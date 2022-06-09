Better Buy: Progressive vs. Loews

NYSE: PGR | Progressive Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

PGR – As a rising interest rate environment typically benefits the insurance industry, Progressive (PGR) and Loews (L) are worth watching. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Jun 9, 2022


The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Loews Corporation (L) are prominent players in the U.S. property and casualty insurance industry. PGR provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, directly on the internet, and over the phone. On the other hand, L provides commercial property and casualty insurance services, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operates a chain of hotels. It markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters.

The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes to fight the multi-decade high inflation should help the insurance industry generate solid returns. Also, companies in this space should benefit from increased digital presence. Investors’ interest in P&C insurance stocks is evident from the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s (KBWP) 6.5% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.2% gains. The U.S. P&C insurance market is expected to grow at an approximately  6% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Therefore, both PGR and L should benefit.

While L rose 11.7% over the past six months, PGR surged 25.8%. PGR is a clear winner with 16.5% gains year-to-date versus L’s 9.8%. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Recent Financial Results

PGR’s total revenues for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased 3.5% year-over-year to $11.84 billion. The company’s pre-tax income came in at $390.20 million, indicating a 79.1% year-over-year decline. While its net income decreased 78.8% year-over-year to $313.90 million, its EPS fell 79.3% to $0.52.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022, L’s total revenues decreased 6.1% year-over-year to $3.40 billion. However, the company’s pre-tax income came in at $462 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period. L’s net income came in at $338 million, indicating a 29.5% year-over-year improvement. Its EPS increased 40.2% year-over-year to $1.36.

Past Financial Performance

Over the past three years, PGR’s EBITDA, net income, and EPS have declined at CAGRs of 8.3%, 9.8%, and 10%, respectively.

Over the past three years, L’s EBITDA, net income, and EPS have increased at CAGRs of 8.7%, 31%, and 40.5%, respectively.

Valuation

In terms of training-12-month Price/Sales, PGR is currently trading at 1.45x, 29.5% higher than L’s 1.12x. In terms of trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA, L’s 8.12x compares with PGR’s 23.52x.

Profitability

PGR’s trailing-12-month revenue is 3.3 times L’s. However, L is more profitable, with a 21.8% EBITDA margin versus PGR’s 6.9%.

Furthermore, L’s gross profit margin and net income margin of 21.8% and 11.5% compare with PGR’s 6.7% and 4.5%, respectively.

POWR Ratings

While L has an overall B grade, which translates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, PGR has an overall C grade, equating to Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Both PGR and L have been graded a B for Stability, consistent with their lower volatility compared to broader markets. PGR has a 0.49 beta, while L has a beta of 0.85.

In terms of Momentum, both L and PGR have been graded a B, in sync with their impressive price gains over the past year. L has gained 11.7% over the past six months, while PGR surged 25.8%.

Of the 55 stocks in the C-rated Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, PGR is ranked #30, while L is ranked #4.

Beyond what we have stated above, our POWR Ratings system has graded PGR and L for Value, Growth, Quality, and Sentiment. Get all PGR ratings here. Also, click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for L.

The Winner

Property and casualty insurance’s growth prospects due to the rising interest rate environment should benefit PGR and L. However, relatively lower valuation and higher profitability make L a better buy.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if one invests in stocks with an Overall POWR Rating of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to access the top-rated stocks in the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PGR shares . Year-to-date, PGR has gained 12.76%, versus a -15.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PGRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Here We Come?

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is not a permabear by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, when he becomes cautious on the stock market’s (SPY) outlook it pays to listen. Read on below for Steve’s current market outlook and trading plan to outperform even as a bear market unfolds in the days ahead.
Jun 8, 2022 | 6:30am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More Progressive Corp. (PGR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PGR News