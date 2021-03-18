Is Rapid7 a Good Cybersecurity Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

NASDAQ: RPD | Rapid7, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RPD – Rapid7 (RPD) has been surging over the past year on investor optimism regarding the cybersecurity industry. However, because the anticipated economic recovery has led to an embrace of a fundamental approach to investing, RPD’s premium valuation and significant debt have made investors lose confidence in the stock. So, will RPD be able to repair its market image to regain its lost momentum? Read more to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Mar 18, 2021


Cyber security solutions developer Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) has gained 111.6% over the past year, driven by the rising awareness of cyberattacks amid mass digitization. The worst cyberattack in United States history, which affected several Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, came to light in December last year. This, coupled with  structural changes to develop hybrid operational structures, has led companies to invest heavily in cybersecurity of late.

However, the ongoing market rotation from growth to value stocks has negatively impacted RPD. Moreover, analysts expect the Fed to cut back on its extensive corporate debt purchases in the near term, as evidenced by  rising Treasury yields.

So, as a relatively overvalued and debt-oriented stock, RPD has declined 11.8% year-to-date due to the prevailing market sentiment.

Click here to checkout our Cybersecurity Industry Report for 2021

Here’s what could shape RPD’s performance in the near term:

Trading at a Premium Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward p/e, RPD is currently trading at 4544x, which is significantly higher than the industry average  26.45x. The company’s forward ev/ebit and price/sales multiples of 299.49 and 8.49, respectively, are significantly higher than the respective industry averages.

Its forward price/cash flow of 155.92x is 615.8% higher than the industry average  21.78x.

Weak Profitability

RPD has a trailing-12-month net income margin of negative 24.02%, compared to an industry average of 4.07%. While the company’s trailing-12-month levered free cash flow margin of 12.96% is slightly higher than the industry average of 12.42%, its ROE, ROA and ROTC are negative.

Also,  its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of negative 11.75% is significantly lower than the industry average of 13.6%.

Surging Debt

RPD’s trailing-12-month total debt stands at $463.94 million, which translates  to a total debt to equity ratio of 648.53%. The company’s trailing-12-month book value per share came in at negative $3.57.

While the company has a trailing-12-month levered free cash flow balance of $53.32 million, its debt/free cash flow ratio is tremendously high at 7.10x. And  with negative EBITDA, RPD’s ability to meet at least interest expenses on its debt is concerning.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

RPD has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor equated to an optimal degree.

RPD has a D grade  for Quality and Sentiment, and C for Value. Analysts expect RPD’s earnings to remain negative in the current  quarter and reach break-even by the next quarter, in sync with the Sentiment grade. The company’s skyrocketing valuation and weak profitability are reflected in the Quality and Value grades.

Of the 24 stocks in the C-rated Software – Security industry, RPD is ranked #21. You can check out additional RPD ratings for Growth, Momentum and Stability here.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Software – Security industry.

Bottom Line

RPD’s poor earnings growth potential makes it susceptible for a pullback, particularly amid the ongoing value rotation. Thus, we think RPD is best avoided now.

Click here to checkout our Cybersecurity Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

 

RPD shares were trading at $72.52 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $6.48 (-8.20%). Year-to-date, RPD has declined -19.57%, versus a 4.71% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RPDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You’ll Want to Own in 2021

Growth stocks tend to do well during economic recoveries. So, because the U.S. appears to have finally entered its economic recovery phase, supported by a recent federal support package and a turbo-charged coronavirus vaccination drive, we think Align Technology (ALGN), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), and Insperity (NSP), names that possess solid growth attributes, may deliver plenty upside. Let’s look closer at these companies.
Mar 16, 2021 | 4:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy the Dip Nasdaq Stocks

The stocks of many pandemic winners are now experiencing a correction as investors rotate into potential post-pandemic winners. With that backdrop, we believe the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite’s 4.2% decline over the past month offers good entry points to Adobe (ADBE), Workday (WDAY), Autodesk (ADSK), and Ericsson (ERIC). These names are well-positioned to benefit in the long run because pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue in the post-pandemic world. Let’s discuss.
Mar 16, 2021 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm

Read More Stories

More Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RPD News