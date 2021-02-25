Why RPM International Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio

NYSE: RPM | RPM International Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RPM – Of the biggest stories this year has been the expected opening of the economy later this year. That has created an interest in industrial and chemical stocks that could benefit from an improving economy. RPM International (RPM) is one such stock that certainly warrants a look.

David CohneBy David Cohne

Feb 25, 2021


RPM International (RPM) is one of the 9 stocks featured in a new special report. Claim your copy now! 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021.

If there is one thing that the coronavirus pandemic forced us to do, it was to stay home. And if you’re forced to be in your home all day, it’s time to make some upgrades. Home improvement was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the stay-at-home trend, and RPM International was there to rake in the profits.

The company manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. As you can imagine, these products have come quite in handy as industrial projects ramp up. Its brands include Rust-Oleum, Dap, Day-Glo, Dryvit, Illbruck, Carboline, Stonhard, and Tremco. Its subsidiaries market products in 164 countries and operate 120 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

RPM is also a Dividend Achiever stock as it has increased its annual dividend payout for 45 consecutive years. If the stock was in the S&P 500, it would be considered a Dividend Aristocrat.

MAP to Growth

Much of its recent success can be attributed to its 2020 “MAP to Growth plan.” The company rolled out the plan in November 2018 to optimize its manufacturing facilities and provide more efficient plant and distribution facilities. So far, it’s been a success, as the company saw earnings and margin growth in 2020 and the first-quarter fiscal 2021.

This is due to a significant level of integration from manufacturing supply chain consolidation and procurement. This has reduced costs by closing plants, and merging IT systems, and centralizing back-office functions. During the fiscal second quarter, RPM announced that it closed two plants, which brought the total to 25 out of the previously announced 31 plant closures. The program is expected to conclude sometime this year with $290 million in annualized savings.

Strong Earnings

The company recently delivered strong earnings results, posting $1.06 share vs. the consensus of $1.00 a share. Earnings were up 39.5% year over year. Organic sales were up 3.5%, driven by continued strength in its Consumer segment, which was up 15.2%. Its EBIT margins were also up, driven by lower raw material costs and MAP to Growth cost savings.

Momentum in the consumer business and construction products should drive additional sales growth in fiscal year 2021 due to renovation spending and a bullish construction market. Margin expansion should also continue due to the company’s MAP to Growth plan.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions have been a big part of RPM’s growth strategy. In September, the company acquired sandpaper manufacturer Gator Finishing Products. This adds abrasives to its lineup of patch, repair, and cleaning products. The company made three buyouts in fiscal 2020, five in fiscal 2019, and seven more in fiscal 2018. These acquisitions added 1.1% to sales in fiscal 2020 and 1.4% in fiscal 2019. So far, in fiscal 2021, acquisitions have contributed 1.4% to sales.

POWR Ratings

RPM has an overall grade of A, indicating a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company also has a Growth Grade of A, which is not surprising as it saw its earnings rise 40% over the past year. Analysts expect its earnings to be up 52% this quarter and 39% for the year. RPM has a Value Grade of B, making it a GARP stock or growth at a reasonable price due to its forward P/E of 17.45.

The company has a Quality Grade of B due to its strong balance sheet and liquidity. RPM has no significant debt maturity until November 2022. The company also has strong grades in its other components, which you can find here. Plus, the stock is ranked #2 in the A-rated Chemicals industry. Find other top Chemical stocks by clicking here.

Note that RPM is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

Want to Find More Great Growth Stocks?  

Then get your hands on the just released special report featuring the best growth stocks for 2021. Just click the link below to claim your copy!

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021.

RPM shares rose $0.96 (+1.20%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, RPM has declined -11.25%, versus a 2.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Cohne


David Cohne has 20 years of experience as an investment analyst and writer. Prior to StockNews, David spent eleven years as a Consultant providing outsourced investment research and content to financial services companies, hedge funds, and online publications. David enjoys researching and writing about stocks and the markets. He takes a fundamental quantitative approach in evaluating stocks for readers. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RPMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Case of Stock Market Whiplash

Just when the stock market (SPY) was inches away from a record high at 4,000 it got saddled with 6 days of downward pressure. Why did this happen? Is the pain over? What happens next? Read on below for answers …
Feb 24, 2021 | 9:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Mimecast Secures Stock of the Week Honors

Almost every single stock in the cyber security group is obscenely overpriced. That’s because it is riding one of the hottest growth trends around. However, if you dig deep enough you will find a growing firm in the group that is also a surprisingly good value. That is why MIME is our Stock of the Week.
Feb 22, 2021 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The healthcare sector in the United States is on the cusp of major growth. Factors such as positivity around the COVID-19 vaccine, an ageing U.S. population, and optimism over developments in the treatment of fatal diseases in general are brightening the prospects for healthcare stocks. Novartis AG (NVS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Merck & Company, Inc (MRK), and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) are cases in point. They are top players in the healthcare space that investors could buy now and hold for the long term.
Feb 24, 2021 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More RPM International Inc. (RPM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RPM News