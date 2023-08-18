Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-Commerce ETF (EWEB): Buy, Hold, or Sell?

NYSE: VWO | Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

VWO – Stocks broadly have been retreating in August after the best seven months of the year, with rising worries over elevated interest rates weighing on sentiment. Amid this, should you buy, hold, or sell Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) now? Read on to know more….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Aug 18, 2023


Worries over high-interest rates continued to weigh on market sentiment after the minutes of the Fed’s July meeting showed that several policymakers were open to further rate increases to fight inflation. Yesterday, the stock market notched a three-day losing streak, with the Dow Jones dropping 0.84%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.77% and 1.17%, respectively.

Amid an uncertain macro environment, it could be wise to invest in robust emerging market ETFs Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) for portfolio diversification and solid returns.

In July, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% year-over-year, slightly below the 3.3% forecast but higher than June’s 3% and the first increase in more than a year. Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, grew 0.2% for the month and was up 4.7% year-over-year, the lowest since October 2021.

The annual rate for the core CPI also landed below a Dow Jones consensus estimate of 4.8%. While inflation has come well off its 40-year highs of mid-2022, it is still well above the Fed’s 2% target. Moreover, Fed minutes released this Wednesday from the most recent meeting showed that Fed officials expressed concerns about the pace of inflation and said further rate hikes could be required.

“With inflation still well above the Committee’s longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy,” the meeting summary stated.

In addition to growing rate hike concerns, a Fitch Ratings analyst warned that US banking giants, including JPMorgan, could be at risk for a ratings reevaluation if the overall industry’s score gets hit with another downgrade.

In June, the ratings agency cut its “operating environment” score for banks to AA- from AA+, citing “downward pressure on the US sovereign rating, gaps in the regulatory framework and structural uncertainty around the normalization of monetary policy.” Also, earlier in August, Moody’s slashed the credit ratings on ten banks and warned that cuts could come for another 17 major lenders.

Amid enhanced macroeconomic uncertainty, Michael Burry, the “Big Short” investor, bet more than $1.6 billion on a Wall Street crash. Burry is using more than 90% of his portfolio to bet on a market downturn, according to Security Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Against this backdrop, adding the best-performing emerging market ETFs VWO and EWEB to your portfolio could be wise for greater diversification and solid returns.

Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of these ETFs:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO

VWO is passively managed to provide comprehensive, vanilla exposure to the emerging markets equity space. It invests in stocks of companies with any market capitalization and operating across diversified sectors. The fund tends to attract longer-term investors. VMO tracks the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index.

With $72.29 billion in assets under management (AUM), VWO’s top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM), with a 5.27% weighting, followed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY) at 3.64%, and Vanguard Cash Management Market Liquidity Fund and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) with 2.77% and 2.45% weightings, respectively.

The fund currently has 5,000 holdings in total, with its top 10 assets comprising 32.41% of its AUM. VWO has an expense ratio of 0.08%, considerably lower than the category average of 0.51%. Over the past three months, the fund’s net inflows came in at $495.74 million, and $3.15 billion over the past year. VWO’s NAV was $40.16 as of August 17, 2023.

VWO pays an annual dividend of $1.42, translating to a yield of 3.55% at the prevailing price level. Its four-year average dividend yield is 2.99%. Over the past five years, its dividend payments have grown at a CAGR of 5.3%. The ETF has paid dividends for 15 consecutive years.

The fund has gained 2.6% over the past nine months and 2.8% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $40.07. It has a beta of 0.69.

VWO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The fund’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

VWO has a B grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. Within the 100 ETFs in the B-rated Emerging Markets Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #19.

To access VWO’s rating for Peer, click here.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB)

EWEB provides exposure to exchange-listed companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. The index provider, Nasdaq, and the Consumer Technology Association jointly design the eligibility, selection, and weighting of this fund’s underlying index.

EWEB tracks the performance of the NASDAQ CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Index. With $2.70 million in AUM, EWEB’s top holdings include Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) with an 8.17% weighting, Naspers Limited (NPN) at 7.76%, and followed by Meituan Class B and Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) at 7.72% and 7.67%, respectively.

EWEB currently has 43 holdings in total, and its top 10 assets comprise 61.9% of its AUM. The fund’s inflows were $9.66 over the past three months and $365.42 over the past six months. In addition, EWEB’s 0.65% expense ratio compares to the 0.51% category average.

The fund has gained 9.3% over the past nine months and 3.3% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $21.81. Also, it has a beta of 0.42. The ETF’s NAV was $21.84 as of August 17, 2023.

EWEB’s fundamental strength is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

EWEB has a grade B for Trade and Buy & Hold. It is ranked #62 out of 100 ETFs in the same group.

Click here to access all the POWR Ratings for EWEB.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

VWO shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, VWO has gained 3.43%, versus a 14.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VWOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EWEBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stock Investors Losing that Loving Feeling?

The big early 2023 bull rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) is now officially over. What comes next? How best to trade this more difficult environment? And what are the best picks for the months ahead? Steve Reitmeister answers those questions and more as you read on below...
Aug 16, 2023 | 6:30am
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Holy Trinity of Internet Stocks to Buy in August

The internet industry is poised for growth driven by the upsurge in digitization and governmental efforts to ensure widespread internet accessibility. Therefore, three fundamentally robust internet stocks, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META) could be ideal buys now. Read more…
Aug 16, 2023 | 1:55pm
: BTG | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Gold Stocks of the Month

During market volatilities, investors often lean toward assets that provide a protective hedge. Traditionally regarded as a 'safe haven' during uncertain times, gold is well-positioned to maintain its resilience. Given this backdrop, gold stocks B2Gold Corp. (BTG), Centamin plc (CELTF), and Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF), with substantial upside potential, could be solid buys now. Read on…
Aug 16, 2023 | 8:55am
: IDEXY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Luxury Stocks to Buy Now

Propelled by robust consumer spending, the luxury market is poised for rapid growth. The return of Chinese consumers and the rise of online shopping is expected to amplify this expansion. Hence, quality luxury stocks Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY), H & M (HNNMY), and Movado Group (MOV) could make ideal additions to your portfolio now. Read on…
Aug 16, 2023 | 2:10pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Home on the Trading Range

The nearly 20% bull run for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the March lows is over. Now it’s time to rest up in a trading range for the next run higher. Meaning this is the natural course of things. To relax after a hard run...and then store up the required energy for the next sprint. The best part is how we can use these more range bound periods to buy the dip on some stocks with terrific upside potential. Let’s talk about how we will do just that in this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.
Aug 9, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VWO News