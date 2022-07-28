Should Investors Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks With the Execution of Their EV Deal?

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – Amazon.com (AMZN) recently announced that it would start delivering its packages through the electric delivery vans it developed in partnership with Rivian Automotive (RIVN). With this move significantly progressing Amazon’s attempts to decarbonize its delivery fleet, should investors pay attention to the shares of these two companies? Let’s discuss…

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jul 28, 2022


On July 21, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced that it would start delivering its packages by custom electric delivery vehicles made by Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN). AMZN had developed these electric delivery vans in partnership with RIVN in an attempt to decarbonize its delivery fleet. The electric vans will be used to make deliveries in a handful of cities, including Seattle, Baltimore, Chicago, and Phoenix.

AMZN expects to use more than a thousand such vans by the end of the year in more than a hundred cities. This marks progress toward its goal of having 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030.

AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said, “Fighting the effects of climate change requires constant innovation and action, and Amazon is partnering with companies who share our passion for inventing new ways to minimize our impact on the environment.” “Rivian has been an excellent partner in that mission, and we’re excited to see our first custom electric delivery vehicles on the road,” he added.

Although this deal is expected to lower AMZN’s carbon footprint, it is unlikely to result in stock price gains for either of the companies amid the current macroeconomic challenges. Inflation has been at a multi-year high. Thus, higher costs are likely to affect the margins of the companies.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid these two stocks now.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Famous online retailer AMZN offers a variety of products and services through its platforms. The company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. 

In addition, it provides electronic devices such as Kindle, Fire tablet and Fire TV, Echo, and Ring. It also develops and produces media content that it publishes on its membership only Amazon Prime.

AMZN’s total operating expenses increased 13.1% year-over-year to $112.77 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net loss came in at $3.84 billion, compared to a net income of $8.10 billion in the year-ago period. In addition, its loss per share came in at $7.56, compared to an EPS of $15.79 in the year-ago period.

Analysts expect AMZN’s EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to decline 82.9% year-over-year to $0.13. Over the past year, the stock has lost 33.2% to close the last trading session at $121.

AMZN’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a D grade for Growth and Value. It is ranked #36 out of 65 stocks in the F-rated Internet industry. Click here to see the other ratings of AMZN for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)

RIVN designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles.

On July 27, 2022, RIVN confirmed that it would be undertaking job cuts due to inflation, higher interest rates, and higher commodity prices. RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe said, “We need to be able to continue to grow and scale without additional financing in this macro environment,” “To achieve this, we have simplified our product roadmap and focused on where it is most impactful to deploy capital,” he added.

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022, RIVN’s total operating expenses increased 162.6% year-over-year to $1.07 billion. The company’s loss from operations widened 285.1% year-over-year to $1.57 billion. Also, its net loss widened 284.7% year-over-year to $1.59 billion.

For fiscal 2022, RIVN’s EPS is expected to remain negative. The stock has lost 69.1% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $32.01.

RIVN’s POWR Ratings reflect these bleak prospects. It has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell.

It has an F grade for Value, Stability, and Quality and a D grade for Growth and Sentiment. Within the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #63 out of 64 stocks. To see the rating of RIVN for Momentum, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMZN shares were trading at $118.64 per share on Thursday morning, down $2.33 (-1.93%). Year-to-date, AMZN has declined -28.84%, versus a -15.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RIVNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How This Week’s Slate of Earnings Reports Could Impact the Market

If you have a Gen Z member in your life, you might have learned that everything is either 'epic' or 'mid'. [Note: Epic means amazing, and mid encompasses everything that falls short of epic.]. Well, this week is either going to be epic or mid. We have a packed slate of earnings including the biggest companies and an FOMC meeting. And, this comes at a time when the S&P 500 (SPY) is in the midst of a bear market rally that could go higher as bearish sentiment unwinds, or it could have us plunging to new lows if earnings disappoint or the Fed surprises on the hawkish side. Epic or mid, indeed. In today's commentary, I want to update my thoughts on the bear market rally, and the optimal way to play this environment. I also want to share some thoughts on the auto sector and explore a couple of opportunities in that space. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 26, 2022 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed’s anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading…
Jul 25, 2022 | 11:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if a Recession Hits

Growing fears over a potential recession due to high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes should keep the stock market highly volatile in the upcoming months. However, investors could consider buying relatively stable and dividend-paying stocks Procter & Gamble (PG), AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott (ABT), Caterpillar (CAT), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to cushion their portfolios with a steady income stream. Let’s discuss…
Jul 26, 2022 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News