3 Buy-Rated Semiconductor Stocks to Own in 2021  

NASDAQ: AMAT | Applied Materials, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMAT – The combination of a chip shortage and expected strength in tech spending in 2021 is drawing interest in semiconductor stocks. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 buy-rated semiconductor stocks investors should consider buying.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Feb 26, 2021


When it comes to investing, most people’s thoughts turn to tech stocks for good reason. The tech space has been on fire since the late spring and early summer of ’20. These are the high-flying, fairly risky, growth-oriented stocks that have the potential to turn everyday investors into millionaires.

In particular, savvy investors tend to key in on semiconductor stocks as these companies will prove fundamental to technological and societal progress in the decades ahead. The bottom line is every investor should have several semiconductor stocks in his or her portfolio.

Let’s take a look at three of the top semiconductor stocks worth an in-depth look as we segue through the first financial quarter of the new year: Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), and STMicroelectronics (STM).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Based in beautiful Santa Clara, CA, AMAT is one of the top equipment makers for the fabrication of semiconductors as well as LCDs and even solar photovoltaic cells/modules. Nearly two-thirds of AMAT’s revenue stems from its semiconductor operations. About one-quarter of AMAT’s revenue stems from its Applied Global Services division and 12% stems from its Adjacent Markets segment.

AMAT has B grades in the Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum components of the POWR Ratings. If you would like to learn how AMAT grades out in the Value, Growth, and Stability components, click here. Of the nearly 100 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, AMAT is ranked 24th. You can find out more about the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip space by clicking here.

The analysts have established an average price target of $132.83 for the stock, meaning it is likely to pop by more than 11%. The analysts’ high target for AMAT is $150 while the low target price is $72. AMAT has a surprisingly low forward P/E ratio of 23.48 considering it operates in the semiconductor space, a segment that typically trades at an egregiously high multiple of forward earnings.

Though AMAT is within $8 of its 52-week high, there is still room for the stock to move even higher. AMAT’s services division is growing at a 15% clip per quarter. If re-shoring continues, AMAT’s operations spread out across several countries will certainly prove more favorable than if those operations were centered in one country.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

LRCX makes and markets semiconductor processing equipment that sets the stage for the creation of integrated circuits. Furthermore, LRCX is one of the top suppliers of equipment for businesses in the semiconductor industry.

LRCX has B grades in the Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum components of the POWR Ratings. If you are curious as to how LRCX fares in the Value, Stability, and Growth components, you can find out by clicking here. Of the 98 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip sector, LRCX ranks 48th. Investors who would like to learn more about this industry can do so by clicking here.

LRCX has a forward P/E ratio of 24.12, meaning the stock might be slightly underpriced at its current trading level of $560. This is even though LRCX is within $50 of its 52-week high. LRCX components are used in 5G devices, meaning the company is well-positioned for growth across posterity.

STMicroelectronics (STM)

STM is a worldwide semiconductor company that designs, makes, and markets a slew of semiconductor integrated circuits and other components. STM has B grades in the Momentum, Value, and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings. If you are curious as to how STM fares in the remaining components, you can find out by clicking here.

Of the 98 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, STM is ranked 13th. Investors can learn more about this industry by clicking here.

STM also has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 23.01 even though the stock is only $3 away from its 52-week high of $43.02. The analysts have established a high target price of $47.60 for STM. Based on this expert analysis, STM’s upside potential is higher than one-quarter of the stocks within the large market cap category.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

AMAT shares were trading at $115.32 per share on Friday morning, up to $1.39 (+1.22%). Year-to-date, AMAT has gained 33.88%, versus a 2.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMATGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LRCXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Case of Stock Market Whiplash

Just when the stock market (SPY) was inches away from a record high at 4,000 it got saddled with 6 days of downward pressure. Why did this happen? Is the pain over? What happens next? Read on below for answers …
Feb 24, 2021 | 9:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Mimecast Secures Stock of the Week Honors

Almost every single stock in the cyber security group is obscenely overpriced. That’s because it is riding one of the hottest growth trends around. However, if you dig deep enough you will find a growing firm in the group that is also a surprisingly good value. That is why MIME is our Stock of the Week.
Feb 22, 2021 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The healthcare sector in the United States is on the cusp of major growth. Factors such as positivity around the COVID-19 vaccine, an ageing U.S. population, and optimism over developments in the treatment of fatal diseases in general are brightening the prospects for healthcare stocks. Novartis AG (NVS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Merck & Company, Inc (MRK), and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) are cases in point. They are top players in the healthcare space that investors could buy now and hold for the long term.
Feb 24, 2021 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMAT News