2 Upgraded Stocks to Pay Attention to This Week

: SHEL | Shell PLC ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

SHEL – Since the Fed has reiterated its hawkish stance to control the decades-high inflation, the stock market will likely remain under pressure. Therefore, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Shell (SHEL) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), which have recently been upgraded to “Strong Buy” in our proprietary rating system. Read on….

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Sep 28, 2022


The major market indexes declined significantly following the Fed’s third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike to squash the high inflation. As markets weighed the recession threat, bond yields soared to new highs. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 3.9%, reaching its highest level since 2010. The 2-year Treasury yield surged to 4.3%.

Since inflation continues to remain at an uncomfortably high level, the Federal Reserve has reiterated its intention to raise interest rates until it meets its long-term inflation target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the effort might pull the United States into a period of subpar growth and higher unemployment but letting inflation increase would bring “far greater pain.”

Amid such uncertain market conditions, investors should be judicious in picking stocks. One could consider investing in quality stocks Shell plc (SHEL) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), which have recently been upgraded to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

Shell plc (SHEL)

SHEL is an international energy and petrochemical company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas and the manufacturing and marketing of chemicals. Its businesses include Upstream, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Downstream.

On August 9, 2022, SHEL’s subsidiary Shell Overseas Investment B.V. acquired Solenergi Power Private Limited and Sprng Energy Group, a renewable energy platform. This acquisition is expected to increase the company’s renewable capacity three times in operation and help deliver its Powering Progress strategy.

For the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, SHEL’s total revenue and other income increased 23.9% year-over-year to $103.08 billion. Its adjusted earnings grew 25.6% year-over-year to $11.47 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 70% year-over-year to $23.15 billion. Also, its adjusted EPS increased 116.9% year-over-year to $1.54.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, SHEL’s EPS is expected to increase 183% year-over-year to $3. Its revenue for the next quarter ending December 31, 2022, is expected to increase 17.7% year-over-year to $100.36 billion. It has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past three months, the stock has lost 7.3% to close the last trading session at $48.07.

SHEL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. On September 22, the stock’s overall rating was upgraded to an A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Sentiment and Quality. Within the B-rated Energy – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #8 out of 94 stocks. To see the other ratings of SHEL for Growth, Value, and Stability, click here.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Security and aerospace company LMT focuses on research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

On September 27, 2022, the U.S. Army granted LMT a $158 million contract to produce additional Early Operational Capability (EOC) Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). This is expected to generate substantial revenues for the company.

LMT’s net sales for the fiscal second quarter (ended June 26, 2022) came in at $15.45 billion. Its non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP EPS for the period amounted to $1.68 billion and $6.32, respectively. As of June 26, 2022, the company’s total assets increased marginally to $51.76 billion from $50.87 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The consensus revenue estimate of $16.64 billion for the fiscal third quarter (ending September 30, 2022) represents a 3.8% increase from the same period last year. The consensus EPS estimate of $6.68 for the current quarter represents a 202.3% increase from the same period last year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 13.1% to close the last trading session at $399.74.

LMT’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. On September 23, the stock’s overall rating was upgraded to an A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Stability and Quality. Out of 74 stocks in the Air/Defense Services industry, it is ranked #3. Click here to see the other ratings of LMT for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SHEL shares were trading at $49.23 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.16 (+2.41%). Year-to-date, SHEL has declined -3.99%, versus a -21.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SHELGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LMTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point lower. Why is that the case? How much lower could we go? And what is the best way to trade this market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides the answers in his new market outlook below...
Sep 28, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More Shell PLC ADR (SHEL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SHEL News