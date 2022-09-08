1 Energy Stock That Makes a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

NYSE: APA | Apache Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

APA – Leading Oil & Gas company APA Corporation (APA) reported impressive second-quarter financials, and the stock has gained in double digits so far this year. The company is well-positioned to witness solid growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by its diversified portfolio, strategic acquisitions, and sustained energy demand. So, we think this energy stock makes a great addition to your portfolio. Continue reading….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Sep 8, 2022


With an $11.97 billion cap, APA Corporation (APA) explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. It operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas and owns four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

APA delivered solid second-quarter results. The company’s diversified, unhedged portfolio largely benefitted from high prices across all three product streams. And this also helped APA to manage its spending categories, such as capital investment, operating costs, and general & administrative, well despite supply chain disruptions and overall cost environment.

The company’s production in the second quarter stood at 385,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

On August 23, APA announced the first discovery at Baja-1 in Block 53 offshore Suriname. Baja-1 got drilled to a depth of 5,290 meters and encountered 34 meters of net oil pay in a single interval with the Campanian.

“Our success at Baja marks the 6th oil discovery we have participated in offshore Suriname and the first on Block 53. This result confirms our geologic model for the Campanian in the area and helps to de-risk other prospects in the southern portion of Blocks 53 and 58,” said John J. Christmann, APA’s CEO and President.

On August 3, the company announced that it bought West Texas oil-producing land for $505 million during the second quarter, strengthening its position in the Delaware portion of the Permian shale basin. The assets that the company acquired are expected to add production of between 12,000 to 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE) through the rest of this year.

APA has gained 36.4% year-to-date and 16.5% over the past month to close the last trading session at $36.67.

Here is what could influence APA’s performance in the upcoming months:

Solid Financials

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, APA’s total revenue increased 73.5% year-over-year to $3.05 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDAX amounted to $1.96 billion, up 93.6% year-over-year. Its net income attributable to common stock grew 193% from the prior-year period to $926 million.

Furthermore, the company’s net income per common share came in at $2.71, registering an increase of 230.5% year-over-year. Cash inflows from operating activities rose 58.4% from the year-ago value to $1.54 billion. Also, free cash flow improved 100.5% year-over-year to $814 million.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect APA’s revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter (ending September 2022) to come in at $2.59 billion, indicating an increase of 56.8% from the prior-year period. The $2.42 consensus EPS estimate for the ongoing quarter indicates a 146.8% year-over-year increase. The company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

In addition, APA’s revenue for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) is expected to rise 35.8% from the previous year to $10.77 billion. Analysts expect the current year’s EPS to grow 141.7% year-over-year to $9.43.

High Profitability

APA’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 70.89% is 77.6% higher than the 39.92% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 63.18% is 153.3% higher than the 24.94% industry average. Also, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income of 27.56% is 188.8% higher than the industry average of 9.54%.

Furthermore, APA’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 31.70% compares to the industry average of 6.09%. Its trailing-12-month, ROTC, and ROTA of 43.53% and 23.82% are higher than the industry averages of 6.76% and 5.79%, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, APA is currently trading at 5.59x, 36.7% lower than the industry average of 8.83x. The stock’s forward EV/Sales multiple of 2.61 is 8% lower than the industry average of 1.86. Likewise, its forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.54 compares with an industry average of 5.43.

In addition, in terms of forward Price/Sales, APA is currently trading at 1.11x, 18.2% lower than the industry average of 1.36x. The stock’s forward Price/Cash Flow multiple of 2.51 is 37.7% lower than the 4.02 industry average.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

APA’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

APA has a grade of A for Quality, in sync with its higher-than-industry profitability metrics. In addition, it has a B grade for Growth, consistent with its solid revenue and earnings growth estimates.

APA is ranked #8 out of 96 stocks in the B-rated Energy-Oil & Gas industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given APA grades for Sentiment, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get access to all APA ratings here.

Bottom Line

APA has delivered solid top- and-bottom-line results in its last quarter. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $35.27 and $36.07, respectively, indicating an uptrend. This momentum, coupled with a diversified portfolio, new strategic acquisitions, and a solid long-term outlook for energy, demonstrates the company’s solid growth prospects.

Given APA’s strong financials, impressive revenue and earnings growth estimates, higher-than-industry profitability, and low valuation, we think it could be wise to invest in this energy stock now.

How Does APA Corporation (APA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

APA has an overall POWR Rating of B. One could also check out these other stocks within the Energy-Oil & Gas industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Whitecap Resources, Inc. (SPGYF), Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

APA shares were trading at $37.31 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.64 (+1.75%). Year-to-date, APA has gained 40.18%, versus a -15.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPGYFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VLOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Odds of Recession & Bear Market

How do you feel about the stock market (SPY) when I tell you that 45% of economists see a recession forming in the next 12 months? And now how does your outlook change when I tell you that the average recession and bear market has formed when only 40% of economists predicted that negative outlook for the economy? Well as you probably suspected, that is exactly where we stand now which is why investment veteran Steve Reitmeister remains overtly bearish. Gladly he has a game plan to help you get on the right side of the market action. Read on below for more...
Sep 7, 2022 | 6:19am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gaming Stock to Avoid and 2 in Play Right Now

Growing use of smartphones and increasing investments in advanced technologies should help the gaming industry witness solid growth in the coming years. However, increased regulations are posing a significant challenge. While it could be wise to avoid Roblox Corporation (RBLX) considering its weak fundamentals, we think gaming stocks Electronic Arts (EA) and Playtika (PLTK) could be ideal buys now. Let’s discuss this in detail…
Sep 7, 2022 | 1:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tech Stocks Are Due For Another Sell-Off -- 3 To Avoid

Given a relatively tight labor market, another jumbo interest rate hike in September is very likely. The tech industry has been under pressure and might witness continued sell-off amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Riot (RIOT), and American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) might be best avoided now. Keep reading…
Sep 7, 2022 | 4:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am

Read More Stories

More Apache Corporation (APA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APA News