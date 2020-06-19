ROKU – I break down several REAL trades that I made in ROKU, TTWO, and T so you can understand exactly how to use The Phoenix portfolio.

It’s easy to be up when the market is up. There’s a saying on Wall Street that goes, “Don’t mistake a bull market for genius.”

The trick is to be up when the market is down. When you can do that, you can glide right into legendary trader status.

I want to show you how I do it.

There’s a good reason I always tell you that you’ll like us when the market is up and you’ll LOVE us when the market is down. It’s because we find opportunities for our subscribers to make money either way.

I’ve been using the Phoenix formula for over 20 years to keep me winning and keep me motivated to trade.

And this year the formula has been working better than ever. The Phoenix portfolio outperformed last year by April 1st, and has just added more profits every month.

Since we relaunched in 2018, we have never had a down month. There is an occasional losing trade, but every month is profitable.

That’s important to you because I am going to show you exactly how we do it.

I’ll explain everything in detail, and even break down several REAL trades that I made in ROKU, TTWO, and T so you can understand exactly how to use it.

Of course, if you want to have us do the research for you, that’s always an option. But after this webinar, you will know how to find the trades yourself.

We did this webinar live yesterday. If you missed it you have one chance to watch the replay.

If you want to know the simplest, most profitable trading formula I know…

The exact formula that, 21 years ago, saved me from going bust and getting out of trading forever…

The formula that has not shown a down month since we relaunched it 18 months ago…

Then click here, because this is your last chance to see this training.

Kind Regards,

Adam

P.S. It was this formula that helped me become one of the best traders at the trading firm I worked at over 20 years ago. So when Fortune came in to write an article, the owner told the reporter to shadow me.

That article led to media appearances, which led to people asking me how to trade…

Which led to me getting into the financial publishing business. You’re reading this email because of the Phoenix formula. Now it’s time you learn it!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

ROKU shares were trading at $129.28 per share on Friday morning, up $1.49 (+1.17%). Year-to-date, ROKU has declined -3.45%, versus a -2.39% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Adam Mesh

Adam Mesh started his career as a day trader in the 90's as electronic trading revolutionized the markets. After executives at the firm recognized his unique ability to breakdown and translate what's happening in the market, he quickly moved through the ranks gaining national attention. Mesh has been recognized by Fortune Magazine for an uncanny streak of successful trading and has appeared on every major financial media outlet. Mesh believes that the key to stock market success is to keep the strategies simple enough so that they can be repeated. "Consistency and Discipline" are always found at the base of every great success story. Adam can be reached via email at [email protected] More...

