3 Chip Stocks to Buy for Strategic Gains

NASDAQ: AVGO | Broadcom Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AVGO – Despite the short-term cyclical downturn, the chip industry’s outlook remains solid due to the increasing use of chips in powering vital technological advancements. Hence, fundamentally strong chip stocks Broadcom (AVGO), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), and Photronics (PLAB) might be worth buying right now. Continue reading…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

May 30, 2023


Despite the short-term slump, the semiconductor industry’s long-term growth prospects remain optimistic. While semiconductor sales declined in the first quarter of 2023, sales grew by 0.3% in March 2023 compared to February 2023, the first month-over-month increase in a year, suggesting a recovery.

So, it could be wise to add quality chip stocks Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), and Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) to your portfolios.

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the first CHIPS for America financing opportunity to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry. The CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan Act, offers $39 billion in semiconductor incentives.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo said, “The CHIPS and Science Act presents a historic opportunity to unleash the next generation of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness.”

Moreover, the artificial intelligence chip industry is predicted to reach $127.8 billion by 2028, with a 42.3% CAGR.

The global semiconductor market is expected to grow at a 13.1% CAGR until 2032. Investors’ interest in chip stocks is evident from the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s (SMH) 23.7% returns over the past three months and 33.2% over the past six months.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

AVGO designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices focusing on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V-based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions, and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO’s forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 19.68 is 8.2% lower than the industry average of 21.43. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 16.87 is 5.7% lower than the industry average of 17.89.

AVGO’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 54.45% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.63%. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 17.54% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.08%.

AVGO’s non-GAAP net revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended January 29, 2023, increased 15.7% year-over-year to $8.92 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 17.8% year-over-year to $5.68 billion.

Additionally, its non-GAAP net income increased 19.8% year-over-year to $4.48 billion. Its non-GAAP EPS came in at $10.33, representing a 23.1% increase from the year-ago period.

The consensus revenue estimate of $35.45 billion for the year ending October 2023 represents a 6.7% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 9.7% year-over-year to $41.29 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

AVGO’s shares have gained 56% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $812.73.

AVGO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

AVGO has an A grade for Momentum and Quality and a B for Sentiment. It is ranked #11 out of 91 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Stability, and Value for AVGO.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel, TSM is an independent semiconductor foundry that manufactures and markets analog-intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe.

TSEM’s forward EV/EBITDA of 6.71x is 52.6% lower than the industry average of 14.15x. Its forward Price/Book multiple of 2.01 is 48% lower than the industry average of 3.86.

TSEM’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 15.52% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.63%. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 10.94% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.08%.

In the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, TSEM’s operating profit increased 41.8% year-over-year to $89.41 million. The company’s net income increased 32.1% year-over-year to $71.40 million, and EPS came in at $0.64, up 30.6% year-over-year.

Analysts expect TSEM’s revenue to increase 10.7% year-over-year to $1.61 billion in 2024. Its EPS is expected to grow 24.7% year-over-year to $2.48 in 2024. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. TSEM’s shares have gained 2.5% intraday to close its last trading session at $38.93.

It’s no surprise that TSEM has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #12 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated TSEM for Growth and Value. Get all TSEM ratings here.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

PLAB, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally.

PLAB’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.73 is 73.6% lower than the industry average of 14.15. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 4.78 is 73.3% lower than the industry average of 17.89.

PLAB’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 13.87% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.63%. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 8.42% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.08%.

PLAB’s total revenue increased 12.1% year-over-year to $229.31 million in the fiscal second quarter that ended April 30, 2023. The company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS came in at $32.90 million and $0.54, up 42.4% and 42.1% year-over-year, respectively, in the same period.

Street expects PLAB’s revenue to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $909.90 million in October 2023. Its EPS is expected to increase 3.6% year-over-year to $0.65 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 49.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $21.23.

PLAB’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #6 in the same industry. It has an A grade for Value and Momentum and a B for Quality. To see additional PLAB’s rating for Sentiment, Stability, and Growth, click here.

 What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

AVGO shares were trading at $874.88 per share on Tuesday morning, up $62.15 (+7.65%). Year-to-date, AVGO has gained 57.60%, versus a 10.72% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AVGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSEMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLABGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fallacy of the Bullish Argument

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does not buy the bullish argument that is gaining speed as the S&P 500 (SPY) closes above 4,200. In fact, he says the set up for a serious correction and thus warns investors not to get SUCKED into this rally as the rug is about to get pulled out. Discover why along with a timely trading plan in the fresh commentary below...
May 27, 2023 | 6:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why These 3 Stocks Could Deliver Massive Returns

Still-high inflation and strong consumer spending strengthen the case for the Fed’s other interest rate hike in June. Amid growing rate-hike bets and the recent U.S. debt limit deal, the stock market is expected to remain highly volatile in the near term. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks IES Holdings (IESC), Garett (GTX), and Jiayin (JFIN) for significant returns. Read on…
May 29, 2023 | 6:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Tech Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

The tech industry has witnessed a significant rebound stemming from transformational power and the broad application of AI. Thus, investing in fundamentally sound stocks Extreme Networks (EXTR) and PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) could be beneficial. However, as the macroeconomic backdrop remains challenging, Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) could be best avoided now. Read on…
May 26, 2023 | 1:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Evaluating Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) Amid the AI Boom

With a wide range of applications across several end-use verticals, businesses and consumers are increasingly adopting and investing in AI. Therefore, industry leaders Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) look primed to maintain their supremacy as the AI boom picks up steam, making them ideal investments now. Read more…
May 29, 2023 | 1:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Tech Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

The tech industry has witnessed a significant rebound stemming from transformational power and the broad application of AI. Thus, investing in fundamentally sound stocks Extreme Networks (EXTR) and PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) could be beneficial. However, as the macroeconomic backdrop remains challenging, Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) could be best avoided now. Read on…
May 26, 2023 | 1:07pm

Read More Stories

More Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AVGO News