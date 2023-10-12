Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. UROY recently announced a $30 million bought deal financing agreement. The company expects the proceeds from this offering to be used for future purchases of uranium and for future acquisitions.

The uranium market is upbeat because of strong demand and tight supplies expecting to prop up prices. Analysts expect the demand for uranium to be resilient because of the substance’s prospects in the “green” energy market.

However, there could be market setbacks tied to governments’ regulatory action. Hence, even with backing for nuclear power as a clean energy source, a considerable increase in power sources might not materialize.

Moreover, UROY’s profitability scenario is concerning. Its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 20.35% is 57.2% lower than the industry average of 47.53%. Its trailing-12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROTA of -2.61%, -0.51%, and -2.47% compare to the industry averages of 21.34%, 10.60%, and 8.06%.

Considering these circumstances, examining UROY’s key financial metrics is prudent to comprehend why it might be advisable to abstain from investing in its stock at this juncture.

Exploring UROY’s Financial Trends: A Comprehensive Analysis from April 2021 to July 2023

The trend for UROY’s trailing-12-month net income has been relatively negative from April 2021 to July 2023. Here is a summary of the data fluctuations:

In April 2021, the net income started at a loss of -$1.37 million

In April 2022, the net income reached a larger loss of -$4.26 million, indicating an increase in loss compared to the previous year.

By July 2022, the loss further escalated to -$5.64 million.

On October 2022, UROY reported its highest loss of -$7.32 million.

This trend continued into January 2023, with a marginal decrease in loss recorded at -$7.12 million.

In a significant turn, UROY reported a lower loss of -$5.84 million in April 2023.

By July 2023, a net income of -$4.44 million was reported, marking the end of the series.

Over this period, the net income of UROY exhibited a distinct decreasing trend. However, the losses were reduced significantly in recent months, dropping from -$7.32 million to -$4.44 million between October 2022 and July 2023.

The trend and fluctuations observed in the series of data regarding the Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of UROY show a gradual improving trajectory. A decline in negative P/E ratios is indicative of UROY possibly minimizing its losses or increasing its earnings.

Starting in April 2021, UROY had a negative P/E ratio of -199.61, meaning that it was suffering from severe losses.

By April 2022, there was a significant improvement, with the value shifting to -76.74. This implies that the company significantly mitigated its losses over the course of this year.

Further incremental improvements were made up to January 2023, where the P/E ratio hit a high point (in the context of these negative numbers) of -38.46. This suggests continued improvement in UROY’s trading situation.

However, from January 2023, the P/E ratio began to dip once more, reaching -47.25 by April and dramatically falling to -85.84 by July 2023, indicating an abrupt intensification of losses or decrease in earnings.

From April 2021 to July 2023, despite fluctuations, the overall growth rate (measured by comparing the last value to the first) shows an upward trend, marking a relative reduction in the range of loss, as the P/E ratio decreased from -199.61 in April 2021 to -85.84 in July 2023. This signals a growth rate of approximately 57% despite the return to higher levels of loss by July 2023.

Please note that a negative P/E ratio generally indicates a company’s inability to generate positive earnings for its investors. However, this series also evidences resilience and potential for positive change within UROY. Therefore, it’s essential to follow further developments and adjust strategies based on up-to-date data.

The current ratio of UROY has shown considerable fluctuations over the period from April 2021 to July 2023, with some notable trends and periods of volatility. Here is a summary:

April 2021 showed a current ratio of 99.83 for UROY.

Substantial growth was observed by October 2021, when the current ratio hit its peak at 260.91, marking a significant increase.

The current ratio then slumped considerably to 188.11 in January 2022, followed by a severe drop to 10.27 in April 2022.

A slow descent continued through October 2022, bringing the ratio down further to 8.42.

There was a minor rebound in January 2023 to 9.00, with some growth continuing to a level of 13.43 in April 2023.

A massive spike can be seen in July 2023 when the current ratio jumps radically to 156.79.

From the initial value in April 2021 (99.83) to the latest recorded value in July 2023 (156.79), there’s been overall growth in UROY’s current ratio. However, this journey has seen substantial volatility, including a major trough in the April-October 2022 period, followed by a sharp rise by July 2023.

Please note that recent data highlights a very unpredictable and unusual trend, with UROY’s current ratio showing very strong fluctuations. This suggests potential instability or irregular operations during these periods. More investigation may be required to understand the reasons behind such a volatile pattern.

The analyst price target of UROY exhibited a gradual upward trend from November 12, 2021, to October 6, 2023. It started at $5 on November 12, 2021, and remained steady until June 3, 2022, when there was a slight increase to $5.2.

From there, the target price experienced minor fluctuations with periods of stability. The target price hit a peak at $6.12 on September 29, 2023. However, there was a significant drop to $5.416 on October 6, 2023. Here are some key points:

November 12, 2021: The starting value was $5.

June 3, 2022: A slight increase to $5.2 was observed.

September 2, 2022: Price again increased to $5.7.

August 26, 2023: The price rose to $6.02, near its peak.

September 29, 2023: The price peaked at $6.12

October 6, 2023: A drastic drop to $5.416 happened, which deviates from the steady rise in previous months.

We measure the last value from the first to calculate the growth rate. This results in a growth rate of approximately 8.32% over the time period in question (from $5 to $5.416). However, before this sudden drop, the growth was 22.4% (from $5 to $6.12), indicating a more robust performance before the recent downturn.

Analyzing UROY’s Performance: Growth Patterns and Price Fluctuations from April-October 2023

Analyzing the provided data, the following trends and growth rates for the stock UROY can be noticed:

The share price of UROY on April 21, 2023, was $1.98.

There was a slight decrease in the price during the last week of April and the first week of May 2023, with prices dropping to as low as $1.87.

The month of May 2023 saw fluctuations in price but ended on a relatively higher note at $1.94.

There was a noticeable increase in the first three weeks of June 2023, reaching a peak price of $2.16.

However, by the end of June, there was a decline, with the closing price at $1.99.

July 2023 saw some stability, with prices slightly increasing and decreasing around a similar range, closing at $2.09.

In August 2023, there was significant volatility, with a peak price of $2.35 noted on August 8, 2023.

September 2023 experienced remarkable growth with an accelerated increase in the share price, closing the month at $3.01.

The first week of October 2023 saw a slight dip to $2.90. It ended the last trading session on October 11, 2023 at $2.70.

In summary, it’s clear that UROY’s share price exhibited notable fluctuations over the considered period from April through October, escalating in some parts and retracting in others.

However, overall, there’s a noticeable upward trend with the price, indicating a solid growth pattern. The exponential jump in September showcases an accelerating growth rate. Here is a chart of UROY’s price over the past 180 days.

Assessing UROY’s Performance: Spotlight on Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum

Based on the data provided, there is a clear trend in the POWR Ratings grade and rank in the category of the stock UROY. Detailed observations are as follows:

The most recent POWR grade of UROY, as of October 12, 2023, is F (Strong Sell).

As a part of the Miners – Diversified category, which comprises 39 stocks in total, UROY’s rank within the category is consistently at the lower end. Below is a detailed chronology of UROY’s POWR grade and its rank in the category:

For the week of April 15, 2023, it had a POWR grade of D (Sell) and ranked #33 out of 39 in the category.

In June 2023, its POWR grade further dropped to F (Strong Sell).

From July 1, 2023, the grade improved back to D (Sell), maintaining this until early October, albeit with its rank wavering between #32 and #38 position.

Its most recent grade as of October 12, 2023, was F (Strong Sell) once again, accompanied by a rise in its rank to #33.

In conclusion, UROY demonstrates significant volatility in both its POWR grade and ranking within the Miners – Diversified category of stocks. Its latest POWR grade is F (Strong Sell), which suggests that the stock may be facing certain challenges.

The POWR Ratings indicate a diversity of strengths and weaknesses for UROY. From the data provided, three dimensions stand out based on their ratings: Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum. Examining each of these, in turn, gives a more detailed insight into their performance.

Growth: The highest rating among the six dimensions is Growth. Starting from a rating of 39 in April 2023, there is a clear upward trend, reaching a peak of 80 by August 2023. Despite a slight dip to 74 in October 2023, Growth remains the dimension with the most robust scores overall. This suggests a notable strength in this aspect for UROY.

Sentiment: Sentiment also showcases high ratings throughout. Initially, it begins with a score of 62 in April 2023, then the score slightly increases to 63 in May 2023. There is a noticeable slump to 35 in June 2023, but the score rebounds quickly, reaching a high of 67 in August 2023. By October 2023, it remains strong, with a rating of 54. These fluctuations denote an element of volatility but overall strong sentiment toward UROY.

Momentum: The ratings for Momentum start relatively low at 21 in April 2023. This score was reduced to 11 by June 2023. However, there is a bounce-back in the following months, peaking at 40 by September 2023 before dipping slightly to 32 in October 2023. Despite the early setbacks, the increase in ratings for Momentum indicates significant improvements in this dimension for UROY.

In short, while UROY appears to have diverse strengths and weaknesses across different dimensions, Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum have persistently high ratings.

How does Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Miners – Diversified sector that may be worth considering are Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUGY), Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF), and Glencore plc (GLNCY) – they have better POWR Ratings. Click here to explore more Miners – Diversified stocks.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

UROY shares were trading at $2.76 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.06 (+2.22%). Year-to-date, UROY has gained 16.46%, versus a 14.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Anushka Dutta

Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article