3 Small-Cap Internet Retail Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Skyrocket

: AKA | a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

AKA – Because the remote work/life culture looks likely to be sustained for the foreseeable future, the internet retail industry is expected to witness significant gains due to consumer demand and the sheer convenience it offers. So, given the industry’s solid growth prospects, Wall Street analysts expect quality small-cap internet retail stocks a.k.a. Brands (AKA), 1847 Goedeker (GOED), and iMedia Brands (IMBI), to rally more than 190% in price in the coming months. Let’s take a look.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Mar 9, 2022


The internet retail industry flourished amid the COVID-19 pandemic on strong product demand and the sheer convenience of online shopping. And with extended remote life and work arrangements, demand for internet retail shopping is expected to grow over the long term.

Despite increasing global inflation rates, this industry is expected to maintain its accelerated growth trajectory due to stable demand. According to Technavio, the online apparel retailing market value is expected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect fundamentally strong small-cap internet retail stocks a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA), 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED), and iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI), to rally more than 190% in price in the coming months. So, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.

Click here to checkout our Retail Industry Report for 2022

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

AKA in San Francisco operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its market capitalization is $555.76 million.

On March 1, 2022, Jill Ramsey, CEO, AKA, said, “We grew active customers by 61% to more than 3.7 million and our social media following to over 8.7 million followers. We added two world class brands to our portfolio, diversifying us into men’s and streetwear. Our strong performance demonstrates the power of our platform as we continue to grow our brands through next generation merchandising and marketing.”

AKA’s net sales increased 157.7% year-over-year to $182.42 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its gross profit came in at $99.53 million, up 133.1% year-over-year. Furthermore, its cash and cash and cash equivalents came in at $38.83 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $26.26 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Analysts expect AKA’s revenue to grow 42.1% year-over-year to $799.02 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to increase 146.7% to $0.37 in 2022. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $4.32. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $14.17 in the near term, which indicates a potential 228% upside.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)

GOED operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. The Ballwin, Missouri, enterprise also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, patio furniture, and commercial appliances. Its market capitalization is $180.86 million.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Albert Fouerti, CEO and Director, said, “Our increased scale positioned us to obtain inventory, meet increased customer demand and mitigate the full impact of global supply chain constraints. We feel well-positioned from an inventory perspective heading into next quarter, and we will continue to execute against our outlined priorities and aggressively pursue greater market share.”  

For the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, GOED’s net sales increased 38.8% year-over-year to $141.9 million. Its net income came in at $3.9 million, compared to a $700,000 loss in the prior period, while its EPS was $0.03, compared to a $0.01 loss per share.

GOED’s revenue is expected to be $603.57 million in its fiscal year 2022, representing a 9.7% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 4.2% to $0.25 in 2022. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $1.70. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $5.00 in the near term, which indicates a potential 194.1% upside.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)

IMBI in Eden Prairie, Minn., operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It has two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers. Its market capitalization is $129.36 million.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Tim Peterman, CEO of IMBI, said, “Our mission is to capitalize on the accelerating marketplace convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. Our strong third-quarter performance and the successful closing of our 123tv acquisition are tangible examples that our progress continues.”

IMBI’s net sales came in at $130.68 million for the third quarter, ended Oct. 30, 2021, up 19.9% year-over-year. Its gross profit was  $54.42 million, up 33.3% year-over-year. Also, its cash came in at $51.35 million for the period ended Oct. 30, 2021, compared to $15.48 million for the period ended Jan. 30, 2021.

For its fiscal year 2023, analysts expect IMBI’s revenue to be $690.40 million, representing a 26.9% year-over-year rise. Its EPS is estimated to increase 51.6% in 2023. The company surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $6.00. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $29.50 in the near term, which indicates a potential 391.7% upside.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AKA shares were trading at $4.62 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.30 (+6.94%). Year-to-date, AKA has declined -50.05%, versus a -10.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AKAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOEDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IMBIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am

Read More Stories

More a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AKA News