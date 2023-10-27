Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Trio-Tech International (TRT): Are These Chip Stocks a Buy or Sell?

NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMD – The chip industry is well-positioned for growth, driven by rising demand, swift adoption of advanced technologies, and government support. To that end, let’s analyze the investment prospects of semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Trio-Tech International (TRT). Read on…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Oct 27, 2023


The semiconductor industry is growing amid its growing applications across sectors. While I think Trio-Tech International (TRT) is worth buying now, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) could be best avoided for the reasons discussed in this article.

Before diving deeper into the fundamentals of these stocks, let’s discuss why the chip industry is well-positioned for growth.

The pandemic spurred digital solutions adoption, amplifying chip demand. Government incentives and diverse applications in electronics, automotive, and emerging tech like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) drive the global semiconductor market’s growth.

In July 2022, President Biden enacted the CHIPS and Science Act, allocating $53 billion to support U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research, and workforce development and a 25% tax credit for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

According to Gartner, AI chip revenue in the semiconductor industry is expected to reach $53.4 billion this year, marking a 20.9% growth from the previous year. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance GPUs and optimized semiconductor devices crucial for generative AI platforms.

Precedence Research forecasts the global semiconductor market to achieve $1.88 trillion by 2032, with a CAGR of 12.3%.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the two above-mentioned Semiconductor & Wireless Chip stocks.

Stock to Buy:

Trio-Tech International (TRT)

TRT and its subsidiaries, offer manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate.

On May 15, 2023, TRT announced the launch of its Dynamic HTOL Test System for electric vehicles, which has received a significant initial order of $1,000,000 and holds potential for long-term growth and profitability in the GaN & SiC power semiconductor market.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBITDA margin, TRT’s 16.77% is 82.8% higher than the 9.17% industry average. Its 3.57% trailing-12-month net income margin is 75.5% higher than the 2.03% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 10.40% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 329.3% higher than the 2.42% industry average.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, TRT’s manufacturing revenues increased 2.2% year-over-year to $13.83 million. Its testing services revenues increased 18.8% from the prior year quarter to $23.13 million. Also, the company’s net income attributable to TRT and EPS came in at $2.40 million and $0.57, respectively.

Over the past six months, TRT has gained 60.3% to close the last trading session at $6.89.

TRT’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It is ranked #19 out of 91 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. It has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Value. Click here to see TRT’s Growth, Stability, Sentiment and Quality ratings.

Stock to Sell:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs), semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, AMD’s 38.05x is 194.3% higher than the 12.93x industry average. Likewise, its 6.48x forward EV/Sales is 169.2% higher than the 2.41x industry average. Its 34.06x forward non-GAAP P/E is 67.3% higher than the 20.36x industry average.

In terms of the trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, AMD’s 0.32x is 47.6% lower than the 0.62x industry average.

AMD’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, declined 18.2% year-over-year to $5.36 billion. Its adjusted gross profit fell 24.7% year-over-year to $2.67 billion. The company’s adjusted net income declined 44% year-over-year to $948 million. Moreover, its adjusted EPS decreased 44.8% year-over-year to $0.58.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, AMD’s EPS and revenue are expected to decline 21.4% and 3.3% year-over-year to $2.75 and $22.82 billion, respectively. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 14.9% to close the last trading session at $93.67.

AMD’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of D, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has a D grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #84 in the same industry. In total, we rate AMD on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above, we also have given AMD grades for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment. Get all the AMD’s ratings here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

AMD shares were trading at $96.87 per share on Friday morning, up $3.20 (+3.42%). Year-to-date, AMD has gained 49.56%, versus a 9.49% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Warning from the Bond Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is flirting with a break below the 200 day moving average. Part of the story you already know...that about the recent rapid rise in bond rates. Unfortunately there is an even more ominous part of this story that needs to be told today. That is why 43 year investment veteran tries to simplify the dynamics behind the potentially looming Debt Supercycle. Read on below for the full story...
Oct 25, 2023 | 6:20am
: MOD | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electronics are Hot, Hot, Hot

Partially due to regulation, and partially to a frenzy around AI, both the EV and data center markets are on fire right now. And though there may seem to be little correlation between the two markets, they share something essential. That is an essential need to cool both large data centers that stretch on for acres, and an increasing number of electronics that must exist in the small confines of an EV. Modine (MOD), with its extensive experience in thermal management, has an answer for both.
Oct 24, 2023 | 12:08pm
: SSL | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Sasol Ltd (SSL)

While stock and bond investors have learned over the past few years that “diversification” is not the panacea many thought it was over the past 30 years, there are still good ways to diversify risk in the midst of challenging global tensions. One way is through geographically diversifying your income portfolio, taking advantage of yield discrepancies in global commodity markets. Sasol (SSL) is South African based, and provides a juicy dividend operating in the oil and chemical business.
Oct 24, 2023 | 10:07pm
: NJDCY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Tech Buys to Consider Buying Now Before It's Too Late

While macroeconomic uncertainties could hinder near-term growth, the tech industry's long-term prospects remain bright due to increased spending and technological advancements. Given this backdrop, fundamentally sound tech stocks, Nidec (NJDCY), Logitech International (LOGI), and Iteris (ITI) might be solid buys now. Read on...
Oct 25, 2023 | 12:19pm
: XOM | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stock Picks for Steady Long-Term Momentum

The energy sector’s outlook looks bright amid rising oil prices fueled by constrained supplies and robust demand for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. Thus, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (SHEL), and Imperial Petroleum (IMPP), with solid long-term momentum, could be ideal stock picks now. Keep reading…
Oct 20, 2023 | 9:23am

Read More Stories

More Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMD News