2 Marijuana Stocks That Are Nothing Short of Buzzkill

: TLRY | Tilray Brands Inc. Cl 2 News, Ratings, and Charts

TLRY – While the cannabis industry might be looking at a possible reversal of fortunes due to increased legalization for recreational and proven medicinal usage, fundamentally weak and beaten-down Marijuana stocks Tilray Brands (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (CGC) may be wealth destroyers. So, it could be wise for investors to avoid these stocks. Continue reading…

Santanu RoyBy Santanu Roy

Nov 7, 2022


After grappling with various headwinds, including the pandemic and challenges related to legalization, the cannabis industry may be turning a corner. The proven medicinal properties of cannabis, its legalization, active research into genetic development and modification of the plant, and advancements in intellectual property rights have played a role in its resurgence.

Fueled by decriminalization and legal adoption of medical or recreational cannabis in several countries worldwide, the cannabis market is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The recent optimism surrounding the industry is also evident from the 14.1% returns of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) over the past month.

However, it may not be wise to invest in underperforming marijuana stocks Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) as they don’t seem to have enough fundamental strength to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)

Headquartered in Leamington, Canada, TLRY operates globally as a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates through four segments Cannabis Business; Distribution Business; Beverage Alcohol Business; and Wellness Business. 

For the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022, TLRY’s net revenue decreased 8.8% year-over-year to $153.11 million. During the same period, the company’s gross profit declined 4.6% year-over-year to $48.61 million. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted net loss and loss per share came in at $44.96 million and $0.08, respectively.

Analysts expect TLRY to report a loss of $0.06 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ending November 30, 2022, compared to an EPS of $0.07 during the previous-year quarter. The company is expected to keep reporting losses during the current and the next fiscal years.

The stock has slumped 48.4% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $3.81.

TLRY’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

TLRY also has a grade of F for Value, Momentum, and Sentiment and a D for Stability and Quality.

In the F-rated Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #159 of 163 stocks.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TLRY.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

CGC, headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes. The company primarily operates in Canada, the United States, and Germany through two segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, CGC’s net revenue decreased 19.2% year-over-year to C$110.1 million ($81.64 million), driven partly by a decline in value flower sales in the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

The company’s operating loss widened 879.3% from the previous-year quarter to C$1.84 billion ($1.36 billion) due to a non-cash C$1,725 million ($1.28 billion) due to impairment in goodwill and non-cash fair value changes triggered as a result of the decrease in the company’s market capitalization in the same period.

In addition, CGC’s adjusted EBITDA loss widened 17.5% year-over-year to C$74.80 million ($55.46 million) during the quarter. The net quarterly loss attributable to CGC came in at C$ 2.08 billion ($1.54 billion), compared to a net income of C$392.42 million ($290.94 million).

Analysts expect CGC’s revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2023 to decrease 13.9% year-over-year to $352.11 million. The company’s net loss per share is expected to come in at $0.82 for the current year, compared to an EPS of $0.41 for the previous year.

Shares of CGC have declined 64.6% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $3.29.

CGC’s bleak prospects are reflected in its overall POWR Rating of F, which translates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. It also has a grade of F for Value, Momentum, and Stability and a D for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality.

CGC is ranked last out of 163 stocks in the same industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

TLRY shares were trading at $3.80 per share on Monday morning, down $0.01 (-0.26%). Year-to-date, TLRY has declined -45.95%, versus a -19.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Santanu Roy


Having been fascinated by the traditional and evolving factors that affect investment decisions, Santanu decided to pursue a career as an investment analyst. Prior to his switch to investment research, he was a process associate at Cognizant. With a master's degree in business administration and a fundamental approach to analyzing businesses, he aims to help retail investors identify the best long-term investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TLRYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CGCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain (Part 2)

How funny it was to see traders get it wrong once again. They misread the Fed announcement at 2pm ET leading to a big 1% rally for the S&P 500 (SPY). Within minutes of Chairman Powell speaking it dawned on every body that things have not gotten better...only worse. And thus the odds of future recession and greater stock downside have greatly increased. This article spells out why. Even better it highlights a game plan and top picks to profit as the market heads lower from here.
Nov 5, 2022 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Top Pick for the Bear Market

The S&P 500 (SPY) may be in bear market territory, but that doesn’t mean that every stock is down. In fact, there are 3 really good reasons why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) has been in the plus column this year…and likely to stay there. Read on below for why you should be filling up your portfolio with CASY shares at this time.
Nov 6, 2022 | 6:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time to Start Betting on These 2 Airline Stocks Again?

Pent-up travel demand in the post-pandemic era has helped the airline industry recover from losses. However, widespread macro headwinds do not seem to favor the industry's prospects. Let's find out if it's the right time to buy airline stocks Frontier Group (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)…
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Nasdaq Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023

The Fed is expected to continue raising rates, for the time being, keeping the stock market under pressure. The interest rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite has lost more than 30% year-to-date. Moreover, soaring recession probabilities could accelerate a pullback across markets. Investors might avoid fundamentally weak Nasdaq stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) before 2023. Keep reading…
Nov 7, 2022 | 8:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time to Start Betting on These 2 Airline Stocks Again?

Pent-up travel demand in the post-pandemic era has helped the airline industry recover from losses. However, widespread macro headwinds do not seem to favor the industry's prospects. Let's find out if it's the right time to buy airline stocks Frontier Group (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)…
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:07pm

Read More Stories

More Tilray Brands Inc. Cl 2 (TLRY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TLRY News