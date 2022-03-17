3 Lesser-Known Nickel Mining Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

: TLOFF | Talon Metals Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

TLOFF – Nickel demand is growing from the electric vehicles market. Furthermore, nickel prices have been increasing of late due to supply concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine war because Russia is a significant nickel exporter. So, we think lesser-known nickel mining stocks Talon Metals (TLOFF), PolyMet (PLM), and Canada Nickel (CNIKF) could benefit from the current environment and could be ideal additions to one’s watchlist. Read on.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 17, 2022


Nickel plays a vital role in energy transition due to the growing market for nickel-cobalt-aluminum batteries used in electric vehicles (EV). Nickel mining companies are ramping up investments in new production capacity to cash in on the increasing demand. According to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG), primary nickel production worldwide is expected to reach 3.12 million mt this year, a rise of around 10% from 2021, while demand is likely to be at 3.044 million mt, an increase of some 18% from 2021.

Nickel prices are rising amid the fears of supply shocks due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because the metal is a key Russian export. The metal traded at an almost 15-year high earlier this month, and prices could continue their upward momentum if Russia’s production does not make it to market.

The rising prices and the heightened demand for nickel bodes well for lesser-known nickel mining stocks Talon Metals Corp. (TLOFF), PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNIKF). Thus, we think these stocks could be ideal additions to one’s watchlist.

Talon Metals Corp. (TLOFF)

TLOFF is a British Virgin Islands-based mineral exploration company. It holds a significant interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, in the United States.

Last month, TLOFF reported an additional 31 new drill holes outside the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource area. These new drill holes are expected to have massive nickel-copper mineralization, which could help boost mining capacity and support the company’s growth trajectory.

In January, TLOFF, through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC, agreed with Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to supply and purchase nickel concentrate from Tamarack Nickel Project for Tesla’s EV batteries. This collaboration with the EV giant should prove beneficial for the company.

TLOFF’s comprehensive income increased 143.9% from the prior-year quarter to CAD728,478 ($572,349) in its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. Its net cash flows provided by financing activities increased 310.4% year-over-year to CAD34.92 million ($27.44 million) in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, while its cash and cash equivalents balance stood at CAD32.65 million ($25.65 million), up 357% year-over-year.

The stock has gained 19.9% in price year to date. And over the past six months, TLOFF shares have gained 22% to close the last trading session at $0.57.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)

PLM in Toronto, Canada, explores for and develops natural resource properties. The company’s primary focus is the commercial development of its NorthMet Project, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metals mineralization.

On Dec.21, 2021, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency activated PLM’s air permit to build and operate the first copper-nickel-precious metals mine in northeast Minnesota. The permit marks a significant step toward constructing NorthMet, which will boost supply to meet the growing global demand for copper, nickel, cobalt, and other metals. Also, in January, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed nearly all aspects of the water discharge permit for the NorthMet Project, overruling six of the seven challenges to the permit made by mining opponents.

PLM’s net cash provided by financing activities increased 10.2% year-over-year to $9.92 million in its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. Also, its cash balance stood at $7.49 million.

The company’s EPS is expected to increase 20% per annum over the next five years.

PLM’s shares have gained 32% in price year-to-date and 25.5% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.30.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNIKF)

Based in Toronto, Canada, CNIKF explores for nickel sulfide to supply to the green energy, electric vehicle, and stainless-steel markets. Its flagship property is the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulfide Project, located in Ontario.

On Feb. 15, 2022, CNIKF announced a substantial improvement in its metallurgical performance at the Crawford Nickel Sulfide Project. The company believes the metallurgical results delivered are the highest nickel sulfide concentrate grade from a locked cycle test. In addition, it has continued to make  additions to its land holdings in the Timmins district.

In late January, CNIKF announced the successful drill results from its recently acquired Deloro target. The company plans to move beyond its flagship Crawford property and start exploring its 13 newly acquired regional properties. These expansions should improve its operating capability and should add significantly to the company’s revenues once it is fully operational.

For the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance came in at CAD3.33 million ($2.62 million).

CNIKF has gained 8.3% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $2.23.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

TLOFF shares were trading at $0.57 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.00 (+0.03%). Year-to-date, TLOFF has gained 19.25%, versus a -8.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TLOFFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CNIKFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Riding the Stock Market See-Saw

If you enjoy the volatile nature of the current stock market (SPY), then I recommend you get your head examined. For the other 99.9% of you, these are unsettling times and it requires a clear outlook and disciplined approach to navigating these choppy waters. Hopefully this updated market outlook helps you accomplish just that. Get the full story below...
Mar 16, 2022 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Dividend Stocks Down More Than 20% to Buy Now

The expected interest rate increase this week and worsening geo-political tensions globally will likely keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on high-quality dividend stocks SAP (SAP) and United Microelectronics (UMC) to ensure a steady portfolio income stream. These stocks are down more than 20% in price year-to-date but are well-positioned to rebound. So, read on.
Mar 15, 2022 | 10:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fed, Interest Rates and Stagflation: An Interview with Jeffrey Gundlach

Jeffrey Gundlach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of DoubleLine joins Melissa Francis to share his take on the Fed, Interest Rates, and Stagflation.
Mar 14, 2022 | 2:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Growth Stocks That are Smart Buys

The stock market was already experiencing severe volatility owing to the Fed’s upcoming interest rate hikes and multi-decade high inflation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the situation. However, as the economy continues its recovery, growth stocks could outperform the broader market. Thus, it could be wise to add growth stocks Elbit Systems (ESLT), Mueller Industries (MLI), and DLH Holdings (DLHC) to your portfolio.
Mar 15, 2022 | 12:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fed, Interest Rates and Stagflation: An Interview with Jeffrey Gundlach

Jeffrey Gundlach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of DoubleLine joins Melissa Francis to share his take on the Fed, Interest Rates, and Stagflation.
Mar 14, 2022 | 2:31pm

Read More Stories

More Talon Metals Corp. (TLOFF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TLOFF News