3 Stocks That Could Deliver a Fortune Over the Next Decade

NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMD – The lingering inflation and the Fed’s rate hikes are keeping investors anxious. However, we think fundamentally solid stocks Advanced Micro (AMD), Palo Alto (PANW), and Amazon (AMZN), which grew at an impressive pace over the past years, are poised to deliver a fortune over the next decade as well. Thus, these stocks could be ideal additions to your watchlist. Read on….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jun 29, 2022


The rampant market volatility is evident from the CBOE Volatility Index’s 66.2% year-to-date gains. With the double whammy of soaring inflation and the Fed’s rate hikes, an economic slowdown is nearly inevitable, with the rising odds of a recession.

However, according to Nigel Chalk, deputy director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, the U.S. recession is likely to be ‘relatively short,’ given the country’s favorable economic condition.

We think quality stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), which have registered substantial gains over the past years, are well-poised to replicate that momentum in the next decade. Thus, we think these stocks could be ideal additions to your watchlist now.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD has been operating as a semiconductor company worldwide for over 50 years. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. 

Earlier this month, AMD unveiled next-generation hardware and software roadmaps, expanded product portfolio, and strategies to accelerate growth and deliver pervasive AI leadership.

“From the cloud and PCs to communications and intelligent endpoints, AMD’s high-performance and adaptive computing solutions play an increasingly larger role in shaping the capabilities of nearly every service and product, defining the future of computing today,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO.

On May 26, 2022, AMD completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems, an edge computing, and cloud computing services developer. The company expects this acquisition to enhance AMD’s data center solutions capabilities.

For the first quarter ended March 26, 2022, AMD’s net revenue increased 70.9% year-over-year to $5.89 billion. Its non-GAAP net income came in at $1.59 billion, up 147.5% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.13, up 117.3% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.97 billion, up 129.5% year-over-year.

Analysts expect AMD’s revenue to be $26.33 billion in 2022, representing a 60.2% year-over-year increase. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 58.1% year-over-year to $4.41 in 2022. In addition, it has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

AMD has gained 1,393.2% over the past decade to close the last trading session at $80.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

PANW provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The cybersecurity leader operates across various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. 

On June 23, 2022, PANW launched its Out-of-Band Web Application and API Security to Prisma Cloud. This new product aims to help organizations secure web applications with maximum flexibility amid the rapidly evolving digital world.

In May 2022, PANW announced that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) had chosen Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) as the technology to power the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Network Firewall. This reflects the company’s solid positioning in the cybersecurity space.

PANW’s total revenue came in at $1.39 billion for its third quarter ended April 30, 2022, up 29.1% year-over-year. Its non-GAAP net income came in at $193.10 million, up 38.4% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.79, up 29.7% year-over-year.

Analysts expect PANW’s revenue to increase 29.1% year-over-year to $5.50 billion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to grow 27.4% per annum for the next five years. In addition, it has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 30% to close the last trading session at $491.91. PANW shares have gained 261.2% over the past five years.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

This retail giant needs no introduction. The company operates through three segments: North America; International; and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Earlier this month, Amazon Fashion announced the launch of Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that uses augmented reality to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle. The company expects to enhance customer experience and expand to more brands and styles.

On April 28, 2022, Andy Jassy, AMZN’s CEO, said, “We see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”

For its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, AMZN’s total net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $116.44 billion. In addition, its net service sales came in at $59.99 billion, up 17.6% year-over-year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $36.60 billion, up 7.2% year-over-year.

AMZN’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 16.8% and 250.6% year-over-year to $612.83 billion and $2.70, respectively, in 2023.

The stock has gained 870.6% over the past decade, closing the last trading session at $107.40.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMD shares were trading at $78.30 per share on Wednesday morning, down $2.48 (-3.07%). Year-to-date, AMD has declined -45.59%, versus a -19.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PANWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as Inflation Expectations Ease

With the economy slowing and oil prices down by about 20% over the last couple of weeks, odds are increasing that inflation could be turning lower. This could be a catalyst for high-quality tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Veeva (VEEV), and Expedia (EXPE).
Jun 27, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These Stock Splits as Analysts See Upside

The market has witnessed several stocks-splits this year. Analysts see upside in Fortinet (FTNT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Nintendo (NTDOY), which have either undergone a stock split or will do so in the near term. The availability of these stocks at affordable prices after their splits could be an excellent opportunity to invest in them. Continue reading…
Jun 28, 2022 | 7:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am

Read More Stories

More Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMD News