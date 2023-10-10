Analyzing NIO (NIO) and Paccar (PCAR) for Potential Short-Term Returns

NASDAQ: PCAR | Paccar Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PCAR – Despite macroeconomic concerns, auto sales are likely to rise as a result of pent-up demand and technology advances. Thus, investing in fundamentally sound stock, PACCAR (PCAR), could be an ideal buy for steady returns. However, the fundamentally weak NIO (NIO) could be best avoided now. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Oct 10, 2023


The automobile industry is expanding and evolving with electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. Automobile breakthroughs are transforming transportation and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Therefore, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally sound auto stock PACCAR Inc (PCAR), which looks poised for steady returns. However, I think NIO Inc. (NIO) could be best avoided, given its weak financials.

NIO has been facing challenges in terms of its financial performance, including consistent losses and high debt levels. On the other hand, PCAR has shown strong financial stability and a solid track record in the auto industry. Therefore, considering these factors, investing in PCAR may offer better short-term returns compared to NIO.

In September, the number of new vehicles sold in the U.S. was 1,337,707 units, up 19% from September 2022. Automobile sales have increased due to rising demand, stronger economic conditions, appealing financing alternatives, and automaker incentives.

According to Insight Partners, the electric vehicle industry is predicted to reach $1.38 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. With government support and initiatives to promote e-mobility, rising demand for eco-friendly transportation encourages market growth.

Furthermore, the global automotive market is projected to reach $6.07 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Stock to Buy:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

PCAR designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck; Parts; and Financial Services.

PCAR’s forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 10.18 is 41.1% lower than the industry average of 17.27. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 10.68% is 29.3% lower than the industry average of 15.11.

PCAR’s trailing-12-month ROTA of 9.89% is 96.2% higher than the industry average of 5.04%. Its trailing-12-month ROTC of 12.46% is 83.5% higher than the 6.79% industry average.

PCAR’s net sales and revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 24.4% year-over-year to $8.44 billion. Additionally, its net income and EPS rose 69.5% and 70.1% year-over-year to $1.22 billion and $2.33, respectively.

Also, PCAR’s total assets came in at $36.87 billion for the period that ended June 30, 2023, compared to $33.28 billion for the period that ended December 31, 2022.

The consensus revenue estimate of 32.73 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 19.8% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow at 49.4% year-over-year to $8.59 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all the four trailing quarters. PCAR’s shares have gained 53.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $87.44.

PCAR’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

PCAR also has a B grade for Growth, and Quality. It is ranked #24 out of 53 stocks in the B-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum for PCAR.

Stock to Sell:

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, NIO engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of premium smart electric vehicles. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of high-end smart electric vehicles.

NIO’s forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.82 is 62.9% higher than the industry average of 1.12. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 1.75% is 112.9% higher than the industry average of 0.82.

NIO’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of negative 38.36% is compared with the industry average of 10.93%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of negative 44.83% is compared with the industry average of 7.36%.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2023, NIO’s total revenues decreased14.8% year-over-year to RMB8.77 billion ($1.19 billion) while its adjusted loss from operations increased 132% year-over-year to RMB5.46 billion ($746.79 million). In addition, its adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO grew 140.2% year-over-year to RMB5.45 billion ($745.42 million).

Also, its adjusted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders increased 144.8% year-over-year to RMB3.28.

Street expects NIO’s EPS to decline 16% year-over-year to negative $1.50 for the year ending December 2023. Over past year the stock has lost 39.4% to close the last trading session at $8.34.

NIO’s bleak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of F, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #48 in the same industry. It has an F grade for Stability and a D for Value, Sentiment and Quality. To see additional NIO’s ratings for Growth and Momentum, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

PCAR shares were trading at $87.40 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.04 (-0.05%). Year-to-date, PCAR has gained 33.80%, versus a 15.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PCARGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: PRGS | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Standout Software Stocks That Investors Are Flocking to in October

The software industry is expanding amid rising demand for innovative solutions and digitization across industries. Given this backdrop, fundamentally sound software stocks, Mitek Systems (MITK), Progress Software (PRGS), and MarketWise (MKTW) might be solid buys now. Read on...
Oct 5, 2023 | 1:36pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Hidden Gem for Stocks Found in Friday Report

Stocks have been pressing lower of late as the bond rates continue to rise. This had the S&P 500 (SPY) dangerously close to the 200 day moving average. Yet hidden in the Friday Government Employment report was a clue that sparked a rally and maybe puts an end to recent market weakness. Read on below for full details…
Oct 7, 2023 | 6:22am
: DTC | News, Ratings, and Charts

Under $10 Stock of the Week: Solo Brands (DTC)

Chilling out by an outdoor fire on a crisp fall evening was especially compelling during the recent pandemic. But Solo Brands (DTC), with its inviting outdoor fire stove, has captured that moment, and keeps bringing people back outside to enjoy time with friends and family. The company is entering its peak selling season and deserves a look.
Oct 5, 2023 | 2:55pm
: DLX | News, Ratings, and Charts

Income Stock of the Week: Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Picks and shovels plays are always a great go to area for income because they provide the necessary means for any business to operate. And business operations management is a great way to gain leverage, using a software-based platform that can scale your proverbial picks and shovels. Deluxe Corp (DLX) is a great example of a company executing this model and generating high margins in return.
Oct 3, 2023 | 6:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? Where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Sep 30, 2023 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Paccar Inc. (PCAR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PCAR News