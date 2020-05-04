Trader Alert: Time to Take Control of Your Trading

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Let’s be honest. This market is a bit out of control. So let’s talk about what we traders can control like successful trades in SPY, TGT, TWTR, SBUX and TTWO. Read on for more…

By Adam Mesh
May 4, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

 

Message from Adam Mesh:

I want to level with you for a second. Some of our subscribers wonder how I can keep such a positive attitude all the time.

It’s because I focus on controlling what I can.

I get depressed when I watch the news just like everyone. Who wouldn’t?

The world seems to be spiraling out of control. But you know what, I can’t do anything about that.

I wish I could, but I’m just one guy who trades the market and helps other people learn how to make money trading.

But you know what I CAN control?

I can control my trades and how much money I can make. I can control the trades I recommend to you, and I can help you make as much money as possible in this market.

I can share trading strategies that can work for you, if you just know how to do it.

That’s why I put together this training on Calendar Spreads in our Options Wealth Machine.

I’ll show you how we traded the SPY, TGT, TWTR, SBUX and TTWO to profits all in the last few weeks!

Check out this brand new training here. Just click below:

Watch Options Wealth Machine Training

 

SPY shares fell $0.57 (-0.20%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -11.38%, versus a -11.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Adam Mesh


Adam Mesh started his career as a day trader in the 90's as electronic trading revolutionized the markets. After executives at the firm recognized his unique ability to breakdown and translate what's happening in the market, he quickly moved through the ranks gaining national attention. Mesh has been recognized by Fortune Magazine for an uncanny streak of successful trading and has appeared on every major financial media outlet. Mesh believes that the key to stock market success is to keep the strategies simple enough so that they can be repeated. "Consistency and Discipline" are always found at the base of every great success story. Adam can be reached via email at [email protected] More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TWTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SBUXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TTWOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Trader Alert: Time to Take Control of Your Trading

Let's be honest. This market is a bit out of control. So let's talk about what we traders can control like successful trades in SPY, TGT, TWTR, SBUX and TTWO. Read on for more...
May 4, 2020 | 5:07pm
NYSE: VLO | Valero Energy Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Energy Companies That Continue to Rally Off Lows

Refiners like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) operate refineries that process petroleum into oil products
May 4, 2020 | 1:06pm
: BYND | Beyond Meat, Inc. - Common stock News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Thrive from Meat Shortage

News is spreading about a potential meat shortage looming in the US as another by-product of the Coronavirus. Here are 4 stocks that may benefit from that serious threat: BYND, K, SMPL and YUM.
May 3, 2020 | 6:22pm
NYSE: OKE | ONEOK, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Your Dividend Safe?

There are rock solid companies that continue to pay regular dividend rates through the crisis like: OKE.
May 3, 2020 | 5:29pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Sell in May? HECK YES!!!

Yes this "always phony" bear market rally is coming to an end. Time for stocks (SPY) to head lower as the bear market rolls on. Here is why that is the case + 9 strategies to churn profits as stocks head lower and much more. Read on...
May 1, 2020 | 5:12pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News
Page generated in 1.4084 seconds.