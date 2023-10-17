Income Stock of the Week: Xerox Holdings (XRX)

NYSE: XRX | Xerox Holdings Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

XRX – Everything old is new again with this stock. As investors, stocks that aren’t constantly in the news sometimes fall off the radar. But, it can pay to revisit those old names. Often when a company has gone through a difficult business environment it can emerge on the other side a lean, mean, and sometimes very different business model, machine. Xerox (XRX) is reemerging as a new and different company and deserves a fresh look.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Oct 17, 2023


Very few brands have the distinction of having their corporate name become “genericized” so that the brand is synonymous with the activity. Google (GOOGL) is perhaps the most well known today, with the phrase “Google It” meaning any internet search. 

Unless you’re of a certain age, you may not know the term “Make a Xerox”. And while documents are still being “Xeroxed” (or copied) the namesake company, Xerox (XRX) is much more than a paper company these days.  

Today’s Xerox has evolved into a printer and printer solutions company, with a focus on software, document security, and even a VR (virtual reality) offering that let’s IT personnel remotely view and diagnose physical issues from any location. The software is compatible with iOS and Android so workers can run it on their phones.

Notably, the company recently repurchased $542 million of its common stock from Carl Icahn, an activist investor who was able to keep the company public during difficult times. Speaking on the repurchase, Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox CEO stated, “Our decision to repurchase shares is reflective of the confidence we have in our business, our strategy and our ability to improve Xerox profitability and cash performance.” 

Since the company has shifted gears and diversified its business outward from just copy machines, it appears to have fallen off investor’s radar. It’s currently trading at just 8.2x earnings, 0.31x sales, and 0.66x book value. 

On top of that, XRX currently pays a 7% dividend, and rates a B overall in our POWR Ratings. Its highest component score is, not surprisingly, in the Value component, given the high dividend and the low earnings valuation. 

Xerox has been working diligently to strengthen its balance sheet over the past year, and the large share repurchase while maintaining the current dividend, which was not part of its regular repurchase program, is a great indicator of the track the company is on.  

The stock is at the low end of a trading range it’s been in over the past year, between $13.50-$14 and $17-18. This could be the bottom for a run back to the high teens. 

What To Do Next?

Above I featured just 1 of my favorite income stocks. My guess is that you’d like to discover even more attractive income stocks. 

All you need to do is check out my POWR Income Insider portfolio. 

This is backed by a proven quant strategy that has produced an average annual return of +24.3%. It even generated surprising gains in 2022 when the bear market came to town. 

If you would like to learn about this consistently successful income stock approach…then just click the link below:

Discover POWR Income Insider now > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

XRX shares were trading at $14.57 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.15 (+1.04%). Year-to-date, XRX has gained 4.97%, versus a 15.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
XRXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOOGLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: DOCU | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Potential Software Stocks to Buy to Boost Your Portfolio

The software industry is on a favorable track, with the widespread adoption of cloud services and the booming prospects of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Amid this, robust software stocks Descartes Systems (DSGX), Informatica (INFA), and DocuSign (DOCU) show high potential to generate returns. Read on…
Oct 11, 2023 | 1:54pm
: GPRK | News, Ratings, and Charts

Income Stock of the Week: GeoPark (GPRK)

Income stocks are great, income stocks that trade like value stocks are even better. Ensuring a safe dividend should be job number one for an income stock, and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) could be the poster stock for producing safe dividend growth. Oil prices have a multitude of price supports at this point, and GeoPark, which focuses on energy production in South America, should be a major beneficiary of global prices.
Oct 10, 2023 | 3:58pm
: BLKB | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wringing Profits from Reporting Burdens

Regulatory reporting very rarely goes in reverse, and new EU rules around ESG reporting are on pace to go into effect in January 2024. While extra reporting is a burden for most companies, it is part of the value offering from Blackbaud (BLKB), which offers robust reporting software in addition to its diverse offerings for charitable giving and payment processing.
Oct 10, 2023 | 11:56am
: DNOW | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks With Bullish Signals This Week

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is driving a surge in oil prices. The possibility of new U.S. sanctions on Iran could drive prices even higher. Against this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in robust energy stocks NCS Multistage (NCSM), NOW Inc (DNOW), and Ranger Energy (RNGR), all of which are displaying bullish signals this week. Read on…
Oct 11, 2023 | 1:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? Where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Sep 30, 2023 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All XRX News