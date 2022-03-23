Atkore: A High-Quality Growth Stock to Own in 2022

NYSE: ATKR | Atkore International Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ATKR – Leading electrical and infrastructure solutions provider Atkore (ATKR) has been capitalizing on the fast-paced recovery in the manufacturing and industrial sectors over the past year to register double-digit revenue and earnings growth. With massive federal investments with the recent passage of a landmark bi-partisan infrastructure bill, we think this trend will likely continue, boosting ATKR’s growth further. Read on.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Mar 23, 2022


Atkore Inc. (ATKR) is a leading provider of electrical, safety, and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The Harvey, Ill., company has a vast network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, allowing it to serve an international clientele. The company’s end markets include construction companies, industrial giants, original equipment manufacturers, and government contractors. ATKR has an ISS Governance QualityScore of 1, indicating low governance risk.

ATKR has been capitalizing on the resumption of manufacturing and industrial activities since late 2020, following the pandemic-fueled slowdown. The company’s key financial metrics have registered double-digit growth over the past year.

Furthermore, ATKR’s shares have gained 48.2% in price over the past year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 15.3% gains over this period.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2022

Here is what could shape ATKR’s performance in the near term:

Impressive Growth Story

ATKR’s revenues have grown at a 20.3% CAGR over the past three years and a 16.7% CAGR over the past five years. The company’s EBITDA has risen  at a 57.8% CAGR over the past three years and at a rate of 38.2% per year over the past five years. In addition, ATKR’s net income and EPS have risen  at CAGRs of 73.1% and 76.6%, respectively, over the past three years, and at CAGRs of 59.9% and 69.4%, respectively, over the past five years. The company’s levered free cash flow has improved at a rate of 72% per annum over the past three years and at a 33% CAGR over the past five years.

Furthermore, ATKR’s trailing-12-month revenues and net income increased 78.1% and 249.3%, respectively, year-over-year. Its trailing-12-month EPS improved 257.2% from the same period last year, while its trailing-12-month levered free cash flow rose 105.8% year-over-year.

Robust Financials

ATKR’s net sales increased 64.5% year-over-year to $840.80 million in its fiscal year 2022 first quarter, ended Dec. 24, 2021. This can be attributed to a 65.7% rise in electrical revenues and a 60.7% improvement in Safety & Infrastructure revenues. Its net income was  $204.84 million, up 140.8% from the same period last year. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 113.9% from the prior-year quarter to $293.01 million. And the company beat the consensus revenue and EPS estimates by 9.4% and 28.6%, respectively.

ATKR President and CEO Bill Waltz said, “Atkore delivered record results this quarter despite a challenging operating environment…The commitment of our team and our focus on executing the Atkore Business System drove margin expansion in each of our segments. We were particularly pleased with the positive volume growth in our international markets led by solid demand and growth from data center projects.”

Bullish Growth Prospects

The $800.90 million consensus revenue estimate for its fiscal year 2022 second quarter (ending March) indicates a 25.3% improvement year-over-year. In addition, analysts expect ATKR’s revenues to rise 6.2% year-over-year to $3.11 billion in fiscal 2022 (ending September).

Furthermore, the Street expects ATKR’s EPS to increase 33.3% and 2.5%, respectively,  year-over-year to $3.72 and $13.30 in the current quarter and current year, respectively. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

POWR Ratings Reflect Rosy Prospects

ATKR has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ATKR has an A  grade for Quality and a B for Growth and Value. The company’s 100.62% trailing-12-month ROE is 628.9% higher than the 13.81% industry average and in  sync with its  Quality grade. In addition, ATKR’s remarkable growth story justifies the Growth grade. Also, the stock’s 0.80 forward non-GAAP PEG ratio is 46% lower than the 1.49 industry average, in sync with the Value grade.

Of the 37 stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry, ATKR is ranked #6.

Beyond what I have stated above, view ATKR ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability here.

Note that ATKR is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

Bottom Line

As the global economy rebounds from the pandemic-driven challenges, the demand for ATKR’s solutions is expected to remain high. Moreover, the passage of the landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to shape ATKR’s performance over the next few years. Thus, ATKR is an ideal investment bet now.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2022

How Does Atkore (ATKR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ATKR has a B rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), and Marubeni Corporation (MARUY), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

What To Do Next?

If you would like to see more top growth stocks, then you should check out our free special report:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

What makes them “MUST OWN”?

All 9 picks have strong fundamentals and are experiencing tremendous momentum. They also contain a winning blend of growth and value attributes that generates a catalyst for serious outperformance.

Even more important, each recently earned a Buy rating from our coveted POWR Ratings system where the A rated stocks have gained +48.22% a year.

Click below now to see these top performing stocks with exciting growth prospects:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ATKR shares were trading at $105.65 per share on Wednesday morning, down $1.12 (-1.05%). Year-to-date, ATKR has declined -4.98%, versus a -5.61% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ATKRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RYIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BHPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MARUYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy During This Market Correction

One characteristic of a high-quality stock is a consistent track record of hiking dividends. This indicates a strong business that can thrive in all types of economic conditions, and a management team focused on returning capital to shareholders. Here are 3 such ‘dividend growth’ stocks that investors should consider: Microsoft (MSFT), Costco (COST), and AbbVie (ABBV). 
Mar 21, 2022 | 9:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Best Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Increasing supply chain disruptions due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and surging COVID-19 cases in China could affect the performance of large-cap companies that have substantial exposure to global markets. Therefore, budding micro-cap stocks USA Truck (USAK), Manning & Napier (MN), ARC Document (ARC), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), and Core Molding (CMT), which are trading at discounts to their peers, could be safer bets now. Let’s discuss.
Mar 21, 2022 | 3:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm

Read More Stories

More Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ATKR News