As innovations continue to redefine everyday living, the consumer technology sector also witnesses a surge in demand. Companies specializing in smart devices, wearables, and home automation are leading the charge, offering products that seamlessly integrate with users’ lives.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to keep track of three fundamentally stable consumer tech stocks, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), that are well-positioned for potential gain.

The dominance of consumer tech stocks has a significant factor behind that is the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. These advancements enhance user experience by personalizing products and services, making them indispensable in modern households. They are also used to power advanced features in consumer tech products like personalized recommendations on streaming platforms, voice assistants, smart home automation, facial recognition on smartphones, and more.

The rise of e-commerce has significantly boosted the consumer tech sector. Online platforms have become the primary sales channels for smart devices, wearables, and home automation products. Further, several consumer tech companies are also reinvesting their earnings into research and development, ensuring a steady stream of new products and services.

In 2025, the revenue generated in the consumer electronics market is projected to reach $977.7 billion. As per the Cognitive Market Research, the global electronics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Considering the conducive industry trends, investing in consumer tech stocks such as AAPL, SONY, and DELL could be wise. Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company’s product offerings include iPhones, Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Beats products, and HomePod. It also provides DarwinAI, which specializes in visual quality inspection through its Explainable AI platform.

On December 8, AAPL announced the expansion of its retail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The launch of the Apple Store online will begin in the summer of 2025, followed by the opening of the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026. This expansion should help the company expand its global footprint in Saudi Arabia.

On October 30, AAPL announced the launch of M4 Pro and M4 Max, two new chips that bring more power-efficient performance and advanced capabilities to the Mac. This new launch will help the company strengthen its position as an industry giant and enhance its growth prospects further.

AAPL’s total net sales for the fourth quarter (ended September 28, 2024) increased 6.1% year-over-year to $94.93 billion. The company reported a gross margin of $43.88 billion, indicating an 8.5% growth from the prior year quarter. AAPL’s net income came in at $14.74 billion, and its earnings per share stood at $0.97.

The consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 billion for the fiscal first quarter (ended December 2024) represents a 3.9% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $2.35 for the same quarter indicates an 8% improvement year-over-year. The company has an excellent surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past nine months, the stock has surged 44.4%, closing the last trading session at $243.85.

AAPL’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an A grade for Quality and a B for Momentum. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Among the 41 stocks in the Technology – Hardware industry, it is ranked #20. Click here to see the additional AAPL ratings (Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment).

Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Based in Tokyo, Japan, SONY designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets internationally. It distributes software titles and add-on content via digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles and peripheral devices.

On December 19, SONY and KADOKAWA CORPORATION signed a strategic capital and business alliance agreement. In this agreement, SONY will be acquiring 12,054,100 new KADOKAWA shares and become KADOKAWA’s largest shareholder, holding 10% of its shares. This acquisition will strengthen both companies’ collaboration and maximize both companies’ IP value globally.

In the same month, SONY was announced as the official global partner of World Aquatics for four years to 2028. In this agreement, SONY will contribute to the development of aquatic sports by leveraging technology.

For the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024, SONY’s sales and financial services revenue increased 2.7% year-over-year to ¥2.91 trillion ($18.48 billion). Its operating income was ¥455.10 billion ($2.89 billion), up 73% from the year-ago value.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 42.4% year-over-year to ¥607.20 billion ($3.86 billion). In addition, SONY’s net income and earnings per share were ¥338.50 billion ($2.15 billion) and ¥55.74, representing increases of 69.2% and 72.3% from the prior year’s period, respectively.

Analysts expect SONY’s revenue for the fiscal (ending March 2025) to increase significantly year-over-year to $81.11 billion, while its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 16.2% from the prior year to $1.17.

The stock has gained 24.1% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $21.09.

SONY’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Momentum and Quality. Within the B-rated Entertainment – Media Producers industry, it is ranked #3 out of the 13 stocks. Click here to see SONY’s ratings for Growth, Value, and Stability.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

DELL engages in the designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services globally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

On December 9, DELL expanded its strategic relationship with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave as the first to ship Dell PowerEdge XE9712 server racks with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to support CoreWeave’s cloud services platform. This agreement reflects the two companies’ aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance cloud environments for next-generation AI innovation.

On November 19, DELL introduced AI innovations and tailored its services for Microsoft environments to help customers speed up AI innovation and improve productivity. These additions include Dell APEX File Storage, Dell APEX Protection Services, and Dell Advisory for Microsoft, which helps in data protection, reduces management complexity, and enhances performance and scalability.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, which ended on November 1, DELL’s net revenue increased 9.5% year-over-year to $24.37 billion. It reported a non-GAAP operating income of $2.19 billion, indicating a 12% growth from the prior-year quarter. The company’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $1.54 billion, and its non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $2.15, reflecting increases of 10.9% and 14.4% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects DELL’s revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending January 2025) to increase 9.9% year-over-year to $24.54 billion. Moreover, its EPS estimate of $2.51 for the same period indicates a 14.1% year-over-year growth. In addition, it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

DELL shares have surged 55.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $116.53.

DELL’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Growth and Momentum. It is ranked #19 out of 41 stocks in the Technology – Hardware industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated DELL for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Get all DELL’s ratings here.

