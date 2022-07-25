1 REIT That Isn't Seeing Any Slowdown

OPI – Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) reported robust fundamental performance across its operating segments in the last quarter and expects to witness continued growth in the coming months. Therefore, we think it could be a great addition to one’s portfolio. Read on…

Jul 25, 2022

Jul 25, 2022


Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and leases buildings mostly to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics, such as government institutions. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (RMR), an alternative asset management firm based in Newton, Massachusetts.

OPI’s first-quarter results showed that the company’s overall performance remained favorable. It executed 572,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing with a 5.1% weighted average rent roll-up and a lease term of more than ten years. It completed almost one million square feet of fresh leasing over the last four quarters, concluding the first quarter with same-property occupancy of more than 91%.

The stock has gained 1.6% over the past month to close its last trading session at $19.67.

Here’s what could shape OPI’s performance in the near term:

Impressive Growth Prospects

Street expects OPI’s EPS to rise 89.1% in the current quarter ending June 2022. In addition, OPI’s EPS is expected to rise at a 5% CAGR over the next five years. Moreover, the company’s revenue is expected to increase marginally year-over-year to $570.98 million next year.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month Price/Cash Flow, the stock is currently trading at 4.45x, 69.7% lower than the industry average of 14.68x. Also, its trailing-12-month Price/Sales of 1.64x is 70.5% lower than the industry average of 5.55x. Moreover, OPI’s trailing-12-month Price/Book of 0.65x is 61.2% lower than the industry average of 1.68x.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Of the two Wall Street analysts that rated the stock, one rated it a Buy. The 12-month median price target of $27 indicates a 37.3% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $16.00 to a high of $38.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

OPI has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. OPI has an A grade for Growth. OPI’s solid earnings and revenue growth potential is consistent with the Growth grade.

Of the 50 stocks in the C-rated REITs – Diversified industry, OPI is ranked #9.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded OPI for Stability, Value, Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all OPI ratings here.

Bottom Line

OPI exhibited robust financial performance in its first-quarter earnings report. Furthermore, its stock could witness a significant upside based on its recent and upcoming projects. In addition, given the favorable analysts’ price targets and its fundamental strength, OPI could witness a solid upside in the coming weeks. So, we think the stock could be a great buy now.

How Does Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stack Up Against its Peers?

OPI has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating. Check out these other stocks within the same industry with A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings: Alliance Global Group Inc. (ALGGY), Land Securities Group PLC (LDSCY), Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

OPI shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, OPI has declined -14.99%, versus a -15.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


Investors: Do You Have the Patience to Weather THIS Bear Market?

Bear markets require more patience than bull markets. That's because the rallies are so impressive that it beckons you to come back on board only before crashing to new lows. Truly a "sirens song" for investors. Let 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explain to you why stocks (SPY) will head lower...and why it may take longer than you think. Read the rest below...
Jul 20, 2022 | 6:25am
2 Stocks That Are Primed to Outperform in the Next Bull Market

Bear markets clear out the excesses of bull markets, transform greed into fear, and lead to attractive valuations. Bear markets can also help us identify the next batch of winning stocks that will go on to deliver massive returns. One commonality between these winning stocks is continued business and/or financial momentum during the bear market when most other companies are focusing on survival. Here are 2 stocks showing characteristics of being the winners of the next bull market.
Jul 22, 2022 | 3:31pm
This Sector Will Lead the Next Bull Market…

Every bear market is followed by a bull market...just like how spring inevitably arrives after every winter. Sure, it's easy to lose sight of this fact in the middle of a brutal bear market, but investors need to realize that amazing opportunities are just around the corner. And, NOW is the time to start preparing. I expand on these thoughts below and reveal the sector that I believe will deilver the highest profits to investors when the bull begins to run again. Read on below for details...
Jul 23, 2022 | 10:49am
Is It Time to Pull the Plug and Sell These 3 Stocks?

Concerns over the Fed's hawkish tilt to bring down price pressures and growing odds of the economy tipping into a recession have kept the stock market under immense pressure lately. Given an uncertain market backdrop, we think it could be wise to steer clear of fundamentally weak stocks Plug Power (PLUG), Rivian (RIVN), and Lucid Group (LCID). Read on to learn more…
Jul 22, 2022 | 3:11pm
