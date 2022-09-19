Prepare for Hard Landings if You Own These 2 Stocks

SPCE – The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and the increasing odds of a recession have kept the stock market under pressure. Although the space sector’s long-term prospects look bright, looming supply chain disruptions and inflation could dampen its performance in the near term. Thus, we think it could be wise to avoid space stocks Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Astra Space (ASTR), given their bleak fundamentals. Read on….

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Sep 19, 2022


The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% year-over-year in August, surpassing economists’ estimates. Therefore, a third consecutive 75-bps interest rate hike could be on the way, which would take the benchmark rates to 3.00%-3.25%, the highest since early 2008.

Although rapid research and development, increased focus on advanced manufacturing technologies, and deployment of smart factories make the space sector’s long-term prospects bright, several companies operating in this space have been witnessing turbulence due to rising interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, investments in this sector dropped 45% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally bleak space stocks Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) and Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) should be best avoided now.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)

SPCE develops, manufactures, and operates spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. 

SPCE’s revenue decreased 37.5% year-over-year to $357 thousand in the fiscal quarter ended June 30. Operating loss increased 48.5% from the prior-year period to $109.72 million. The company’s net loss came in at $110.72 million, up 17.7% from the prior-year period, while its net loss per share was $0.43.

For the fiscal quarter ending September 2022, Street revenue estimate of $94.62 thousand reflects a 96.3% year-over-year decrease. Also, the consensus EPS estimate of negative $0.41 indicates a 117.5% decrease year-over-year in the same period.

The stock has slumped 78.3% over the past year and 62.9% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $5.31.

SPCE’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

SPCE also has an F grade in Growth, Stability, and Sentiment and a D for Value and Quality. In the 31-stock Airlines industry, it is ranked last.

To see the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum for SPCE, click here.

Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR)

ASTR designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and prime defense contractors.

For the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, ASTR’s operating loss increased 176.3% year-over-year to $82.61 million. Net loss for the period increased 163% from the prior-year quarter to $82.30 million. Loss per share came in at $0.31 in the same period.

The consensus EPS estimate for the fiscal quarter ending September 2022 stood at a negative $0.18. Also, Street EPS estimate of negative $0.84 for the ongoing fiscal year represents a 25.7% year-over-year decline.

The stock has declined 92% over the past year and 80.1% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $0.75.

It’s no surprise that ASTR has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. Also, the stock has a Stability grade of F and a Growth, Sentiment, and Quality grade of D. In the same industry, it is ranked #30.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ASTR for Value and Momentum.

SPCE shares were trading at $5.27 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.04 (-0.75%). Year-to-date, SPCE has declined -60.61%, versus a -18.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

How Low Will Stocks Go?

It is now clear the summer bear market rally is over. Now we are descending back into bear market territory with a retest of the S&P 500 (SPY) lows at 3,636 a very likely occurrence. But is that bottom or might we be in store for even more pain? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his view along with a trading plan to carve out gains as the market likely falls much, much further. Read on below for full details...
Sep 17, 2022 | 6:17am
1 Stock to Sell Before It Falls Even Lower

Television streaming platform fuboTV (FUBO) is trading more than 85% below its 52-week high. Despite the company’s positive guidance for the long term, analysts don’t expect the company to turn profitable anytime soon. So, we think it could be wise to sell the stock before it tumbles further. Read on…
Sep 19, 2022 | 8:56am
4 Important Market Topics to Determine Where We Go from Here

Last week, I talked about the likelihood of the S&P 500 (SPY) remaining range-bound due to the mix of bullish and bearish forces. One of the bullish forces was the resilience in earnings which have remained positive (+6% in Q2) despite adverse conditions. Another was the signs showing that inflation may have peaked, and there was hope that August would continue a trend of moderating inflation on a monthly basis which would be a leading indicator of a Fed pivot (more specifically, a deceleration in the pace of hikes). Of course, the inflation outlook is much more different following the CPI report on Tuesday. In today's commentary, I want to focus on why this development is so important. Then, I want to discuss its impact on our strategy. After, we will dig into a review of some market topics. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 18, 2022 | 7:00am
2 Defensive Stocks to Consider With Market Conditions Turning More Bearish

The stock market has given back the bulk of its gains following a stronger than expected inflation print. Amid these challenging circumstances, investors should consider high-quality, defensive stocks like Elevance Health (ELV) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).
Sep 19, 2022 | 7:00am
