2 EV Stock Facing Major Challenges Right Now

: NIO | NIO Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

NIO – Concerns such as inflation, semiconductor chip shortage, and supply-chain disruptions have posed significant challenges for EV manufacturers. Despite the pent-up demand, the industry is grappling with ways to cope with the production challenges. Given this backdrop, we think avoiding fundamentally weak EV stocks NIO Inc. (NIO) and Lucid Group (LCID) could be wise. Let’s discuss…

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Aug 1, 2022


The electric vehicle (EV) market has faced several headwinds, including high inflation, semiconductor chip shortage, and persisting supply chain disruptions. These factors have affected the production of companies in this space, making it difficult for them to meet the pent-up demand.

Although vehicle orders have surged to unexpected heights, the shortage of automotive semiconductors and other parts forces auto manufacturers to cut production levels. 

Moreover, consumers’ concern about the upfront cost of EVs, lack of enough charging infrastructure, and long charging hours on a road trip have been weighing down the industry’s growth prospects.

Due to these challenges, we think it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak EV stocks NIO Inc. (NIO) and Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID).

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, NIO is a pioneer and leading high-end smart electric vehicles manufacturer. It provides power solutions, battery swapping services, rapid charging, vehicle internet assistance, and extended lifetime warranties. Dubbed the “Tesla of China,” NIO is a leading EV manufacturer globally.

For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, NIO’s gross profit decreased 6.9% year-over-year to RMB1.45 billion ($214.97 million). Its adjusted loss from operations widened 760.4% year-over-year to RMB1.71 billion ($253.51 million), while its non-GAAP net loss came in at RMB1.31 billion ($194.21 million), up 269.3% from the prior-year quarter. In addition, its non-GAAP loss per share widened 243.5% year-over-year to RMB0.79.

Analysts expect NIO’s earnings per share to remain negative in fiscal 2022. Shares of NIO have declined 49.9% over the past nine months and 53.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $19.73.

NIO’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an F grade for Growth and a D for Value, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #51 of 65 stocks in the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Click here to see additional ratings (Momentum and Sentiment) for NIO.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)

LCID uses its own equipment and factory to design, develop, manufacture and sell electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house.

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022, LCID’s loss from operations widened 100% year-over-year to $597.53 million. Its total costs and expenses increased 119% year-over-year to $655.20 million. The company’s net loss and net loss per share narrowed 97.2% and 99.9% year-over-year to $81.29 million and $0.05, respectively.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2022. The stock has slumped 50.7% over the past nine months and 52% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $18.25.

LCID’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an F grade for Value, Stability, and Quality and a D for Sentiment. Within the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #52. Click here to see the other ratings of LCID for Growth and Momentum.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

NIO shares were trading at $20.14 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.41 (+2.08%). Year-to-date, NIO has declined -36.43%, versus a -12.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LCIDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Rally Part 2

The bear market rally has extended further with a strong showing, following the Fed meeting and even more gains in the after-hours sessions due to strong reports from Apple and Amazon. Fortunately, we had been anticipating this and modestly increased our exposure and enjoyed some outperformance. In today's commentary, I want to map out the endgame for this bear market rally. Specifically, I want to talk about why I think the S&P 500 (SPY) could squeeze higher but also my reasons for believing that this is a mirage rather than a resumption of the bull market. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 29, 2022 | 9:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs Right Now

Amid a seesawing economy and a highly volatile market backdrop, fundamentally sound stocks Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Greif (GEF) are currently trading near their 52-week highs. Given the solid fundamentals and momentum, these stocks could be ideal additions to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss…
Aug 1, 2022 | 8:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Stocks With the Most Long-Term Growth Potential

While high inflation and GDP decline for two consecutive quarters are raising recession fears, better-than-expected corporate profits and the possibility of a less aggressive rate hike have been restoring investor confidence. Regardless of the uncertainties surrounding the economy and the market, investing in Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE), DLH Holdings (DLHC), Friedman Industries (FRD), and ICL Group (ICL), which possess solid growth prospects, could be an ideal decision for generating long-term gains. Read more…
Jul 29, 2022 | 4:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am

Read More Stories

More NIO Inc. ADR (NIO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NIO News