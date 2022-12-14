2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Before 2023

NYSE: ARC | ARC Document Solutions, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ARC – Markets breathed a sigh of relief with November’s better-than-expected inflation data. However, since the market volatility is expected to be around for a while, investing in dividend stocks could help generate stable income. Therefore, investors might consider adding cheap yet fundamentally sound dividend-paying stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC) and LSI Industries (LYTS) to their portfolios before 2023. Keep reading….

Rashmi KumariBy RashmiKumari

Dec 14, 2022


After October’s favorable inflation data, November’s inflation rates came in at 7.1%, the lowest in one year. Moreover, core inflation rose 6% in November, down from 6.3% in October. Markets rejoiced over the better-than-expected inflation data. The S&P 500 gained 29 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial gained 104 points. Nonetheless, market volatility is expected to persist for an extended time. 

Under such circumstances, dividend stocks are ideal investment options because they offer investors consistent long-term returns despite economic uncertainty. Investors’ interest in dividend stocks is evident from the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s (SDY) 1.3% return over the past month and 5.6% over the past three months.

Given the backdrop, investors might consider adding cheap yet fundamentally sound dividend-paying stocks ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) and LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) to their portfolios before 2023.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC

Digital printing company ARC provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, cloud-based document management software, and other digital hosting services. 

On November 2, 2022, Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman and CEO, said, “The strategy we put in place during 2019 created opportunities for ARC to grow in virtually any environment, primarily because we made diversity and resilience the keys to our success.”

ARC’s four-year average dividend yield is 1.94%, while its current dividend translates to a 6.92% yield.

ARC’s trailing-12-month EV/Sales of 0.62x is 63.23% lower than the industry average of 1.70x. Its trailing-12-month Price/Sales multiple of 0.43 is 67.7% lower than the industry average of 1.32.

ARC’s net sales came in at $73.14 million for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up marginally year-over-year. Its net income increased 18.1% year-over-year to $3.74 million. In addition, its EPS increased 12.5% year-over-year to $0.09.

Over the past months, the stock has gained 6.6% to close the last trading session at $2.89.

ARC’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall A rating indicates a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. 

ARC has an A grade for Value, Sentiment, and Quality. In the B-rated Outsourcing – Business Services industry, it is ranked first among 42 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Stability for ARC.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

LYTS produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments: Lighting; and Display Solutions.

On November 2, 2022, James A. Clark, LYTS’ President and CEO, said, “During a period of broader market volatility, LSI delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by substantial growth in net sales, margin rate, and profitability.”

LYTS has paid dividends for 17 consecutive years. While LYTS’ four-year average dividend yield is 3.46%, its current dividend translates to a 1.72% yield.

LYTS’ forward EV/Sales of 0.80x is 51.37% lower than the industry average of 1.64x. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.64 is 50.38% lower than the industry average of 1.29. 

LYTS’ net sales came in at $127.07 million for the first quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 19.4% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $6.26 million, up 100% year-over-year. Also, its EPS came in at $0.25, up 92.3% year-over-year.

LYTS’ revenue is expected to increase 7.5% year-over-year to $489.05 million in 2023. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Its EPS is expected to increase 28.1% year-over-year to $0.82 in 2023. Over the past year, the stock has gained 65% to close the last trading session at $11.63. 

LYTS’ overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Growth, Value, and Quality. The stock is ranked first among 89 stocks in the B-rated Industrial Equipment industry. 

We’ve also rated LYTS for Stability and Momentum. Get all LYTS ratings here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

ARC shares were trading at $2.83 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.06 (-2.08%). Year-to-date, ARC has declined -13.43%, versus a -14.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: RashmiKumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ARCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LYTSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Terrible Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023

The prevailing high inflation and continued interest rate hikes triggered fears of a recession and dampened investor sentiment. Amid such uncertainties, it could be wise to steer clear of fundamentally weak stocks Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Cano Health (CANO), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE). Continue reading…
Dec 9, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Risky Stock You Might Not Want to Touch Right Now

Amid a sudden change at the helm and challenged by losses in its streaming business, Disney (DIS) has a lot of near-term uncertainties to deal with. Let’s discuss why the stock might be best avoided now. Read on…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Stocks Investors Have Been Busy Selling Short

Stronger-than-expected jobs data might lead to the Fed lifting rates higher than investors expect. Increased recessionary fears have sparked a market sell-off lately. Given a highly uncertain market backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak popular stocks Block (SQ), Roku (ROKU), and Lucid (LCID), which investors have been recently selling short. Keep reading…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:46am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Risky Stock You Might Not Want to Touch Right Now

Amid a sudden change at the helm and challenged by losses in its streaming business, Disney (DIS) has a lot of near-term uncertainties to deal with. Let’s discuss why the stock might be best avoided now. Read on…
Dec 12, 2022 | 7:26am

Read More Stories

More ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ARC News