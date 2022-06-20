Beauty Stock Nearly Doubles After Acquisition News

NYSE: REV | Revlon, Inc. New News, Ratings, and Charts

REV – While Revlon’s (REV) bankruptcy filing has raised questions about its future prospects, the recent speculation regarding its potential acquisition by a global conglomerate has garnered significant investor attention and led its stock to skyrocket in its last trading session. So, is it worth buying the stock now? Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jun 20, 2022


Revlon, Inc. (REV) and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, distribute, and sell beauty and personal care products worldwide. Its diverse array of products is offered in about 150 countries worldwide across most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online.

The stock declined 67.1% year-to-date and 25.7% over the past month to close its last trading session at $3.73. Last week, REV declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, becoming one of the first major companies to do so amid a global slump in corporate default activity.

However, according to speculations, Indian conglomerate Reliance is bidding for REV. This led the cosmetic company’s stock to soar significantly in the pre-market trading on Friday.

Furthermore, REV gained bankruptcy court approval to borrow $375 million, stating that the cash would be used to shore up supply chain issues that would otherwise jeopardize the cosmetic maker’s sales during the critical holiday season.

Here’s what could shape REV’s performance in the near term:

Positive Development

In April, REV announced the completion of two strategic activations with ACTV8me, an interactive ad tech solutions platform. ACTV8me used its patented Sequential QR codesTM to reach consumers with special offers and tailored experiences (SQR codes).

REV is the first beauty firm to employ this technology to transmit promotional offers, discounts, beauty-related information, and new product reveals to REV clients in a sequential manner using ACTV8me’s superior SQR codeTM solution.

Impressive Growth Prospects

Street expects REV’s revenues to rise 5% in the current year and 5.1% next year. In addition, REV’s EPS is expected to rise at a 5% CAGR over the next five years. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it topped Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales of 1.63x, the stock is currently trading 9.8% lower than the industry average of 1.81x. Moreover, REV’s forward Price/Sales of 0.09x is 92.4% lower than the industry average of 1.17x.

Analyst Price Target Indicates Potential Upside

The 12-month median price target of $8.50 indicates a 129.7% potential upside.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

REV has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. REV has an A grade for Value and a B for Growth. The company’s lower-than-industry valuation multiples are in sync with the Value grade. In addition, REV’s solid earnings and revenue growth potential are consistent with the Growth grade.

Of the 68 stocks in the B-rated Fashion & Luxury industry, REV is ranked #9.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded REV for Sentiment, Stability, Quality, and Momentum. Get all REV ratings here.

Bottom Line

While REV has recently filed for bankruptcy, the recent speculations surrounding its possible acquisition have instilled optimism about its future prospects. In addition, given the favorable analyst price target and the company’s favorable growth prospects, we think investors should scoop up its shares now.

How Does Revlon (REV) Stack Up Against its Peers?

REV has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating. Check out these other stocks within the same industry with A (Strong Buy) ratings: J.Jill Inc. (JILL), Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY), and Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

REV shares were trading at $3.73 per share on Monday morning, up $1.78 (+91.28%). Year-to-date, REV has declined -67.11%, versus a -22.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
REVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JILLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BOSSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Q&A

The main question of bull or bear market has been answered quite loudly this week. BEAR!!! That is because we have spent 5 straight sessions in bear market territory, with the S&P 500 (SPY) dropping below 3,855. Now more investors are getting the memo and running for the exits at the same time. This begets a slew of other questions which we will ask and answer in this week's commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 18, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 2 Tech Stocks Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Despite the Tech sell-off due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the increased adoption of advanced technologies should help fundamentally sound stocks rebound soon. So, Wall Street analysts believe tech stocks Similarweb (SMWB) and Taboola.com (TBLA), trading under $10, could double in price from their recent dips.
Jun 11, 2022 | 2:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defensive Stocks to Outperform in this Bear Market

While the stock market has entered a bear phase following the release of multi-decade high inflation data, the health insurance industry could survive the downturn because of the near-inelastic demand for health coverage. Therefore, investors looking to dodge a market downturn could bet on fundamentally sound health insurance stocks Anthem (ANTM), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Humana (HUM).
Jun 14, 2022 | 2:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am

Read More Stories

More Revlon, Inc. New (REV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All REV News