3 Emerging Market ETFs to Buy in August 2024

NYSE: VWO | Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

VWO – Despite economic uncertainties, investing in emerging market ETFs offers high growth potential and diversification benefits, driven by robust domestic demand and attractive valuations. Therefore, it could be wise to buy strong emerging market ETFs: Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index (VWO), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM), and Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) this August 2024. Read more…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Aug 22, 2024


Investing in emerging market ETFs can provide high returns through rapid growth, rising earnings, and attractive valuations, making them a strong choice for portfolio diversification. Hence, robust emerging market ETFs: Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (VWO), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), and Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) are must-buys this August 2024.

Emerging markets (EMs) are set for moderate growth in 2024, with strong domestic demand boosting most economies. However, risks include delayed U.S. interest rate cuts and policy uncertainties in several countries. While growth will vary, with some countries like Brazil and India slowing down and others like Chile and Peru improving, overall investment remains promising.

Meanwhile, the global economy is on a moderate growth trajectory, with the IMF forecasting 3.2% growth in 2024. While advanced economies struggle, emerging markets stand out. Despite some mixed performance and uncertainties, these ETFs offer strong growth potential in these regions and are a great option for diversifying global portfolios.

Moreover, emerging market ETFs are increasingly attractive due to global monetary easing, offering strong growth potential despite risks like political instability and currency fluctuations. Investing in these ETFs can enhance portfolio stability and growth, particularly as lower interest rates boost technology stocks, making them a valuable opportunity.

Given these trends, let’s evaluate the fundamentals of the three emerging market ETFs mentioned above.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (VWO)

VWO is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of global emerging regions. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index by using a representative sampling technique.

With $78.31 billion in assets under management (AUM), VWO’s top holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) with an 8.29% weighting, followed by Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), with a 3.42% weighting, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 1.97%. It has a total of 4,830 holdings.

It has an expense ratio of 0.08%, lower than the category average of 0.50%. It currently has a NAV of $44.73. Moreover, VWO’s 5-day fund inflows came in at $3.08 million.

The fund’s annual dividend of $1.40 yields 3.12% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 3.02%. VWO’s dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 9.2% over the past three years and 5.1% over the past five years.

VWO has gained 12.2% over the past year and 10.4% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $44.78.

VWO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The VWO’s overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

VWO has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade and a B for Peer. Of the 101 ETFs in the A-rated Emerging Markets Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #2. Click here to access all of VWO’s POWR Ratings.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

EEM is an exchange-traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging regions worldwide, focusing on stocks of companies across various sectors. The fund targets growth and value stocks of companies with diverse market capitalizations. It aims to track the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index using a representative sampling technique.

With $17.87 billion in AUM, the fund has a total of 1,209 holdings. EEM’s top holding is TSM with a 9.76% weighting, followed by TCEHY with a 4.09% weighting, and BABA with 2.10%.

EEM has an expense ratio of 0.70%, lower than the category average of 0.50%. It currently has a NAV of $43.65. Its fund outflows came in at $395.55 million over the past three months.

The fund’s annual dividend of $1.04 yields 2.38% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 2.21%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 11% over the past three years and 3% over the past five years.

EEM has gained 9.9% over the past nine months and 13.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $43.49.

EEM’s strong outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, translating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade. It is ranked #3 in the Emerging Markets Equities ETFs group. To access all the POWR Ratings for EEM, click here.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SCHE is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging regions worldwide, focusing on stocks of companies across various sectors. The fund targets growth and value stocks of companies with diverse market capitalizations. It aims to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Index using a representative sampling technique.

With $9.11 billion in assets under management (AUM), SCHE’s top holding is TSM with a 9.65% weighting, followed by TCEHY, with a 3.94% weighting, and BABA, with 2.31%. CIBR has a total of 1,980 holdings.

SCHE has an expense ratio of 0.11%, lower than the category average of 0.50%. It currently has a NAV of $27.21. Its fund outflows came in at $73.95 million over the past six months.

The ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.86, which yields 3.13% on the current price. SCHE has a four-year average dividend yield of 2.91%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 5.2% over the past three years and 1.5% over the past five years.

SCHE has gained 12.7% over the past year and 10.1% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $27.25.

SCHE’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising prospects. The ETF’s overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

SCHE has an A grade for Buy & Hold, Peer, and Trade. In the Foreign Large Cap Blend ETFs, it is ranked #9 out of 75 ETFs. Click here to access all of SCHE’s POWR Ratings.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

VWO shares were trading at $44.44 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.52 (-1.16%). Year-to-date, VWO has gained 8.64%, versus a 17.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VWOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EEMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SCHEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

More Good Times Ahead for Stocks?

The bull market is clearly in play as we are only 1% away from the all time highs for the S&P 500 (SPY) at 5,669. So what does that mean for your investment strategy at this time? Steve Reitmeister shares his views along with a preview of his top 11 stocks in the fresh commentary below...
Aug 21, 2024 | 6:15am
: FFIV | News, Ratings, and Charts

High-Quality Software Stocks at Bargain Prices to Watch Now

The software industry is booming due to rising operational efficiency demand and technological advances. Given these factors, it could be wise to watch out for sound software stocks F5, Inc (FFIV), Clear Secure (YOU), and RingCentral (RNG), which are trading at a discount right now. Continue to read…
Aug 15, 2024 | 7:59am
: LMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings

Blue-chip stocks offer stability and consistent growth irrespective of market conditions. Thus, blue chip names Lockheed Martin (LMT), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and Cigna Group (CI) could be prudent additions to your portfolios. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Read on...
Aug 14, 2024 | 4:55pm
: TMICY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cloud Security Stocks Benefiting from Remote Work Trends

As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, ensuring robust cloud security is more critical than ever. The surge in cyber threats highlights the need for reliable protection, making it an opportune moment for investors to consider robust cloud security stocks Tenable Holdings (TENB), Trend Micro (TMICY), and Darktrace (DRKTY). Read on…
Aug 14, 2024 | 2:08pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks in FOMO Rally?

The scary drop in early August did not last long. Investors have been scooping up shares on the dip and now the S&P 500 (SPY) is racing back towards the previous highs. Why is this happening? And what comes next? Celebrated Steve Reitmeister shares his views in his latest commentary below...
Aug 17, 2024 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VWO News