Should You Buy Rivian Automotive After Its Q2 Production Results?

: RIVN | Rivian Automotive Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

RIVN – Auto manufacturer Rivian Automotive (RIVN) delivered impressive second-quarter production results, aligning with its robust 2022 target. However, the stock is down more than 65% this year. And given its bleak bottom line positioning, is the stock a buy now? Read on to find out….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jul 8, 2022


Automaker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) operates as a designer, developer, and manufacturer of electric vehicles and accessories. The company’s offerings include five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles.

RIVN produced 4,401 electric vehicles during the second quarter, roughly doubling production quarter-to-quarter. This brings the total number of vehicles produced to 7,969 since production started last year. The company also expects to achieve 25,000 annual productions this year.

However, RIVN’s stock has declined 69.5% year-to-date and 20.9% over the past three months to close its last trading session at $31.63. However, it is up 6.4% over the past month and 22.8% over the past five days.

Here are the factors that could affect RIVN’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, RIVN generated $95 million in revenues. However, its gross profit came in at a negative $502 million. Loss from operations rose 285.1% from the prior-year quarter to $1.58 billion, while its net loss came in at $1.59 billion, up 284.8% from the same period the prior year.

Negative Profit Margins

RIVN’s trailing-12-months ROE of a negative 69.53% is significantly lower than the industry average of 17.02%. Moreover, its trailing-12-months ROTC and ROA of a negative 28.22% and 27.55% compare to their respective industry averages of 7.13% and 5.63%.

Lofty Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, RIVN is trading at 7.44x, 600.7% higher than the industry average of 1.06x. The stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 15.55 is 1,741.7% higher than the industry average of 0.84.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

RIVN’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

RIVN has a Value and Quality grade of F in sync with its stretched valuations and negative profitability margins. The stock also has a D grade for Growth, consistent with its bleak growth in the last reported quarter.

In the 66-stock Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #65. The industry is rated F.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for RIVN (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry here.

Bottom Line

Although the company reported robust production results in the last quarter, its widening losses are concerning. Moreover, given its negative ROE, I think the stock might be best avoided now.

How Does Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While RIVN has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) and Isuzu Motors Limited (ISUZY), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RIVN shares were trading at $31.93 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.30 (+0.95%). Year-to-date, RIVN has declined -69.21%, versus a -17.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RIVNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ISUZYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Large-Cap REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Since growing concerns over a potential recession due to the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes could keep the overall stock market highly volatile in the near term, REITs Crown Castle (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), and Weyerhaeuser (WY) could be good additions to your portfolio for generating a steady income stream. Continue reading...
Jul 5, 2022 | 4:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy-Rated Stocks to Pick Up on Dips

The stock market started the second half of the year with gains. Moreover, the U.S. economy might succeed in dodging a recession, while the Fed is expected to reduce rates later this year. Given this backdrop, we think the dip in Buy-rated stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) might be the right opportunity to scoop them up. Read on…
Jul 5, 2022 | 3:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am

Read More Stories

More Rivian Automotive Inc. Cl A (RIVN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RIVN News