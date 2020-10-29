2021 Stock Market Outlook: Upside & Pitfalls

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Get Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to outperform the market (SPY) in year to come. He will also share his unique “Formula for 2021 Success” which includes examples of how this indicator led to big gains in ETSY and NVDA in 2020. Read on for more…

By Steve Reitmeister

Oct 29, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Is 2021 still bullish or will the bear come back out of hibernation?

What groups are likely to outperform in the year ahead?

Why should investors sleep with “one eye open” in 2021?

Steve Reitmeister answers these questions and more in his just released presentation. Just click below to watch now:

2021 Stock Market Outlook: Upside & Pitfalls

This presentation shares Steve’s most up to date views on the stock market where he weighs the many bullish and bearish elements at play.

First, Steve contemplates the bullish argument including the #1 reason why stocks bounced in March even as we were in the grips of a scary recession. And why that same reason still exists today to bolster stock prices into the future.

Then he goes on to prove that the economy is rebounding better than expected. So even though still technically a recession, the direction of the economy, and the pace of improvement, point to more upside ahead.

However, before you start gushing over all the upside potential Steve shares the bearish elements at play such as the current alarming rise of Coronavirus cases around the globe. And if it continues how it will set the economy and stock market back once again.

There is also a risk of too much Fed accommodation and government stimulus creating an overheated economy. And that could generate unwanted inflation, which would be a clear negative for stocks.

Next up Steve weighs out the net effect of the bullish vs. bearish arguments to explain the likely target for the S&P 500 in the year ahead. (Spoiler Alert: It doesn’t look like tremendous gains. So those investors seeking more attractive returns are going to have to be much more selective in their stock picking in the year ahead.)

The game plan for 2021 points out specifically the types of stocks that should do best next year. Namely that the winners from 2020 will take the back seat and a new group of stocks are ready to take the lead.

In a word, 2021 will be more about “value”. The rest of it is explained in detail in the presentation. So watch it now.

Steve goes on to explain the “Formula for Success in 2021” by outlining a powerful indicator that points to stocks likely to outperform. This same indicator pointed out 2 of the big winners in 2020 including NVIDIA (NVDA) that sprinted 122.9% from the time the POWR Rating indicator flashed a Buy signal.

Etsy (ETSY) is another clear example of the POWR Rating nailing when to buy the stock and get ready for a serious momentum ride higher. Here we see the April 16th Buy signal leading the way to a 146.8% gain.

This presentation then shifts gears and talks about the serious hurdle for investors into the 2020 Presidential Election. Typically the election would be over next Wednesday. However, because of the tidal wave of write in ballots we will most certainly see delayed election results. And during that time of uncertainty the market is likely to head lower.

Even worse is the idea that the two candidates could dispute the veracity of the write in ballots thereby contesting the election results. This could lead to an elongated battle that would have investors rushing to the sidelines until this election was truly finalized.

Long story short, this presentation is one of the earliest looks at what lies ahead in 2021. Both the highs and the lows and a game plan to succeed. But also it prepares you for the most pressing matter in our midst. That being how to trade during this ominous election season.

This was one of the most well attended investment webinars of the year. And the crowd stayed locked in to the very end given the steady stream of helpful insight. You can watch it now on demand by clicking the link below:

Watch: 2021 Stock Market Outlook

 

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

 

SPY shares were trading at $329.98 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $3.32 (+1.02%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 3.99%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ETSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NVDAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is the Stock Market Tanking Now?

Stocks (SPY) are tumbling lower the past week. Some point to the spike in the Coronavirus as the main cause. Others talk about the lack of a stimulus deal behind this move. But perhaps it is something else entirely. Get the full story here…
Oct 28, 2020 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2021 Stock Market Outlook: Upside & Pitfalls

Get Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to outperform the market (SPY) in year to come. He will also share his unique “Formula for 2021 Success” which includes examples of how this indicator led to big gains in ETSY and NVDA in 2020. Read on for more...
Oct 29, 2020 | 4:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Stocks to Profit from the Electric Vehicle Revolution

As Tesla (TSLA), and now NIO (NIO), get all the headlines in the EV industry, they may not be the best stocks to buy right now due to sky high valuations. Another way to profit from this red hot industry is through stocks of companies that make parts used in the manufacturing of EVs. Here are three great stocks that should see strong growth as the industry grows: Aptiv PLC (APTV), Cree, Inc (CREE), and Analog Devices (ADI).
Oct 28, 2020 | 5:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That Could Make New Highs in November

The market is poised to be highly volatile in the coming weeks due to rising COVID-19 infections as we near the presidential election. So it might be a good idea to consider stocks based on strong financials and recent analyst upgrades. Workday, Inc. (WDAY), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), and PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) are three such stocks that could hit new highs in the near future.
Oct 28, 2020 | 1:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Stocks to Profit from the Electric Vehicle Revolution

As Tesla (TSLA), and now NIO (NIO), get all the headlines in the EV industry, they may not be the best stocks to buy right now due to sky high valuations. Another way to profit from this red hot industry is through stocks of companies that make parts used in the manufacturing of EVs. Here are three great stocks that should see strong growth as the industry grows: Aptiv PLC (APTV), Cree, Inc (CREE), and Analog Devices (ADI).
Oct 28, 2020 | 5:09pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News