The Only 2 Solar Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021

: SUNW | Sunworks Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SUNW – The solar industry has exhibited solid progress over the past decade. However, the industry is currently struggling with supply chain bottlenecks and elevated input costs. But despite the industry’s bleak growth prospects, iSun (ISUN) and Sunworks (SUNW) have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. As the only two industry participants that have surpassed the market benchmark, we think adding them to one’s watchlist now could be wise. Let’s discuss.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Sep 21, 2021


The solar industry is making rapid progress with the rise in installation of residential solar panels worldwide as countries race to achieve their sustainability targets. However, the industry is currently hamstrung by supply chain bottlenecks and a series of trade risks. These constraints have led to a significant rise in prices across every segment, which could mar the industry’s growth.

Despite the industry’s bleak growth prospects, investors’ optimism about green energy initiatives worldwide has led solar stocks iSun, Inc. (ISUN) and Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) to outperform the broader S&P 500 index year-to-date. 

ISUN and SUNW have gained 44.4% and 23.6% in price, respectively, versus the S&P 500’s 16% returns year-to-date. These are the only solar stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 and thus could be worth adding to one ‘s watchlist now.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN)

ISUN in South Burlington, Vt., is a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services and data and communication services.

On September 8, ISUN signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which a subsidiary of ISUN will acquire SunCommon, a market-leading provider of residential, community, and commercial solar. ISUN expects the differing revenue cycles of the two businesses will improve its cash flow. The acquisition gives ISUN access to SunCommon’s expertise and should aid its strategic expansion in the residential sector.

On August 24, ISUN announced that it had been awarded a portfolio of five projects in the state of New Hampshire. The company estimates that the project portfolio will have a combined contract value exceeding $7.2 million. This reflects the company’s approach to value creation. Moreover, these projects are expected to support ISUN’s target of doubling its revenue in 2021.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, ISUN reported $4.35 million revenue of, representing a 57% increase from the same period last year. Its revenue growth is attributable to the company’s continued execution of its  project backlog, which consists  primarily of projects awarded in previous years. ISUN maintained a strong balance sheet with $20.22 million in cash on hand at quarter-end.

Analysts expect ISUN’s revenues to increase 94.3% year-over-year to $40.91 million in the current year. Also, the company’s revenue is expected to increase 130.1% year-over-year to $94.15 million in the following year. A $0.43 consensus EPS estimate for the next year indicates a 155.8% rise from the current year.

Shares of ISUN have gained 154.9% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $8.59.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW)

SUNW provides photovoltaic-based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including system engineering, procurement, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its customers. SUNW is headquartered in Roseville, calif.

On August 26, SUNW announced its agreement with CBG Building Company to provide a 752.4kW carport solar system for a housing project. In June, SUNW signed a deal with the Colusa Unified School District near Sacramento, Calif., to provide a solar system at three schools in the district. The three systems, which provide approximately 555 kWdc of electricity in aggregate, are valued at approximately $2 million. The proceeds from the deployment of its solar systems should allow the company to strengthen its financial position in the coming quarters.

SUNW’s revenues increased 231.9% year-over-year to $32.09 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit came in at  $15.14 million, up 528.9% from the same period last year.

A $127.40 million consensus revenue estimate  for the current year represents a  236% improvement from the last year. Furthermore, analysts expect the company’s revenue to come in at $139 million in the following year, indicating a 9.1% rise year-over-year. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 28.6% year-over-year in the next year.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 653.6% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.33.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

SUNW shares were trading at $6.16 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.17 (-2.69%). Year-to-date, SUNW has gained 20.31%, versus a 17.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SUNWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ISUNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SUNW News