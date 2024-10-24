E-commerce is booming, and with just a few clicks, people can now shop from the comfort of their homes, leading to a significant shift in buying patterns. While this has undoubtedly transformed how we shop, it has also brought massive changes to the logistics sector.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to scoop up the shares of logistics companies like United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH), and Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT), all of which are benefiting from the e-commerce boom.

As people increasingly rely on online shopping for convenience, the logistics industry is racing to keep up, transforming how goods are stored, transported, and delivered. Global e-commerce sales are projected to hit $8.80 trillion by the end of 2024, and this market is expected to grow further, reaching $8.81 trillion by 2029 at a steady annual growth rate of 15.8%.

Moreover, the growing demand for faster shipping options, like same-day and on-demand deliveries, is fueling a surge in the transportation sector and reshaping logistics operations. In 2023, the global logistics industry was valued at around $9.41 trillion, and by 2028, it is expected to surpass $14.08 trillion, expanding the sector’s reach even further.

From robotic automation to artificial intelligence and cloud computing, these innovations are streamlining supply chains and enabling companies to meet the fast-evolving needs of e-commerce. Meanwhile, the global air freight services market is expected to hit $223.43 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Considering these encouraging trends, let’s examine the fundamentals of the top Air Freight & Shipping Services stocks, starting with #3.

Stock #3: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

As a leading package delivery and logistics company, UPS provides a wide range of services, including transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ocean and airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments: U.S. Domestic Package and International Package.

On September 10, UPS announced its plan to acquire Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, both prominent healthcare logistics providers based in Germany. This acquisition is expected to significantly enhance UPS’ capabilities in temperature-sensitive and time-critical logistics across Europe, serving the growing needs of its healthcare customers.

The company’s EVP and President of International Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions, Kate Gutmann, believes the acquisition will help meet growing demands for cold and frozen supply chains driven by pharmaceutical innovation.

UPS’ revenue for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $21.82 billion, while its revenue from Supply Chain Solutions increased 2.6% year-over-year to $3.33 billion. Its operating profit came in at $1.94 billion for the same period. In addition, the company’s net income and EPS amounted to $1.41 billion and $1.65 per share, respectively.

Looking ahead to the full year, UPS has updated its guidance. It expects consolidated revenue to reach approximately $93 billion and an adjusted operating margin of around 9.4%.

The consensus revenue estimate of $22.13 billion for the fiscal third quarter (ended September 2024) represents a 5.1% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.62 for the same quarter indicates a 3.4% growth from the previous year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 2.9% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $131.41.

UPS’ POWR Ratings reflect this outlook. The stock has a B grade for Quality. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Among 16 stocks in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry, it is ranked #7. Beyond what we stated above, we also have UPS ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all UPS ratings here.

Stock #2: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)

ULH offers logistics and transportation solutions. It provides truckload services, domestic and international freight forwarding, and final mile and ground expedited services. The company serves the automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, manufacturing industries, and other transportation companies.

On October 2, ULH announced the grand opening of a new Intermodal terminal in Tacoma, WA, strategically positioned to enhance operational efficiency and customer convenience. With direct access to key industrial hubs like Sumner/Kent, Puyallup/Spanaway, Olympia/Lacey, and major highways, the terminal aims to reduce transit times and streamline operations, boosting service effectiveness.

On September 30, the company acquired Parsec (Parsec, LLC, Parsec Intermodal of Canada ULC, and OB Leasing, LLC), a leading rail terminal operator in North America. Parsec offers terminal management services to Class I, regional, and short-line railroads, specializing in time-sensitive container handling. This acquisition is expected to enhance ULH’s presence in the rail terminal space and boost the company’s contract logistics segment revenue to over $1 billion annually.

For the second quarter that ended June 29, 2024, ULH’s total operating revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $462.16 million. Its income from operations grew 29.4% from the year-ago value to $47.10 million. The company’s net income and EPS stood at $30.73 million and $1.17, representing an increase of 30.4% and 30% year-over-year, respectively. Also, its EBITDA rose 51.9% from the prior-year quarter to $84.81 million.

Street expects ULH’s revenue for the third quarter (ended September 30, 2024) to increase 10.1% year-over-year to $463.70 million. Its EPS for the about-to-be-reported quarter is expected to register a 34.1% growth from the prior year, settling at $1.18. Moreover, it surpassed the revenue estimates in each of its trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 79.8%, closing the last trading session at $42.37.

ULH’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. It has a B grade for Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment. Out of 16 stocks in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry, it is ranked #4. Click here to see ULH’s ratings for Momentum and Quality.

Stock #1: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)

RLGT is a third-party logistics company that provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services, freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services, and logistics and supply chain services.

On October 2, RLGT acquired the operations of Focus Logistics, a Michigan-based company that has been operating under Radiant’s Service By Air brand since 2006. Post-acquisition, Focus will transition to the Radiant brand and merge with the company’s existing operations in the Detroit area. CEO Bohn Crain stated that the acquisition is an example of the company’s strategy to partner with logistics entrepreneurs and provide them with a built-in exit strategy.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on June 30, RLGT’s revenues amounted to $206.03 million, while its income from operations increased 27.6% year-over-year to $4.88 million. The company’s adjusted net income stood at $7.02 million and $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 8.6% and 7.7% from the prior year, respectively. Also, its adjusted EBITDA grew 74.3% from the year-ago value to $9.08 million.

Analysts expect RLGT’s revenue for the first quarter (ended September 2024) to increase 2% from the prior year to $215.03 million, while its EPS is estimated at $0.10. Moreover, for the fiscal year 2025, its revenue and EPS are projected to reach $874.98 million and $0.42, respectively.

RLGT’s shares have gained 36.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $6.69.

It’s no surprise that RLGT has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Growth and Value. Within the same industry, it is ranked first.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have RLGT’s ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. Get all RLGT ratings here.

UPS shares rose $6.59 (+5.01%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, UPS has declined -13.46%, versus a 22.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

