Organizations across various segments and industries increasingly embrace digital transformation and rely on data analytics to sort and extract necessary information for effective decision-making. Amid this, the shift towards innovative AI technology is further enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of data analytics.

Given the current trends, it could be wise to consider buying fundamentally sound AI and data analytics stocks: Accenture plc (ACN), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), and UiPath Inc. (PATH), which are turning information into profit.

Recent years have evidenced the accelerated use of data analytics and AI among businesses and organizations. Also, amid the growing demand for high-efficiency data analytics tools, a focus on developing adaptive data sharing, data fabrics, and especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems is being promoted for growth, resilience, and innovation.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide AI spending will likely more than double by 2028, reaching over $632 billion. The rapid incorporation of AI and generative AI (GenAI) in a wide range of industries has fueled industry expansion and spending. The Artificial Intelligence market value is projected to grow to $826.70 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.7%.

Further, as per a report by IMARC Group, with big data and predictive analytics fueling the data analytics market growth, the market is poised to hit around $482.61 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1%. Also, increasing amounts of structured and unstructured data and reliance on analytics to extract meaningful insights by organizations are shaping the data analytics market.

Besides, in the coming time, the integration of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will expand as more and more companies seek to use AI algorithms to analyze large sums of data and extract deeper insights and patterns, resulting in better decision-making and improved efficiency.

This will create favorable tailwinds for companies engaged in analytics operations, turning information into profit. Investors could consider adding fundamentally sound AI and Data analytics stocks ACN, ADSK, and PATH to their portfolios, considering the industry’s bright prospects.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

Accenture plc (ACN)

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services internationally. It offers systems integration and application management, security, intelligent platform, infrastructure, software engineering, data and AI, and automation services.

On January 23, 2025, ACN and BCC Iccrea Group, Italy’s largest cooperative banking group, signed a partnership agreement to support the Group’s IT transformation within the framework of the broader IT reinvention plan devised by BCC Sistemi Informatici. The partnership will result in accelerated transformation and provide improved levels of service.

On January 16, 2025, ACN and Telstra announced their joint venture (JV) to rapidly accelerate Telstra’s data and AI roadmap with the objective of extending its network leadership, improving customer experience, and helping its teams operate more efficiently and effectively.

For the first quarter that ended November 30, 2024, ACN’s revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $17.69 million. Its operating income rose 14.9% from the year-ago value to $2.95 billion. Also, the company’s net income and EPS of $2.32 billion and $3.59 indicate growth of 15.2% and 15.8% from the previous year’s quarter, respectively.

As per the company’s business outlook, ACN expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $16.20 billion to $16.80 billion, or 5% to 9% growth in local currency.

For the fiscal 2025, the company raised its revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 7% in local currency, compared to the previous 3% to 6% guidance.

Analysts expect ACN’s EPS for the second quarter (ending February 2025) to increase 0.8% year-over-year to $2.79, and its revenue is expected to grow 5.4% year-over-year to $16.64 billion, respectively. Moreover, the company has topped consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of ACN have surged 1.1% over the past month and 10% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $363.26.

ACN’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

ACN has a B grade for Quality, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. It is ranked #3 out of 9 stocks in the A-rated Outsourcing – Tech Services industry.

To check other POWR Ratings of ACN for Growth and Value, click here.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

ADSK provides global 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, Autodesk Build, Revit, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, and BuildingConnected.

On January 23, 2025, ADSK named Giant Spoon its first-ever creative agency of record, marking a significant step in its brand evolution. The companies will build on ADSK’s recent milestones and create new campaigns to drive the business forward and deliver on ADSK’s mission to help everyone, everywhere, design and make a better world.

On October 15, 2024, ADSK and Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology and location intelligence, expanded their strategic alliance. The integration aims to introduce Esri’s authoritative geospatial reference data into Autodesk Forma to transform early design and planning stages for AECO professionals.

ADSK’s total net revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $1.57 million during the third quarter that ended October 31, 2024. Its gross profit rose 10.6% year-over-year to $1.42 billion. The company’s non-GAAP income from operations grew 4.8% from the year-ago value to $573 million.

Furthermore, the company’s net income came in at $275 million, up 14.1% from the prior year’s quarter, while its non-GAAP net income per share of $2.17 reflects growth of 4.8% year-over-year.

Street expects ADSK’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending January 2025) to increase 11% year-over-year to $1.63 billion. Its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 2.3% year-over-year to $2.14. Also, the company has surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.

ADSK’s stock gained 22.3% over the past six months and 19.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $301.08.

ADSK’s sound fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment. ADSK is ranked #26 among the 127 stocks within the Software- Application industry.

Click here to access additional ADSK ratings for Stability, Growth, Value, and Momentum.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

PATH provides an end-to-end automation platform offering a range of international robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. The company provides a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

On October 23, PATH announced the transformation of operations for Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare, and clinical enablement services, through its AI-powered automation. The partnership could position PATH as a frontrunner in AI-driven automation.

On October 22, PATH entered into a strategic partnership with Inflection AI, an enterprise AI company, to integrate the UiPath Platform with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution, resulting in higher operational efficiency and effectiveness for enterprises.

The strategic partnership reinforces PATH’s commitment to providing secure and efficient AI-driven solutions and will advance the security-focused industries in their operations.

On the same day, PATH announced the integration of Anthropic’s large language model (LLM), Claude 3.5 Sonnet, delivering new AI features in three key products, including UiPath Autopilot for everyone, Clipboard AI, and a new medical record summarization solution.

During the third quarter that ended October 31, 2024, PATH’s total revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $325.65 million. It reported a non-GAAP gross profit of $300.36 million, up 5.8% from the prior year’s quarter. Its non-GAAP operating income increased 13.8% from the year-ago value to $49.72 million.

Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP net income came in at $59.81 million or $0.11 per share for the quarter, respectively.

According to the financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025, UiPath expects revenue in the range of $422 million to $427 million. Its ARR is expected to be $1.669 billion to $1.674 billion, and a non-GAAP operating income of $100 million.

Analysts expect PATH’s revenue and EPS for the second quarter (ending July 2025) to increase 12.3% and 68.7% year-over-year to $355.23 million and $0.07, respectively. Further, the company has surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Over the past month, the stock has gained 5.1% and 12% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $13.79.

PATH’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

PATH has a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. It is ranked #9 among 18 stocks within the A-rated Software – SAAS industry.

To see the other ratings of PATH for Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum, click here.

What To Do Next?

ACN shares were trading at $362.62 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.64 (-0.18%). Year-to-date, ACN has gained 3.52%, versus a 3.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

