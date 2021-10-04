Tilray vs. OrganiGram: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Investment?

: TLRY | Tilray, Inc. - Class 2 News, Ratings, and Charts

TLRY – While the Canadian cannabis market continues to expand, it is difficult to predict long-term winners in this crowded space. Several companies are still posting massive losses and diluting shareholder wealth at an alarming pace. Here, we compare two marijuana producers, Tilray (TLRY) and OrganiGram (OGI), to see which is a better buy right now.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Oct 4, 2021


Canadian cannabis stocks have been struggling lately as they have been impacted by a variety of structural issues. The cannabis industry is still in a nascent growth stage and has already attracted multiple players making it a crowded space right now. 

Further, growing cannabis requires significant capital expenditures for companies to benefit from economies of scale. Marijuana is also highly regulated and the slow rollout of retail store licenses in major Canadian provinces has severely impacted demand in the last three years.

However, the relaxation of lockdown rules in Canada and a rapidly expanding addressable market coupled with the prospects of marijuana legalization in the U.S., make Tilray (TLRY) and OrganiGram (OGI) intriguing potential long-term investments.  Today I’ll analyze both stocks to determine which is currently the better buy.

Tilray is a cannabis giant

Tilray merged with Aphria a few months back and the combined entity is now valued at a market cap of $4.95 billion. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 that ended in May, Tilray reported a net profit for the first time ever. The cannabis heavyweight also reported its ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4.

Tilray expects to generate around $80 million in annual cost synergies post the merger. In the quarter ended in May, Tilray confirmed it achieved $35 million in synergies and is on track to touch $80 million in the next five quarters.

Prior to the merger, Aphria already had a presence in international markets including Europe, South America, and Africa. It generates a significant portion of distribution sales from CC Pharma which is Aphria’s subsidiary based out of Germany. In Q4, distribution sales accounted for 47% of total Tilray revenue.

Tilray is also targeting expansion in Poland, the U.K., Israel, Italy, and the Netherlands. The cannabis market in Europe is forecast to touch $37 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 29.6% in the next six years.

OrganiGram is a much smaller player

Valued at a market cap of $657 million, OrganiGram stock is down 74% from record highs. The company reported net revenue of $20.3 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021, which ended in May. Its top-line grew 39% on a sequential basis. However, in fiscal Q2, OrganiGram’s sales were down 37% year over year at $14.6 million.

Despite expansion in revenue, OrganiGram’s gross profit stood at just $2.1 million and would have in fact been negative if we exclude fair-value adjustments. The Canadian cannabis producer expects profit margins to improve in the upcoming quarters as it has claimed to have identified several cost efficiency opportunities that will enhance its gross margin profile.

The verdict

I believe Tilray is currently the better investment.  Tilray just reported its first profitable quarter and OrganiGram is impacted by massive losses and heavy cash burn. Further, Tilray’s leadership position in Canada and its larger size allows it to tide over a sluggish macro-economy making the marijuana heavyweight a winning bet right now.  

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

TLRY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, TLRY has gained 30.02%, versus a 15.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TLRYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OGIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yet Another “Buy the Dip” Opportunity

The market gods have once again presented us with another juicy “buy the dip” opportunity after the S&P (SPY) tumbled on Tuesday. This all goes back to a false narrative about concerns over the Fed becoming more hawkish. Get the real scoop on why things will remain bullish for quite a bit longer even with rates on the rise. Read on below...
Sep 29, 2021 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with gains harder to come by. Gladly there are solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market through the end of 2021 and beyond. Read the rest below...
Sep 25, 2021 | 10:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week

While business was tough for Genesco Inc. (GCO) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.
Oct 1, 2021 | 4:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am

Read More Stories

More Tilray, Inc. - Class 2 (TLRY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TLRY News