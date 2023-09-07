3 Telecom Stocks to Watch Closely in September

NASDAQ: TMUS | T-Mobile US Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TMUS – The telecom industry is predicted to expand due to rising demand for high-speed internet and rapid 5G deployment. Given its solid growth prospects, I think telecom stocks T-Mobile US (TMUS), Verizon Communications (VZ), and ATN International (ATNI) might be worth adding to one’s watchlist. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Sep 7, 2023


Despite macroeconomic challenges, the telecom industry is predicted to grow due to strong demand and rapid digitalization. So, I think telecom stocks T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) could be worth adding to your watchlist.

The global artificial intelligence in telecommunications market is expected to be valued $1.18 billion in 2023 and $14.50 billion by 2033, with a significant CAGR of 28.5%. The deployment of 5G technologies, growing smartphone penetration, and the acceptance of AI solutions are driving the rise of AI in the telecommunications sector.

Also, the global telecommunication market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% until 2030. This expansion is being driven mostly by rising demand for high-speed internet access and the rapid adoption of 5G. Also, the increasing popularity of smartphones and the expansion of digitalization across numerous industries contribute to its growth.

Investors’ interest in telecom stocks is evident from the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL) 2.9% gains over the past three months.

With these favorable trends in mind, let’s delve into the fundamentals of the three Telecom – Domestic stocks, beginning with number 3.

Stock #3: T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

TMUS together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services.

TMUS’ forward non-GAAP PEG of 0.37x is 75% lower than the industry average of 1.48x.

TMUS’ trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 19.07% is 124.2% higher than the 8.50% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 7.82% is 89.5% higher than the 4.13% industry average.

TMUS’ total service revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 2.8% year-over-year to $15.74 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $7.41 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year.

Also, its net income came in at $2.22 billion, compared to a net loss of $108 million for the same period. Its EPS came in at $1.86, compared to a loss per share of $0.09.

The consensus revenue estimate of 81.77 billion for the year ending December 2024 represents a 3.9% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 31% year-over-year to $10.19 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all the four trailing quarters. TMUS’ shares have gained 4.4% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $134.13.

TMUS’ POWR Ratings reflect this optimistic outlook. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

TMUS has a B grade for Growth and Stability. Within the Telecom – Domestic industry, it is ranked #7 out of 18 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Sentiment, Momentum and Quality for TMUS.

Stock #2: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

VZ offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services worldwide to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities. It operates through two segments: Consumer and Business.

VZ’s forward EV/EBIT multiple of 10.74 is 30.6% lower than the industry average of 15.48. Its forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 7.26 is 52% lower than the industry average of 15.12.

VZ’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 15.58% is 277.4% higher than the industry average of 4.13%. Its trailing-12-month ROCE of 23.22% is 463.3% higher than the industry average of 4.12%.

VZ’s service revenues and other, increased marginally year-over-year to $27.32 billion for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Also, its total operating expenses came in at $25.38 billion, down 3.3% year-over-year.

VZ’s total current liabilities came in at $51.40 billion for the period that ended June 30, 2023, compared to $50.17 billion for the period that ended December 31, 2022. Its total assets came in at $379.96 billion, compared to $379.68 billion for the same period.

Analysts expect VZ’s revenue to increase marginally year-over-year to $135.86 billion for the year ending December 2024. Its EPS is expected to come in at $4.70 for the same period. The stock has gained 4.8% over the past month to close the last trading session at $34.18.

VZ has a B grade for Stability. It is ranked #6 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated VZ for Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment and Quality. Get all VZ ratings here.

Stock #1: ATN International, Inc. (ATNI)

ATNI through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments.

ATNI’s forward EV/EBIT multiple of 78.17 is 406% lower than the industry average of 15.45. Its forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.67 is 13.1% lower than the industry average of 1.92.

ATNI’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 22.98% is 24.3% higher than the industry average of 18.49%. Its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 55.68% is 12.8% higher than the industry average of 49.37%.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, ATNI’s total revenue amounted to $186.44 million, up 3.9% year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7% year-over-year to $45.79 million. The company’s operating income grew 41.7% from its prior-year quarter to $2.44 million.

Street expects ATNI’s revenue to increase 4.4% year-over-year to $757.51 million for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to increase at 36.8% for the same period. Shares of ATNI has lost marginally intraday to close the last trading session at $33.27.

ATNI is ranked #4 in the same industry. It has a B grade for Growth, Stability and Sentiment. To see additional ATNI’s ratings for Value, Momentum and Quality, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

TMUS shares were trading at $139.00 per share on Thursday morning, up $4.87 (+3.63%). Year-to-date, TMUS has declined -0.71%, versus a 17.09% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TMUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ATNIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Make New Highs?

The recent sell off is over for the stock market...but are stocks really ready to make new highs above 4,600 for the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest market outlook, trading plan and top picks in this fresh commentary below...
Sep 6, 2023 | 6:39am
: WRB | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy Rated Insurance Stocks EVEN During Hurricane Season

Hurricanes create a lot of economic damage…they also create a lot of economic opportunity. That is why we need to explore how this year’s hurrican season will impact some of the leading insurance companies. Our results tell us these 3 are still Buy rated: W.R. Berkley (WRB), Old Republic International (ORI) and CNA Financial (CNA).
Sep 5, 2023 | 1:10pm
: DOCU | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Investor Buy DocuSign (DOCU) Before Earnings?

DocuSign (DOCU) posted solid first-quarter results, and the company’s growth prospects look promising, driven by robust demand for its flagship product, eSignature, diversification in its product portfolio, and strategic partnerships. So, let’s find out if this stock is a buy before the second-quarter earnings release. Read on to know more…
Sep 6, 2023 | 8:26am
: V | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Profitable Financial Stocks to Buy This Week

The financial services industry is poised for significant growth owing to its resilience, digital omnichannel strategies, and technology adoption. To leverage this growth, it could be wise to add robust financial stocks American Express (AXP), Visa (V), and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to your portfolio this week. Read more...
Sep 6, 2023 | 2:05pm
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top Internet Stock Showdown: Amazon.com (AMZN) vs. Alphabet (GOOGL)

Against the backdrop of escalating digitalization and the emergence of advanced technologies, the internet industry appears poised for substantial expansion. Given this, which of the two internet stocks, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), would emerge as the superior choice in this internet stock showdown? Let's find out...
Sep 4, 2023 | 2:20pm

Read More Stories

More T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TMUS News