Hackett Group (HCKT). Read more…
Nov 17, 2023 | 12:43pm
: BURBY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Rally: 3 Promising Stocks to Watch Before Black Friday

With Black Friday approaching, accompanied by a backdrop of easing inflation, the retail industry is poised for significant gains. Therefore, it could be an opportune time to keep an eye out for three promising retail stocks: Oxford Industries (OXM), The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), and Burberry Group (BURBY). Read on…
Nov 20, 2023 | 8:40am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How High Will Stocks Go?

The correction is over. That’s because bond rates are easing and stocks are soaring higher. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) is once again knocking on the door of the previous highs. So the question on everyone’s mind right now is; How high will stocks go the rest of the year? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views on that including a preview of his 11 favorite picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Nov 15, 2023 | 6:26am

Read More Stories

More N-able Inc. (NABL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NABL News