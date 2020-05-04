SPY – Let’s be honest. This market is a bit out of control. So let’s talk about what we traders can control like successful trades in SPY, TGT, TWTR, SBUX and TTWO. Read on for more…

Message from Adam Mesh:

I want to level with you for a second. Some of our subscribers wonder how I can keep such a positive attitude all the time.

It’s because I focus on controlling what I can.

I get depressed when I watch the news just like everyone. Who wouldn’t?

The world seems to be spiraling out of control. But you know what, I can’t do anything about that.

I wish I could, but I’m just one guy who trades the market and helps other people learn how to make money trading.

But you know what I CAN control?

I can control my trades and how much money I can make. I can control the trades I recommend to you, and I can help you make as much money as possible in this market.

I can share trading strategies that can work for you, if you just know how to do it.

That’s why I put together this training on Calendar Spreads in our Options Wealth Machine.

I’ll show you how we traded the SPY, TGT, TWTR, SBUX and TTWO to profits all in the last few weeks!

Check out this brand new training here. Just click below:

Watch Options Wealth Machine Training

SPY shares fell $0.57 (-0.20%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -11.38%, versus a -11.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Adam Mesh

Adam Mesh started his career as a day trader in the 90's as electronic trading revolutionized the markets. After executives at the firm recognized his unique ability to breakdown and translate what's happening in the market, he quickly moved through the ranks gaining national attention. Mesh has been recognized by Fortune Magazine for an uncanny streak of successful trading and has appeared on every major financial media outlet. Mesh believes that the key to stock market success is to keep the strategies simple enough so that they can be repeated. "Consistency and Discipline" are always found at the base of every great success story. Adam can be reached via email at [email protected] More...

