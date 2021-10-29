Exxon Mobil vs. Petróleo Brasileiro: Which Oil & Gas Stock Is a Better Buy?

NYSE: XOM | Exxon Mobil Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

XOM – Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) have gained significant momentum in the past year, on the back of rising crude oil prices. Which stock is currently a better investment?.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Oct 29, 2021


After a very challenging 2020, energy stocks have made a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has gained more than 50% year to date (YTD), compared to the S&P 500 gains of 22.5% in this period.

A key driver of this outperformance is the rising prices of crude oil. This week, oil prices hit 7-year highs and Goldman Sachs increased its price target for oil to $110 per barrel.

Given these factors, let’s see which oil stock between Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) is a better buy at current price levels.

The bull case for Exxon Mobil

One of the largest companies in the world, Exxon Mobil is valued at a market cap of $272 billion and an enterprise value of $324 billion. It explores and produces crude oil and natural gas while operating through Upstream, Downstream and Chemical business segments. Exxon also transports crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products as well as petrochemicals. At the end of 2020, it had 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves.

Despite its stellar returns in the last year, XOM stock has returned just 17% to investors in dividend-adjusted returns in the past decade, compared to the S&P 500 returns of more than 330%. But past returns should not matter to current investors especially since the International Energy Agency expects global demand for oil to rise from 96.5 million barrels each day in 2021 to 104.1 million barrels each day in 2026.

However, Exxon Mobil and peers also face macroeconomic risks given the world is shifting towards clean energy solutions and this is a long-term trend. The demand for oil might decelerate by the end of the current decade which suggests Exxon Mobil will have to expand its portfolio of capital-intensive assets over time.

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil to improve earnings to $4.69 per share in 2021 and $5.52 per share in 2022 compared to a loss of $0.33 per share in 2020. This will enable the company to maintain and even increase its dividends per share that currently yields a tasty 5.3% to investors.

The bull case for Petroleo Brasileiro

Petroleo produces and sells oil and gas in Brazil and other international markets. In the last 10 years, PBR has also underperformed the markets by a wide margin as shares are down 50% since October 2011.

In Q2 of 2021, its revenue more than doubled to $21 billion while its net income rose to $8.1 billion, compared to a loss of $417 million in the year-ago period. PBR also doubled its export revenue to $6.4 billion while its capital expenditures stood at $2.4 billion. PBR confirmed a majority of CAPEX was deployed towards capacity expansion which is bound to drive cash flows and earnings higher going forward.

In the June quarter, PBR’s cash rose over 200% to $9.3 billion as it ended Q2 with almost $10 billion in cash. The company also paid down debt worth $27.5 billion and is on track to achieve a gross debt target of $60 billion in the next few months.

The verdict

We can see that PBR and Exxon Mobil are cyclical stocks part of a capital-intensive industry. If oil prices continue to move higher, both of these should benefit. However, I believe Exxon Mobil’s wider economic moat and diversified base of assets make the energy giant a better bet compared to Petroleo at current prices.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

XOM shares were trading at $64.67 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.36 (+0.56%). Year-to-date, XOM has gained 64.33%, versus a 23.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
XOMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PBRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

E + E = Record Stock Market Highs

The stock market (SPY) is quite simple sometimes. When the Economy is improving, so too does corporate Earnings which begets a bullish environment. The recent proof of strength in these areas helped stocks shake off the recent slumber with shares pushing to new all time highs once again. Let’s get more in-depth on these catalysts including a game plan for how to outperform in the days and weeks ahead. Read on for more...
Oct 27, 2021 | 10:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Best POWR Ratings Stocks

Investors love using our POWR Ratings to track down stocks likely to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY). However, on any given day there are over 1,300 that are Buy rated. This leads customers to reach out to us to discover which are the BEST of these stocks. Today I share the answer including details on the current 10 best POWR Ratings stocks. Get the rest below...
Oct 22, 2021 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy-Rated Stocks in A-Rated Industries

Our POWR Ratings system makes it easy to find stocks that are more likely to outperform. Investors just need to look for stocks that have an overall grade of A or B. But, you can go a step further, and only invest in A or B stocks in industries rated an A or B. That's why investors should consider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI), which are three such stocks.
Oct 26, 2021 | 11:35am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Before They Soar Further

Tech stocks, which were underperformers at the start of the year, have made their way back as investors have been buying on the dip. Many of these stocks, which include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Amdocs Limited (DOX) are currently in an uptrend and are expected to continue this momentum.
Oct 22, 2021 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy-Rated Stocks in A-Rated Industries

Our POWR Ratings system makes it easy to find stocks that are more likely to outperform. Investors just need to look for stocks that have an overall grade of A or B. But, you can go a step further, and only invest in A or B stocks in industries rated an A or B. That's why investors should consider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI), which are three such stocks.
Oct 26, 2021 | 11:35am

Read More Stories

More Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All XOM News