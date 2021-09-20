Ready for your regular checkup? I’m no dentist, but I’m seeing something unhealthy going on with SmileDirectClub < NASDAQ:SDC> and there may be signs of decay forming in SDC stock soon.

As we’ll discover, the share price has declined quite sharply year-to-date. You won’t have trouble finding headlines about the SmileDirectClub share price surging higher recently, but it’s important to see the longer-term trend.

One particular social media commentator noted the heavy short interest in SDC stock recently. That’s important to be aware of, but should it be the basis of an investment in SmileDirectClub?

After careful consideration – and a deep dive into the company’s financial situation – overeager traders might decide to sink their teeth into a different stock altogether.

A Closer Look at SDC Stock

InvestorPlace contributor Alex Sirois called SmileDirectClub a flawed but fun squeeze play, and I tend to concur with his assessment.

Not long ago, he observed that SDC stock was the fifth-most-heavily shorted stock on the market.

Its 32.74% short interest, without a doubt, made it a prime candidate for a Reddit-fueled short squeeze.

A Sept. 13 tweet from popular social media commentator Will Meade only added fuel to the fire.

“SDC short interest is almost 40% now, wow!” Meade exclaimed. That posting earned over 650 likes, and is emblematic of the groundswell of interest surrounding SmileDirectClub today.

My primary concern is that retail traders might take a fun short-squeeze play and try to turn it into a serious long-term investment.

Bear in mind that the SmileDirectClub share price topped out at $16.08 in January. Since then, it’s been on a relentless path to the downside.

By the middle of September, SDC stock was hovering near the $6 level. With that, it’s threatening to become a penny stock again (stock that represents a small company and trades for less than $5 per share.)

Noting the Flaws