Bed Bath and Beyond vs. Container Store: Which Home Goods Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: BBBY | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BBBY – With a red hot housing market and more people out and about this summer, home goods stocks seem like a great bet. But which stocks are a good fit for your portfolio? Patrick Ryan compares two leading home goods stocks: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and The Container Store (CTS). Read more to find out which one is the better buy.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jun 9, 2021


Home goods retail stores are now in the spotlight as society returns to normal. The housing market is on a tear, interest rates are low, and the enormous millennial age cohort wants to escape cramped apartments for actual houses.

If you are not invested in home goods stocks, now is the time to consider establishing a position. However, there are several players in this space, so choosing one will prove challenging.

Below, we provide a look at two of the more tempting plays in the home goods space as the economy reopens this summer: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and The Container Store (CTS).

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY

BBBY is a specialty retail store operator in North America. BBBY primarily sells home furnishings and merchandise used in the home. Aside from operating under the business name of Bed Bath & Beyond, BBBY also operates under the names of Face Values, buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, and Harmon.

BBBY has an overall grade of C, which translates into a Neutral rating in the POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Momentum Grade of A, Value Grade of B, and grades of C in the Quality and Growth components. You can find out more about how BBBY fares in the remainder of the POWR Ratings components, such as Sentiment and Stability, by clicking here

Of the 64 stocks in the A-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry, BBBY is ranked 50th. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. BBBY is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 22.64. This is an indication that the stock might be slightly overvalued. Although, the stock is highly volatile, with a beta of 1.83.

BBBY has the unenviable task of increasing foot traffic to its stores. Though the company deserves credit for its private brand launches, there is still the looming issue of insufficient traffic. Even if BBBY succeeds in rolling out three new brands by the middle of the summer, there is reason to question if a considerable number of prospective customers will even step foot in BBBY stores or visit the company’s website to take a look at the new offerings.

The Container Store (CTS)

CTS designs and makes products that move, connect, and sense. These sensors and electronic components are provided to original equipment manufacturers in many segments, including transportation, information technology, medical, defense, aerospace, industrial, and communications.

CTS has an overall grade of B, translating into a Buy rating in our overall POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Quality Grade of A and grades of B in the Momentum and Growth components. Investors who would like to learn more about how CTS fares in the rest of the components such as Sentiment, Value, and Stability can do so by clicking here.

Of the 45 publicly traded companies in the B-rated Technology – Electronics industry, CTS is ranked fifth. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. CTS appears a tad overvalued with a forward P/E ratio of 24.08. However, the stock has a low beta of 0.72.

Which is the Better Play?

CTS is the better of these two home goods stocks. CTS has a better overall rating in the POWR Ratings system, superior components grades, and a better industry rank. CTS is ranked in the top five of its industry, while BBBY struggles to crack the top 50. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

BBBY shares were trading at $35.51 per share on Wednesday morning, down $1.32 (-3.58%). Year-to-date, BBBY has gained 99.94%, versus a 13.44% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BBBYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CTSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BBBY News