Is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares of Beaten-Down Work-From-Home Stocks Zoom Video, Docusign, and Twilio?

: ZM | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

ZM – The work-from-home trend caught on as the pandemic rampaged worldwide in 2020. And although the global economy has since reopened, the demand for remote work structures has remained steady. Given its numerous benefits, it seems highly likely that work-from-home is more than just a passing trend. So, we think it could be wise to add work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), Twilio (TWLO), and DocuSign (DOCU) to one’s portfolio. Let’s discuss.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jan 28, 2022


Tech stocks have been the worst affected in the Fed’s hawkish tilt and the ongoing market sell-off. This is evidenced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index’s 14.7% decline year-to-date. Remote working stocks, which were hailed as pandemic-winners in early 2020, have plunged in price lately.

However, the popularity of remote working has remained steady, particularly amid the resurgence of COVID-19. It has become the new normal for many businesses because it has lowered their operational costs and improved employee productivity. Despite the success of vaccinations and the removal of public-health-driving restrictions, remote working is likely to remain in place due to its various benefits. According to a survey by Gartner, 44% of companies have pushed back or altered their reopening plans owing to the surge in COVID-19 omicron cases.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to add quality work-from-home stocks Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU). These stocks are down significantly from their highs, and Wall Street analysts expect them to gain in the near term.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

ZM provides a video communication platform that connects people through video, phone, chat, and content sharing and enables face-to-face video experiences. The San Diego, Calif.-based company’s core products include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Conference Room Connector, Zoom Video Webinars, Zoom Developer Platform, and Zoom App Marketplace.

On Jan.10, 2022, ZM announced that the Zoom Meeting Client version 5.6.6 became the first video communications client to attain certification for Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (v3.1 rev. 5), issued by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The Common Criteria is an international standard for evaluating if an IT product satisfies a defined set of security requirements.

ZM’s revenue for its fiscal third quarter, ended Oct. 31, 2021, increased 35% year-over-year to $1.05 billion. The company’s non-GAAP income from operations increased 41.4% year-over-year to $411.27 million. And its non-GAAP net income increased 13.8% year-over-year to $338.38 million.

Analysts expect ZM’s EPS and revenue for fiscal 2022 to increase 45.8% and 54%, respectively, year-over-year to $4.87 and $4.08 billion. It has surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 63.1% to close its last trading session at $136.81. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $280.19 in the near term, indicating a potential 104.8% upside.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

San Francisco-based TWLO provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company offers a customer engagement platform with software designed to address specific use cases, such as  account security and contract centers, and a set of Application Programming Interfaces.

On Dec. 8, 2021, TWLO launched Twilio Ventures and its new $50 million fund, which invests in the next generation of builders of  the future of customer engagement. Its investments include Algolia, Mux, Hyro, Calixa, Well Health Inc., and Terazo.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, TWLO’s revenue increased 65% year-over-year to $740.17 million. The company’s non-GAAP income from operations increased 12.3% year-over-year to $8.20 million. In addition, its non-GAAP gross profit increased 62.7% year-over-year to $399.89 million.

For its fiscal 2022, TWLO’s EPS is expected to increase 92.3% year-over-year to $0.02. Its revenue for its fiscal year 2021 is expected to increase 57.2% year-over-year to $2.77 billion. It has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has declined 55.3% in price to close the last trading session at $176.75. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $355.19 in the near term, indicating a potential 101% upside.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

DOCU, in San Francisco, offers DocuSign Agreement Cloud, a software suite for automating the agreement process. It includes DocuSign eSignature, an electronic signature solution that allows an agreement to be signed electronically on various devices. The Agreement Cloud includes several other applications for automating pre- and post-signature processes.

DOCU’s revenues increased 42% year-over-year to $545.46 million for the third quarter, ended Oct. 31, 2021. The company’s subscription revenue came in at $528.57 million, representing a 44% increase year-over-year. Also, its net cash provided by operating activities increased 83.5% year-over-year to $105.41 million.

Analysts expect DOCU’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal 2022 to increase 120% and 43.7%, respectively, year-over-year to $1.98 and $2.09 billion. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past six months, the stock has declined 63.3% in price to close the last trading session at $110.69. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $203.69 in the near term, indicating a potential 84% upside.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ZM shares were trading at $142.40 per share on Friday morning, up $5.59 (+4.09%). Year-to-date, ZM has declined -22.57%, versus a -8.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ZMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TWLOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOCUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with 2022 starting off with a nasty correction. Gladly there are easy solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market the rest of the year. Read the rest below...
Jan 27, 2022 | 12:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks that Are Thriving in an Inflationary Environment

Inflation is one of the biggest threats facing the economy. One profitable strategy during this period of high inflation is to focus on stocks that have pricing power, as these companies’ margins will continue to expand. In contrast, stocks without pricing power are likely to underperform as margin compression erodes EPS. Therefore, investors should consider buying these 3 stocks that are thriving in this inflationary environment: Olin (OLN), Nucor (NUE), and Chemours (CC).
Jan 25, 2022 | 8:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Value Stocks to Buy in January

In times of high inflation, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks and have done so over the past year. Amid the rising inflationary pressure and looming interest rate hikes, fundamentally sound value stocks ArcelorMittal (MT), Covestro (COVTY), KT Corporation (KT), and Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) could be solid bets.
Jan 25, 2022 | 5:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am

Read More Stories

More Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - (ZM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ZM News