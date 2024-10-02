UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is a leading enterprise automation and AI software company. It provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a variety of international robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. In the last reported quarter, the company posted total revenue of $316.25 million, surpassing the analysts’ estimate of $303.74 million, and its EPS was $0.04, above the expectations of $0.03.

During the second quarter, the company introduced new platform features to help businesses achieve greater outcomes with AI and automation. These features benefit developers and testers and allow plugins and integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365. Further, UiPath has received industry-wide recognition for its innovations and capabilities.

Daniel Dines, UiPath Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our conversations with customers and partners deepen our conviction that there is an increasing need for AI and automation, and our unwavering commitment to innovation continues to position us as the automation platform of choice for capturing the opportunities that AI brings to an enterprise.”

He added, “As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus on product innovation, customer-centricity, and driving operational efficiencies across the business.”

According to the fiscal 2025 third-quarter outlook, PATH expects revenue between $345 million and $350 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating income is expected to be approximately $27 million.

For the fiscal full year 2025, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.42 billion, and its non-GAAP operating income is expected to be approximately $170 million.

Shares of PATH have declined 4% over the past month to close its last trading session at $12.40.

Let’s look at factors that could influence PATH’s performance in the upcoming months.

Positive Recent Development

On July 2, PATH announced new features on its platform, which infuse GenAI deeply into the UiPath Business Automation Platform™ to help businesses achieve greater outcomes with AI and automation. The new features facilitate developers and organizations to build better, faster, and more comprehensive automation.

Robust Financials

PATH’s total revenue increased 10.1% year-over-year to $316.25 million during the second quarter that ended July 31, 2024. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 6.6% from the year-ago value to $263.18 million.

In addition, the company’s non-GAAP net income came in at $23.76 million and $0.04 per share for the quarter, respectively. Its non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow increased 25.5% from the year-ago value to $149.78 million.

Also, the company’s cash and cash equivalents and total assets stood at $939.31 million and $2.70 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect PATH’s revenue for the third quarter (ending October 2024) to increase 6.7% year-over-year to $347.64 million, and its consensus EPS estimate is expected to be $0.07 for the ongoing quarter. Further, the company has maintained an impressive earning surprise history, having surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Additionally, Street expects the company’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year (ending January 2026) to increase 11.5% and 10.5% year-over-year to $1.58 billion and $0.44, respectively.

High Profitability

PATH’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 84.03% is 69.6% higher than the respective industry average of 49.54%. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 30.80% is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.36%.

Lower Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG, PATH is trading at 0.98x, 48.9% lower than the industry average of 1.92x. Likewise, the stock’s forward Price/Book multiple of 3.74 is 14.2% lower than the industry average of 4.36. Also, its forward Price/Cash Flow of 22.14x is lower than the industry average of 22.27x.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promise

PATH’s solid prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. PATH has a B grade for Growth, in sync with its outstanding financial performance in the last reported quarter.

In addition, the stock has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability.

PATH is ranked #7 in the 18-stock A-rated Software – SAAS industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given PATH grades for Sentiment, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get access to all the PATH Ratings here.

Bottom Line

PATH is an enterprise automation and AI software company, and with its consistent innovation strides, it has maintained its leadership with its robotic process automation (RPA) solutions and suite of interrelated software.

Also, owing to its solid financial results, analysts appear bullish regarding the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by robust demand for AI software and solutions, continuous innovations, and expanding operations.

Given PATH’s solid financials, accelerating profitability, and promising growth outlook, this software stock could be an ideal buy now.

PATH shares were trading at $12.33 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.07 (-0.56%). Year-to-date, PATH has declined -50.36%, versus a 20.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

