The Fed’s anticipated bond tapering is still shrouded with uncertainty, and interest rates are still at near-zero levels. Ten-year Treasury yields have fallen to 1.32% as investors rush to bonds, driven by uncertainties surrounding the equity markets.

Meanwhile, equity dividend payouts have increased substantially in the second quarter and are expected to hit $1.39 trillion in 2021. Thus, amid the declining Treasury yields and heightened stock market volatility with the COVID-19 Delta variant threatening the economic recovery, high dividend-yielding stocks with reliable dividend-paying history could be ideal bets.

We believe BP p.l.c. (BP), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) could be wise additions to one’s portfolio now for a steady stream of income.

BP p.l.c. (BP)

BP is an oil and gas company that operates worldwide. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Low Carbon Energy; Oil Production & Operations; Customers & Products; and Rosneft. It is headquartered in London, England.

BP’s Matapal project in Trinidad and Tobago has achieved first gas ahead of its schedule, as was reported by its subsidiary, bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT), on September 20. This achievement is expected to support BP’s long-term growth.

BP’s $1.31 annual dividend yields 5.19% at its current share price.

In the second quarter of 2021, BP’s total revenues and other income increased 81% year-over-year to $37.6 billion. Its profit for the period and earnings per ADS were $3.35 billion and $0.92, respectively, up substantially from their negative year-ago values. Its total comprehensive income rose 124.8% year-over-year to $4.42 billion.

A $3.39 consensus EPS estimate for its next year (fiscal 2022) indicates a 5.6% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $155.06 billion consensus revenue estimate for the next year reflects a 3.3% rise from the prior-year quarter. The stock has gained 33.7% in price over the past year and 23% year-to-date. The $33.33 consensus price target indicates a 32.1% potential upside.

BP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BP has a Growth and Value grade of B. In the 49-stock Foreign Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #22. To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality for BP, click here.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)