GoPro (GPRO) and Quantum (QMCO): Are These Tech Stocks Worth Buying Now?

: QMCO | Quantum Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

QMCO – Despite macroeconomic concerns, the tech industry is expected to grow because of prominent advancements and rising demand. Amid this, let’s analyze the fundamentals of tech stocks Quantum Corporation (QMCO) and GoPro (GPRO) to determine whether these stocks are worth buying now…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Nov 1, 2023


While macroeconomic challenges have harmed the IT sector, its long-term prospects remain optimistic. Therefore, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally sound tech stock Quantum Corporation (QMCO) now. However, I think it would be wise to wait for a better entry point in GoPro, Inc. (GPRO).

The global information technology market is predicted to reach $1.36 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.7%. The IT market is predicted to increase as a result of the advancement in technology and the growing need for digital transformation in various industries.

Moreover, technology hardware sector is growing due to increasing demand amid the adoption of emerging technologies, which require advanced hardware installations.

The global AI in hardware market is expected to reach $248.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5%, driven by improvements in cloud computing and big data, with major components such as networking storage and computers utilized in industries such as telecommunications, banking, and information technology.

Furthermore, investors’ interest in tech stocks is evident from the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 20.6% returns over the past six months.

Let’s delve into the fundamentals of the featured stocks.

Stock to Buy:

Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

QMCO offers products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software, Unified Surveillance Platform Software, StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software, CatDV Asset Management Software, DXi Backup Appliances, and Scalar Tape Storage.

QMCO’s trailing-12-month CAPEX / Sales of 2.91% is 20.1% higher than the industry average of 2.42%. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.89x is 205.8% higher than the industry average of 0.62x.

QMCO reported total revenues of $91.79 million for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 2.1% year-over-year to $35.18 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 122.8% from the year-ago value to $771 thousand. As of June 30, 2023, its cash and cash equivalents stood at $25.46 million.

The consensus revenue estimate of $370.05 million for the fiscal year ending March 2025 represents a 4.6% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to come in at $0.09 for the same year. QMCO’s shares have lost marginally intraday to close the last trading session at $0.45.

QMCO’s POWR Ratings reflect this optimistic outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

QMCO also has a B grade for Value. It is ranked #12 out of 41 stocks in the B-rated Technology – Hardware industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Growth, Stability, Sentiment and Quality for QMCO.

Stock to Hold:

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

GPRO develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software internationally.

GPRO’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.01x is marginally higher than the 1x industry average, while its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 0.51% is 90.4% lower than the industry average of 5.33%.

GPRO’s revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, declined 3.9% year-over-year to $241.02 million. Its non-GAAP net loss came in at $11.29 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $12.79 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, its non-GAAP loss per share came in at $0.07, compared to a non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter.

However, as of June 30, 2023, the company’s total current liabilities stood at $259.72 million, compared to $275.93 million as of December 31, 2022. Also, its total liabilities amounted to $445.62 million, compared to $465.37 million for the same period.

Street expects GPRO’s revenue to decline 6.3% year-over-year to $1.02 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to come in at negative $0.19. Shares of GPRO has gained 3.3% intraday to close the last trading session at $2.51.

GPRO’s mixed outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall C rating, which translates to a Neutral in our proprietary system.

Within the same industry, it is ranked #28. To see additional GPRO’s ratings for Value, Growth, Momentum, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

QMCO shares were trading at $0.43 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.01 (-2.63%). Year-to-date, QMCO has declined -60.55%, versus a 11.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QMCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GPROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

November Stock Market Outlook

October was quite spooky for investors even with a late month mini bounce. Yet with stocks still pinned under the 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 it is hard to feel bullish at this time. 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister looks at all the factors at play to discuss where stocks head next in November and beyond. This includes a preview of his top 11 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Nov 1, 2023 | 4:23pm
: LX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks with Growth Potential to Buy Today

China's economy displayed robust growth in the third quarter, underscoring Beijing's resolute commitment to achieving its annual growth target of 5%. Thus, it could be wise to scoop up shares of resilient China stocks LexinFintech Holdings (LX), X Financial (XYF), and Tarena International (TEDU), which exhibit solid growth potential. Read on...
Oct 27, 2023 | 8:38am
: NICE | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fat Margins are NICE (NICE) in Troubled Times

This market requires flexibility both from investors and from the companies you invest in. When looking for companies that have the ability to be agile as higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions roil markets, keep a close eye on a company’s margins. Companies like NICE (NICE), that continue to grow and sport fat gross margins, have the ability to be nimble in the crosscurrents investors are facing today.
Oct 26, 2023 | 11:49am
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Assessing Alphabet (GOOGL) as a Potential Buy This Week

Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered double-digit revenue growth for the first time in over a year in the last reported quarter. Also, given the rebound in advertising, let’s assess GOOGL as a potential buy...
Oct 27, 2023 | 1:52pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull or Bear Market???

Indeed this is what everyone wants to know…are we still in a bull market or have we returned to bear market conditions? Or even crazier…what if the bull market was just a mirage caused by 7 mega cap tech stocks artificially inflating the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights on the market including a preview of his top 10 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Oct 28, 2023 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More Quantum Corporation (QMCO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QMCO News