Sundial vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy?

: SNDL | Sundial Growers Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNDL – The cannabis industry in the U.S. and Canada continues to expand, making Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Curaleaf (CURLF) interesting potential investments right now. But if you take a closer look, one company continues to grow its revenue and earnings at an enviable rate while the other is grappling with shareholder dilution and declining sales.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Oct 21, 2021


Cannabis investors have seen a significant decline in their portfolio value this year. Cannabis stocks in the U.S. have fallen after the euphoria surrounding pot legalization seems to have taken a back seat in recent months. Last year, Joe Biden’s administration was expected to legalize, or at least decriminalize marijuana consumption at the federal level. But there has been no development on either of these fronts.

Alternatively, Canadian pot stocks continue to be impacted by widening losses, weak financials, accelerated dilution of shareholder wealth and several other factors.

Given the substantial pullback in cannabis stocks this year, let’s see which between Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Curaleaf (CURLF) is a better stock to buy on the dip right now. Sundial is a Canadian marijuana producer and Curaleaf has a huge presence in the U.S.

Sundial Growers is fundamentally weak

Valued at a market cap of $1.42 billion, shares of Sundial Growers are down over 90% from record highs. Due to its popularity as a meme stock, Sundial has been extremely volatile this year. 

While the Canadian marijuana market continues to expand, Sundial has seen its sales fall from $75.8 million in 2019 to $60.19 million in 2020. Analysts expect sales to further decline by more than 20% to $45.48 million in 2021. However, according to data from Yahoo Finance, Sundial sales are poised to more than triple to $214 million in 2022.

Over the last few months, Sundial has reduced its product portfolio to focus on high-margin items and boost its bottom-line. In order to offset cash burn, Sundial raised equity capital several times over the past year which diluted shareholder wealth but allowed the company to eliminate debt and pivot to a new business vertical.

In the second quarter of 2021, Sundial in fact generated significant revenue from its investment business where it provides capital to other marijuana companies.

Curaleaf is valued at a market cap of $7.7 billion

One of the largest marijuana producers in the world, Curaleaf is valued at a market cap of $7.6 billion. It has 109 dispensary locations and operates in 23 states. At the time of writing, Curaleaf stock is down 40% from all-time highs allowing investors to buy the dip.

In the second quarter of 2020, Curaleaf’s sales grew by 166% year over year to $312 million, indicating an annual revenue run rate of $1.2 billion. In the last 12-months, its  total sales stood at $985 million and are forecast to touch $2.27 billion in 2022. This values the stock at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of less than 4x which is extremely attractive.

While several cannabis producers are grappling with mounting losses, Curaleaf is forecast to report an earnings of $0.25 per share in 2022, compared to a loss of $0.11 per share in 2020.

By the end of 2022, Curaleaf expects to have 60 dispensaries in the state of Florida which is among the largest medical marijuana markets in the U.S. and will be a key driver of revenue for the company in the future. Analysts tracking Curaleaf stock remain optimistic and expect its shares to more than double in the next year.

The final verdict

The comparison between Sundial and Curaleaf seems like a no contest. While Curaleaf is growing at a rapid pace and racing towards profitability, Sundial is still figuring out its business model. Therefore, I believe Curaleaf is a better investment in the long term, as it has enough tailwinds to derive outsized gains going forward. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SNDL shares . Year-to-date, SNDL has gained 43.61%, versus a 22.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CURLFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

VRA is this Week’s Featured Stock 

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a retail stock worth betting on due to its attractive valuation and impressive growth rate. Further, the company should benefit from a strong economy and supply chain improvements.
Oct 18, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am

Read More Stories

More Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNDL News