4 Lesser-Known Biotech Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

NASDAQ: VNDA | Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VNDA – The COVID-19 pandemic brought a renewed interest to biotech firms, with many searching for treatments and vaccines. This led to strong returns for many top biotech stocks. But there are smaller, lesser know companies that are also poised for strong returns such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY), Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY), and Xoma (XOMA).

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Apr 23, 2021


When it comes to biotech stocks, the biggest names tend to receive the vast majority of coverage from the media. However, investors willing to dig a little deeper will find plenty of other biotech stocks worthy of serious consideration.

Instead of trying to look for biotech stocks on your own, lean on our team to do the work on your behalf. Keep an open mind and remain objective as you read about lesser-known biotech stocks. You just might add a couple of big winners to your portfolio.

Below, I provide a look at four of the best lesser-known biotech stocks to consider. This includes Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBHMY), Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY), and Xoma Corporation (XOMA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

This biopharmaceutical company develops and commercializes drug candidates at the clinical stage. To be more specific, VNDA has established exclusive global commercial rights to certain drug candidates being developed to treat disorders of the central nervous system.

VNDA has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has an A grade in the Value component and B grades in the Quality and Growth components. Investors who are curious about how VNDA grades out in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components can find out by clicking here.

Out of 492 publicly traded companies in the Biotech industry, VNDA is ranked in the top five, slotting in at number four. Click here to find other top stocks in the Biotech industry.

VNDA is trading about $4 away from its 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is 28.74. Analysts are bullish on VNDA, establishing an average price target of $24 for the stock. If VNDA reaches this price, it will have increased by 43%.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBHMY)

SBHMY is an investment holding business focused on making and selling pharmaceutical products. SBHMY business segments include chemical medicines, modernized Chinese medicines, and western medicines. The company’s investment wing provides long-term investments. 

The company’s “Other” segment is centered on research and development, providing services to healthcare businesses, hospitals, and third parties. Headquartered in Hong Kong, SBHMY’s business is primarily focused on developing medicines for treating respiratory system diseases, diabetes, analgesia, and tumors.

SBHMY has an overall grade of A or a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. It has a grade of A in the Stability component and B grades in the Quality, Value, and Growth components. To see how SBHMY fares in the Momentum and Sentiment components, click here. Out of the 492 stocks in the Biotech industry, SBHMY is ranked second. 

Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY)

Based in Tokyo, Japan, OTSKY was founded way back in 1950. This company makes and sells pharmaceuticals along with nutritional supplements. OTSKY’s business segments include pharmaceuticals, consumer products, and nutraceuticals. 

OTSKY’s pharmaceuticals segment makes therapeutic drugs and infusions to treat maladies with the central nervous system and infectious diseases. OTSKY’s nutraceuticals wing develops and markets nutritional items, including health beverages, dietary supplements, and nutritious food. OTSKY’s consumer products division is focused on mineral water along with other beverages and foods.

OTSKY has an overall grade of B, which is a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. It has a grade of A in the Value and Stability components. To access the rest of its grades, such as Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum, click here. OTSKY is ranked 5th in the Biotech industry. 

Xoma Corporation (XOMA)

XOMA makes genetically engineered products centered on proteins and antibodies to treat cancer, inflammatory disorders, immunological disorders, and infectious diseases. XOMA is currently trading about $10 below its 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 52-week low is $15.48.

XOMA has an overall grade of B, which is a Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. It has B grades in the Quality and Growth components. You can find how XOMA fares in the Sentiment and Momentum components by clicking here. XOMA is ranked 20th in the Biotech industry. 

Analysts are bullish on XOMA, establishing an average target price of $48.50. If XOMA reaches this level, it will have popped by more than 28%. The analysts’ highest target price for the stock is $56, while the lowest target price is $41. Of the three analysts who have issued recommendations for XOMA, two rate it a Strong Buy or Buy.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

VNDA shares were trading at $17.17 per share on Friday morning, up $0.14 (+0.82%). Year-to-date, VNDA has gained 30.67%, versus a 11.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VNDAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SBHMYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OTSKYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
XOMAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bull Market Over???

The past year for the S&P 500 (SPY) has been as bullish as they come. And yet seemingly out of nowhere investors have become very defensive of late. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 21, 2021 | 12:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Cathie Wood is betting on a genomic revolution because she believes it will be the next big industry disrupting development. We believe Wood’s favorite stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Incyte Corporation (INCY), have attractive upside potential and are ideal investment bets now. Conversely, we think Wood’s investments in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) may have a long journey before they can launch their products commercially. So, we believe they are best avoided now.
Apr 22, 2021 | 3:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Chip Stocks That Could Soar in Q2 2021

Though the current semiconductor shortage is causing significant problems for many industries, semiconductor stocks are benefiting from increased demand. This is likely to continue to push certain semiconductor stocks higher in Q2.
Apr 22, 2021 | 2:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VNDA News