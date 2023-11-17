Amazon.com (AMZN) vs. Groupon (GRPN) - Which Internet Stock Should You Invest In?

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – With an increasing reliance on the internet woven into our daily lives, the internet industry is poised for significant growth. Amid such heightened demand, both Amazon.com (AMZN) and Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) stand to benefit from industry tailwinds. However, which stock presents a more compelling investment opportunity? Let’s find out….

Anushka MukherjeeBy Anushka Mukherjee

Nov 17, 2023


The pervasive impact of the internet is fundamentally transforming how we interact with our world, revolutionizing the dynamics of work, communication, e-commerce, and even our leisure activities. This increasing internet penetration in our daily lives creates a fertile ground for the companies operating in this space. 

Given the solid backdrop, in this article, I have highlighted the fundamentals of two internet stocks, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Groupon, Inc. (GRPN), with the aim to determine which one could be a better investment candidate.

As of October 2023, the global count of internet users stood at 5.30 billion, representing 65.7% of the world’s population. Within this figure, 4.95 billion people, or 61.4% of the global population, were engaged as social media users.

Moreover, as a central hub for technological innovation and home to some of the world’s foremost internet companies, the United States has witnessed a continual rise in its digital population for more than two decades. According to Statista, over 90% of Americans enjoy internet access, with a significant portion unable to envision life without it.

Given the increasing internet penetration, revenue in the global e-commerce market is projected to hit a substantial size of $2.93 trillion in 2023. It is further expected to achieve an impressive $4.70 trillion by 2028,  demonstrating a CAGR of 9.9% over the period spanning 2023 to 2028.

Furthermore, in the transformed post-pandemic business landscape, the worldwide internet services market is anticipated to expand significantly to reach $916.50 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period from 2022 to 2030.

Considering the favorable industry outlook, AMZN and GRPN should benefit from them. However, AMZN appears to have outperformed GRPN in terms of price performance by surging 70% year-to-date compared to GRPN’s 8.9% year-to-date gains.

In addition, over the past month, AMZN’s shares surged 7.7% to close the last trading session at $142.81, while GRPN plunged 27.2% during the same period to close the last trading session at $9.35.

Keeping all these factors in mind, let us delve deeper into the fundamentals of the featured Internet stocks for a better perspective.

Recent Financial Results

AMZN’s total net sales for the fiscal third quarter (ended on September 30, 2023) increased 12.6% year-over-year to $143.08 billion, while its operating income rose significantly from the year-ago value to $11.19 billion. Moreover, the company’s net income and EPS came in at $9.88 billion and $0.94, up significantly from the prior-year quarter, respectively.

On the contrary, GRPN’s revenue declined 12.4% year-over-year to $126.47 million in the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30, 2023. While its gross profit declined 11.9% from the year-ago value to $110.68 million. In addition, the company’s net loss amounted to $40.81 million and $1.31 per share.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

AMZN’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 16.8% and 20.2% over the past three and five years, respectively. The consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2023 reflects an 11.2% rise year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.76 for the same period indicates a significant year-over-year improvement.

Conversely, GRPN’s revenue declined at a CAGR of 32.2% and 27.9% over the past three and five years, respectively. Analysts expect GRPN’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2023) to decline 10.8% year-over-year to $132.21 million, while its EPS for the current quarter is expected to remain negative.

Profitability

AMZN is more profitable, with a trailing-12-month net income margin of 3.62%, compared to GRPN’s negative 26.35%. Additionally, AMZN’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin and levered FCF margin are 13.35% and 6.57%, respectively, compared to GRPN’s negative EBIT margin of 9.66% and negative levered FCF margin of 16.05%.

POWR Ratings

AMZN has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Conversely, GRPN has an overall rating of C, translating to a Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. AMZN’s A grade for Sentiment is in sync with its favorable analyst estimates for the to-be-reported quarter. On the other hand, GRPN’s F grade for Sentiment is justified by its negative analyst estimates for the to-be-reported quarter.

Moreover, AMZN has a B grade for Quality, justified by its higher-than-industry profitability. AMZN’s trailing-12-month cash per share of $4.80 is 98.6% higher than the industry average of $2.42. Also, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.21x is 21.4% higher than the industry average of 1.00x.

Conversely, GRPN has a C grade for Quality, justified by its mixed profitability. The stock’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.74x is 25.7% lower than the industry average of 1.00x. However, its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 87.08% is 143.6% higher than the industry average of 35.74%.

Among the 58 stocks in the Internet industry, AMZN is ranked #14, while GRPN is ranked #48.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated both stocks for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Click here to view AMZN’s ratings. Get all GRPN ratings here.

The Winner

The rise in the demand for online services serves as a pivotal driver for the thriving internet industry. As consumers increasingly adopt digital transactions, companies like AMZN and GRPN are strategically positioned to flourish, capitalizing on the convenience and accessibility provided by their online platforms.

However, after examining the fundamentals of both stocks, AMZN emerges as a more compelling investment candidate, supported by its solid financial performance, positive growth trajectory, and favorable analyst sentiment, especially when considering GRPN’s relatively weaker financials and lower profitability. 

Our research shows that the odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an overall rating of Strong Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Internet industry here

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

AMZN shares were trading at $144.54 per share on Friday afternoon, up $1.71 (+1.20%). Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 72.07%, versus a 19.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Mukherjee


Anushka's ultimate aim is to equip investors with essential knowledge that empowers them to make well-informed investment choices and attain sustained financial prosperity in the long run. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GRPNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How High Will Stocks Go?

The correction is over. That’s because bond rates are easing and stocks are soaring higher. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) is once again knocking on the door of the previous highs. So the question on everyone’s mind right now is; How high will stocks go the rest of the year? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views on that including a preview of his 11 favorite picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Nov 15, 2023 | 6:26am
: WHG | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Westwood Holdings (WHG)

Almost daily the market is becoming more convinced Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is done with his interest rate raising party, and that the next action the Fed takes, though when this action will take place is the big question, will actually be a rate cut. This would provide a much needed lifeline to small cap stocks that must refinance over $1 trillion of debt the next few years. Westwood Holdings is an asset manager focused on the small cap space with the potential to be a big winner when that part of the market turns.
Nov 14, 2023 | 5:15pm
: INFA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Software Stocks Set for November Gains

Surging enterprise data volumes amid digitization across industries fuel robust demand for the software industry. Hence, fundamentally strong software stocks Informatica (INFA), EverCommerce (EVCM), and Yext (YEXT), which look poised to soar, might be solid buys this month. Read more...
Nov 15, 2023 | 10:53am
: DBX | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock's AI Revolutionizes File Management

If you follow AI, you know that literally everyday new applications taking advantage of the technology are released. But how many ways do you need AI to draw a picture of your dog before it gets boring (nothing against your dog). Investors need to find how AI is actually transforming companies and how they do business to take advantage of an AI boom. Dropbox is one of those companies that is using AI to take stodgy file management, and turn it into a trusted number two for project managers in all industries.
Nov 14, 2023 | 12:40pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Green Light for Stocks!

The late summer correction for stocks is over as we have bounced ferociously from bottom. This is easy to see as the S&P 500 (SPY) keeps leaping over technical hurdles like the 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. This green light for stocks will stay true as long as we avoid recession. So diagnosing the health of the economy is the most important thing that investors can do now. After that is selecting the best stocks & ETFs to outperform. That is exactly what Steve Reitmeister delivers in his most recent market commentary below...
Nov 11, 2023 | 6:18am

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News