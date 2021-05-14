Broadcom vs. Micron: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: AVGO | Broadcom Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AVGO – The increasing popularity of consumer electronics in general, along with the ongoing rollout of 5G networks, have been driving up the demand for semiconductors amid a global shortage of the commodity. Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU) are two leaders in semiconductor production space that we think deserve a second look by investors amid the supply/demand imbalance. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

May 14, 2021


Semiconductor chip stocks are the talk of Wall Street due to a current chip shortage. All indications now are that with the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning to beat back the pandemic, and with federal relief dollars contributing to a resumption in consumer spending, pent up demand for 5G smartphones among other electronic devices, such as video game consoles and computers that require chips for functionality, bodes well for the semiconductor sector because these chips are integral to the production of the aforementioned goods.

So, we think beaten down chip stocks are worth a look now because it is only a matter of time until the economy fully reopens and demand for semiconductors climbs to a new level.

The challenge, of course, lies in pinpointing the best semiconductor stocks to buy and hold for the months ahead or even the long-term. We think investors should take a close close look at industry leaders, such as Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU). We think that are both attractive plays currently.

But, let’s see which of the two semiconductor stocks is the better buy right now.

Broadcom (AVGO)

AVGO designs and develops semiconductor devices. The company’s focus is on mixed signal and complex digital semiconductors primarily. The company is positioned nicely following a series of acquisitions that have expanded its revenue streams and client base. AVGO’s management is now focused on bolstering its production capabilities in the infrastructure software segment.

Out of nearly 100 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, AVGO is ranked #8 overall. Click here to find out more about the companies that make up the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip segment.

Wall Street analysts have set an average target price of $512.85 for the stock. If AVGO hits this price, it will have climbed an impressive 13.32%. Analysts have a $580.00 high target price for AVGO and a $425.00 low price.

In total, 31 analysts have issued AVGO recommendations. None considers AVGO a Sell or Strong Sell. The majority (18) of the analysts consider the stock a Buy, while seven view the stock as a Strong Buy and half a dozen consider it a Hold.

AVGO has a B grade in our  POWR Ratings, which equates to a Buy. It has  B grades for the Quality, Stability and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. Click here to learn AVGO’s ratings for  Sentiment, Momentum and Value in the POWR Ratings.

AVGO has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 16.20. This figure is even more intriguing considering AVGO is priced a mere $55.00 below its 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 52-week low is $254.75.

(Note that AVGO is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.)

Micron Technology (MU)

MU is a maker and marketer of semiconductor devices. It has a global client base. The company focuses CMOS image sensors, NAND Flash memory, and DRAM.

The POWR Ratings do not paint a rosy picture for MU shareholders. The stock has a C Rating grade, which represents a Hold. Though MU has a B grade for  Value,  it has C grades  in the Growth and Stability components. Click here to learn MU’s grades  in the Momentum, Quality and Sentiment components.

Of the 98 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip space, MU is ranked 52nd. Click here to find out more about this industry.

Wall Street  analysts believe MU is underpriced, setting a lofty average target price of $113.30 for the stock, representing approximately 34% upside potential. The analysts’ highest target price for MU is $165.00 and their lowest target price is a mere $39.00. A total of 37 analysts have issued MU recommendations with nine viewing MU as a Strong Buy, 24 considering it a Buy and four considering it a Hold. No analysts view MU as a Sell or Strong Sell.

Which is the Better Play?

We believe AVGO is the better of these two semiconductor stocks. AVGO has a superior POWR Rating grade of B, better individual POWR Rating component grades and a significantly higher industry ranking. If you want to add a 5G semiconductor stock to your portfolio, AVGO will likely provide a better return than MU.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

AVGO shares were trading at $437.67 per share on Friday morning, up $7.07 (+1.64%). Year-to-date, AVGO has gained 0.74%, versus a 11.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AVGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Housing Market Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The housing market's strength is going to continue well into the next decade due to favorable supply and demand factors.
May 14, 2021 | 3:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Finding Gems Amid the Market Wreckage

The S&P 500 (SPY) selloff has intensified this past week. So far, it’s looking and behaving like a culmination of the market’s rotation out of growth stocks. We’ve seen big declines in certain parts of the market from the big winners of 2020 that peaked in mid-February. Since their recent highs - the cannabis ETF (MJ) is down 44%; the cloud computing ETF (WCLD) is down 27%; and the semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 14%. In today’s commentary, I cover some of the opportunities that have been created, ways to take advantage, and what I’m monitoring when it comes to the broad weakness in the market. Read on below to find out more…
May 13, 2021 | 5:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Housing Market Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The housing market's strength is going to continue well into the next decade due to favorable supply and demand factors.
May 14, 2021 | 3:43pm

Read More Stories

More Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AVGO News