Is Travelers Companies a Good Insurance Stock to Own in 2022?

NYSE: TRV | Travelers Cos. News, Ratings, and Charts

TRV – The Travelers Companies (TRV), a Fortune 500 insurance company, is one of the best performing Dow stocks so far this year, with 6.2% price gains year-to-date. However, given the company’s mixed earnings-growth outlook, will TRV’s stock be able to maintain its momentum in the near term? Read more to learn our view.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Feb 1, 2022


The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) in New York City is a leading provider of assorted property and casualty insurance products internationally. With a $40.08 billion market cap, TRV is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. 

The company is ranked #98 in the Fortune 500 – 2021 list and #385 in the Global 500 – 2021 list. And it has an ISS Governance QualityScore of 1, indicating low governance risk.

TRV is one of the best-performing stocks in the DJIA index in 2022, gaining 6.2% year-to-date. This compares with the benchmark index’s 3.3% decline so far this year. In the last quarter, TRV’s impressive financial performance fostered bullish investor sentiment despite the broader market’s weakness.

Here is what could shape TRV’s performance in the near term:

Better-Than-Expected Financials

TRV’s total revenues increased 7% year-over-year to record $9.01 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. This can be attributed to a 10% year-over-year rise in net written premiums. The company beat the $8.66 billion FactSet consensus revenue estimate by 4%. Its net income came in at a record $1.33 billion, while its core income rose 2% from the same period last year to $1.29 billion. Its core earnings per share increased 6% from the prior-year quarter to $5.20, surpassing the $3.86 FactSet consensus estimate.

Lower-Than-Industry Profit Margins

TRV’s 27.21% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 56.9% lower than the 63.13% industry average. Its 10.52% net income margin is 65.2% lower than the 30.22% industry average, while its 16.28% EBITDA margin is 31% lower than the 23.6% industry average.

In addition, TRV’s 36.19% and 12.52% respective trailing-12-month levered free cash flow margin and ROE compare with 22.3% and 12.77% industry averages.

Mixed Growth Outlook

Analysts expect TRV’s revenues to rise 8.6% in its fiscal year 2022 first quarter (ending March), 7.2% in the current year, and 4.9% next year. The consensus EPS estimates indicate a 24.9% year-over-year improvement in the current quarter and an 11.3% increase next year. However, the Street expects the company’s EPS to decline 36.8% in the fiscal 2022 second quarter (ending June) and 8.7% in the current year.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate a Slight Upside

Of the 12 Wall Street analysts that rated TRV, one rated it Buy, while 10 rated it Hold, and one rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $176.18 indicates a 6% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $166.18. The price targets range from a low of $165.00 to a high of $200.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

TRV has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TRV has a C grade for Value, Quality, and Sentiment. The stock’s 13.05 forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is slightly higher than the 12.01 industry average, which is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, TRV’s lower-than-industry profit margins and mixed analyst sentiment justify the Quality and Sentiment grade.

Of the 29 stocks in the B-rated Insurance – Life industry, TRV is ranked #8.

Beyond what we have stated above, one can view TRV ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Stability here.

Bottom Line

TRV is one of the largest insurance companies globally and was one of the world’s most admired companies last year. However, its profit margins are lower than its industry peers, which is concerning. While analysts expect TRV’s revenues to grow at a stable rate in the coming quarters, this growth is not likely to translate into adequate bottom-line improvement. Thus, we think investors should wait until TRV’s earnings and profit margins improve before investing in the stock.

How Does the Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While TRV has a C rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Humana Inc. (HUM), SCOR SE (SCRYY), and T&D Holdings, Inc. (TDHOY), which have a B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

TRV shares were trading at $165.96 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.22 (-0.13%). Year-to-date, TRV has gained 6.09%, versus a -5.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TRVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SCRYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TDHOYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with 2022 starting off with a nasty correction. Gladly there are easy solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market the rest of the year. Read the rest below...
Jan 27, 2022 | 12:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Software Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The software industry is at the forefront of the digital transformation of our society and economy. The industry is expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the next decade. This report will cover the sector's fundamentals and examine 5 of the top software stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), AutoDesk (ADSK), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), and ServiceNow (NOW).
Jan 27, 2022 | 1:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Dip in Netflix?

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) remains among the top entertainment streaming platforms worldwide. However, its stock dipped nearly 21% in price last week after the company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results. So, based on the content streaming space’s continuing growth, can NFLX regain its momentum? Read on. Let's find out.
Jan 24, 2022 | 9:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am

Read More Stories

More Travelers Cos. (TRV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TRV News