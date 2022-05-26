2 Outperforming Financial Stocks That Should Remain Strong Throughout 2022

NYSE: UNM | Unum Group News, Ratings, and Charts

UNM – The Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance–replete with interest rate increases–should benefit many stocks in the financial sector by helping them generate more interest income. Therefore, we believe that adding fundamentally sound financial stocks Unum Group (UNM) and First BanCorp (FBP) to one’s portfolio could be wise. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date and should keep soaring in price. Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

May 26, 2022


The Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates twice in 2022, and the market expects more increases later this year to fight multi-decade high inflation. The rising interest rate environment is generally favorable for many companies in the financial sector, especially banks. That’s because higher interest rates help banks generate more interest income.

Investors’ interest in the financial sector is evident from the ProShares Short Financials ETF’s (SEF) 5.9% returns over the past month. In addition, according to Statista, revenue in banking, finance, and insurance is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2025.

Therefore, we think fundamentally strong financial stocks Unum Group (UNM) and First BanCorp. (FBP), could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now. They have handily outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date.

Unum Group (UNM)

UNM and its subsidiaries provide financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based firm operates through Unum US; Unum International; Colonial Life; and Closed Block segments.

On May 5, 2022, President and CEO Richard P. McKenney said, “The current business environment is favorable for our company, with higher interest rates and a strong labor market resulting in an improved earnings outlook.”

UNM’s premium income came in at $2.40 billion for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.38 billion in the year-ago period. Its adjusted operating income was  $342.60 million, up 25.3% year-over-year. Also, its net income was  $253.50 million, up 65.7% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.25, up 66.7% year-over-year.

UNM’s revenue is expected to grow 2.3% year-over-year to $12.34 billion in 2023, and its  EPS is expected to grow 24.5% to $1.27 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 42.8% in price year-to-date and 6.7% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $35.08.

UNM has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

In addition, it has a B grade for Growth and Value. UNM is ranked first of 9 stocks in the Insurance – Accident & Supplemental industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for UNM (Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality).

First BanCorp. (FBP)

FBP in San Juan, Puerto Rico, operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations.

On April 28, 2022, Aurelio Alemán, FBP’s President and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to announce a new $350 million share repurchase program to be executed through the next four quarters and an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share.”

FBP’s adjusted non-GAAP net income increased 19.8% year-over-year to $82.60 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its adjusted non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.41, up 32.3% year-over-year. And its net interest income was  $185.62 million, up 5.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect FBP’s revenue to be $856.63 million in 2023, representing a 9.6% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 14.4% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 3.4% in price year-to-date and 9.1% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $14.25.

FBP has a B grade for Momentum and Sentiment. It is ranked #32 of 94 stocks in the B-rated Foreign Banks industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Rating for Growth, Value, Stability, and Quality for FBP.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

UNM shares were trading at $35.87 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.79 (+2.25%). Year-to-date, UNM has gained 49.10%, versus a -14.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UNMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FBPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Unum Group (UNM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UNM News